Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger is Planning to Open a Giant Marketplace in OhioBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Related
LCNB robbery suspect arrested, booked in Preble Co. Jail
The man suspected of robbing a bank in Lewisburg had his initial arraignment in court on Monday, almost three weeks after the incident occured. The suspect, Timothy James Arnold, 44, of Cincinnati, was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court on two counts of robbery and one count of theft, according to a spokesperson with the Preble County Sheriff’s Department.
WLWT 5
Hamilton police searching for man last seen in November
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Hamilton Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man. Officials say William Lee Campbell, 46, was last seen on the west side of Hamilton on November 14, 2022. Police say Campbell is around 5-foot 6-inches and 160 pounds with brown...
Madisonville man with dementia has been missing for nearly 2 weeks
Around 12 a.m. on December 10, Fred Williams drove away from his home on Ward Street in Madisonville and hasn't been seen since.
Car crashes into Dayton Dairy Queen
DAYTON — A car crashed into a Dairy Queen in Dayton early Wednesday morning. Dayton Police, Fire, and Medics responded to a Jeep that crashed into a Dairy Queen wall in the 1000 block of Shroyer Road at around 6:45 a.m., according to recently obtained News Center 7 footage and the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Cincinnati couple says city won't pay for damages after pothole destroys tires
Fred Jones Jr. filed a claim for reimbursement, sending photos and police reports/notes as requested, but was told because the city fixed the hole weeks later he would not get any money.
Fox 19
4th couple accuses wedding videographer of taking money and running
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fourth couple is coming forward with accusations that a wedding videographer did not show up for the job she was paid to do. Each couple says the nightmare situation started last January at Bridalrama at the Duke Energy Center. Megan Lalley and her now husband Ethan...
WLWT 5
Kenton County police searching for missing, endangered teen
WALTON, Ky. — The Kenton County Police department is searching for a missing and endangered person from the Walton, Kentucky, area. On Dec. 19, a crisis hotline contacted Kenton County police to perform a wellness check on 18-year-old Sasha Thompson. Police were informed Thompson was likely experiencing an emotional...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police arrest 1 in Bengals banner theft
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police say an arrest has been made after a Bengals banner was stolen from Paycor Stadium last month. Police say Zachary Nelson, 24, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and felony grand theft after taking a 20x8 Bengals banner from a Paycor Stadium parking garage.
Fox 19
Family, coworkers tried to help NKY woman before boyfriend allegedly killed her
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The family of an Independence woman allegedly killed by her boyfriend last week say he had abused her many times in the past. Amberly Harris, 32, was found in the bedroom of her Independence home Thursday. Police say her coworkers asked for a wellbeing check upon her missing multiple days of work.
WKRC
17-year-old named as second suspect in double fatal shooting during robbery
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have charged a second suspect for the murders of Logan Lawson and Nonaisha Jones in Roselawn last week. That suspect is 17-years-old and Local 12 is not currently naming him. Police believe Lawson, Jones and Jaylan DuBose were all in a vehicle together at the...
WFMJ.com
Amber Alert Update: One abducted twin located in Dayton
Authorities say one of two abducted twins has been located at Dayton International Airport. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued after police say the infants were abducted in a car stolen from Columbus. Authorities believe Kyair and Kason Thomas, both five months old, may be with 24-year-old Nalah Jackson,...
WLWT 5
East I-275 reopen following crash in Boone County
ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash that shut down east I-275 between Mineola Pike and I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash has closed one side of Interstate 275 in Boone County, Tuesday evening. According to police, eastbound I-275 is closed between...
WKRC
Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
Fox 19
Woman says UC Health lost the remains of her stillborn twins
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton woman says the University of Cincinnati Medical Center misplaced the remains of her stillborn twins. Tory Royston, 28, is angry, confused and heartbroken. She says it took more than a month to get any answers from UC Health, causing undue grief and sadness. “I just...
WLWT 5
Firefighters battle blaze at Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road
CINCINNATI — Firefighters battled a blaze at the Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police have closed Reading Road just north of the Norwood Lateral while firefighters worked on extinguishing the fire.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to West Chester Township for a reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Crews respond to West Chester Township for a reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Fox 19
Woman killed, 7 injured in sprawling I-75 crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Interstate 75 was closed in Warren County Tuesday after a deadly crash. A 58-year-old Middletown woman is dead and an out-of-state semi truck driver has life-threatening injuries, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post. The eight-vehicle crash happened at 4:48 p.m. on northbound...
WLWT 5
Report of crash on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to Hands Pike in Covington for reports of a crash with injuries
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police are responding to Hands Pike in Covington for reports of a crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
Comments / 1