Driver who fatally struck Juana Tapia Lopez, 56, on November 20 in Little Village is still at large
The family of Juana Tapia Lopez, 56, a grandmother of ten who was struck by a hit-and-run driver last month in Little Village and died from her injuries a few weeks later, is still waiting for justice. According to police, on Sunday, November 20 at 8:20 p.m., Lopez was walking...
Slow-poke catalytic converter crew graciously waves another driver to pass as they work in West Rogers Park (Video)
Chicago — They may be the most courteous catalytic converter theft crew in Chicago — and probably one of the slowest. But a video of this three-man team at work on the North Side earlier this month shows how bold and carefree the city’s catalytic converter crews are.
New Chicago Restaurant and Bar Openings to Know, 2022
Thanksgiving is over, temperatures are dropping, and the reality of Chicago’s blustery winter is setting in. Chicago’s chefs and restaurateurs are well aware of this inevitability, marching forward with plans for new establishments with food that will lure patrons out of their cozy homes. The following are just some of the restaurants that have opened — or reopened — their dining rooms, patios, and takeout windows. It will be updated periodically.
Coyote reports are up in Chicago this year
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's coyote season in Chicago – we always see more of them during the winter months. But with coyote reports up this year, we wanted to know what's going on and where most are being spotted. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Monday, the answer to that query is Lincoln Park – the community area adjacent to the largest expanse of the lakefront park of the same name, bounded by Diversey Parkway on the north, North Avenue on the south, Lake Michigan on the east, and the North Branch of the Chicago River on the west. Lincoln...
North Side records store closes after two decades
A Lincoln Park record shop has closed its doors after two decades on Clark Street. A steady stream of customers has been coming into Dave’s Records since Dave Crain announced on Election Day that he was permanently closing Sunday night.
SUV driver fatally struck male pedestrian on 5-lane Cicero Avenue in Austin
This article discusses a possible suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text “HOME” to 741741 to communicate with a trained volunteer at the Crisis Text Line. For more information, visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at AFSP.org.
CTA updates: Where’s Dorval? CTA looking for a few good workers. Free NYE rides returns.
Streetsblog Chicago recently reached out to the CTA to ask for an interview with controversial agency president Dorval Carter Jr. to get the latest info on his efforts to make the transit system more reliable, safer, and more sanitary as society continues to recover from the COVD-19. While the CTA declined our interview request, spokespersons did respond to a few questions about recent developments.
Peter Salvino missing: New details surface after Chicago man vanishes
CHICAGO — New information was revealed Monday in the weekend disappearance of a 25-year-old man on Chicago's North Side. On Saturday, around 11:30 p.m., police say Peter Salvino left a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Video footage confirmed Salvino was...
Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 19
CTA, Metra to get $185 million in federal funding to make stations wheelchair accessible (Tribune) Bicycling looks at the passage of ordinance to enable towing of vehicles illegally parked in bike lanes. Boy, 13, woman, 75, killed after Metra train hits car whose driver went around gates in Lake County...
Burglars smash several Chicago businesses, take property
CHICAGO — Numerous businesses were burglarized early Sunday morning in Chicago by a group of people who smashed through the front doors. Chicago police said the burglaries happened at the following locations: According to a business alert from Chicago police, a Dodge Durango with a rear license plate of CL 16361 with three people inside […]
Flagship Wicker Park Walgreens inside an old bank is one of Chicago's hidden gems
Golden ceilings, neo-classical architecture, and an old bank vault transformed into a Vitamin Vault. If you haven't seen this Walgreens location, you've got to check it out.
Gunmen fire more than 30 rounds, killing man at Ukrainian Village parking garage
Chicago — A man was shot to death as he sat in his car at a Ukrainian Village grocery store on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said. Investigators found more than 30 shell casings from rifle rounds at the scene, an officer said. The victim, 37, was sitting in his...
Hanukkah 2022 dine-in, takeout specials from Chicago restaurants
Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, runs from Dec. 18-26 this year, chasing away the winter chill with nightly candle lighting and hearty meals with an emphasis on fried food. Restaurants and bakeries throughout the Chicago area are making celebrating easier by serving up traditional holiday fare like potato latkes...
A place in Illinois makes the Best Sledding Spots in the US List
A website put together a list of the 12 Best Places to Go Sledding in the US and surprisingly a spot in the very flat Land of Lincoln makes the list! Where should you take your kiddos sledding this winter?. If you are looking to take your kids sledding someplace...
Chicago alderman who said he wants fewer cops in his ward ‘demands’ CPD stop street vendor robberies — then there’s that 191% increase in shootings
Chicago — Less than two months ago, Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th) publicly stated in the City Council that he wanted fewer Chicago police officers in his ward. “Take the white supremacists, too,” Sigcho Lopez said before marching out of the meeting. Less than a month later,...
Chicago man charged in violent robbery in Little Village
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in connection with a violent robbery Sunday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. Luis Hernandez, 20, is accused of being one of a group of people who beat up and robbed a 44-year-old man at gunpoint just before 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Keeler Avenue, police said.
One of the 10 Best Cocktail Bars in the US is in Illinois
Finding a bar that makes a great cocktail that suits your taste can be difficult. But you won't have any problems finding a drink you'll love at this cocktail bar in Illinois, named one of the best in America. The travel website farandwide.com, put together a list called America's Best...
More Illinois residents are getting concealed carry licenses amid fears about crime
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More and more victims of violence in Chicago are fighting back, and concealed carry license holders in particular have drawn their own weapons in some recent, high-profile robberies and carjackings.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has learned a growing number of Illinois residents are getting licensed to defend themselves – and in a lot of cases, they are obtaining the concealed carry licenses because they feel unsafe.Early on Sunday, Dec. 10, a victim turned the tables on a shooter in the Loop by pulling out his own gun. The victim was walking toward his parked car was right...
OTL #844: Environmental justice in Chicago, The first Green Dining District in IL, The Secret History of Jo Ann Garrett
Mike Stephen learns how pollution is impacting McKinley Park from Anthony Moser, board president of Neighbors for Environmental Justice, discusses the creation of the first Green Dining District in Illinois with Ravi Parakkat, Oak Park trustee and founder of Takeout 25, and discovers the Secret History of 1960s soul singer Jo Ann Garrett.
Former Burr Ridge businessman sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for concocting $2.5M PPE scam
Chicago area man Dennis Haggerty, who pleaded guilty to swindling Northwestern and other hospitals out of more than $2.5 million, has been sentenced to almost five years in federal prison.
