Brittney Griner Makes First Statement Since Being Released, Intends To Return To WNBA's Mercury: 'I Dug Deep To Keep My Faith'

New video reveals what Brittney Griner endured inside Russian penal colony
A video shows new details about Brittney Griner's life in a Russian penal colony. TJ Quinn, investigative reporter and senior writer for ESPN who reported on these details, joins CNN's Erin Burnett to discuss.
Brittney Griner Released From Russian Prison With Noticeably Cut Locs
Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison and fans were quick to quick to notice her noticeable short hair.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner’s first moments of freedom: See new photos
New photos and details have emerged about Brittney Griner’s first moments of freedom after her release from Russian custody. Meanwhile, some Republicans are voicing their criticism over freeing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, saying it jeopardizes national security. NBC’s Priscilla Thompson reports for TODAY.Dec. 12, 2022.
See the Joyful Moment Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Learned the WNBA Star Was Coming Home
Brittney and Cherelle have since had their reunion, nearly 10 months after her arrest, in San Antonio, Texas New video from the White House captures the special moment Cherelle Griner found out her wife, Brittney Griner, was on a plane back to the United States "She's on the ground," President Joe Biden told Cherelle. The WNBA star's wife said was in disbelief at first, before Biden confirmed, "Yep, she's on the ground," as the two hugged. "It's just such a great day," Cherelle told Biden, Vice President Kamala...
A Look at Brittney Griner's Impressive Tattoo Collection
Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner is finally getting her life back after being detained in Russia for nearly 10 months on drug charges. The seven-time WNBA All-Star was released on Dec. 8 and has since been happily reunited with her wife Cherelle. Article continues below advertisement. Now she can return...
Brittney Griner is home, but the work isn’t over
For more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter today. After nearly 10 months, WNBA star Brittney Griner has arrived home from her detainment and even broken her silence on social media. Now the questions on people’s minds are what it will take to get her ready for the journey ahead and how to keep the issues highlighted by her detainment — including pay equity in women’s sports and the continued imprisonment of Americans overseas — in the spotlight.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, UFC Legend Controversy
A legendary UFC star is among those who are not happy with the United States' decision to trade Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner earlier this month. UFC legend BJ Penn took to his Instagram account to float a wild conspiracy theory about Griner and the trade. “How much money did...
