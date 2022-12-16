ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thereporteronline.net

New Chicago Restaurant and Bar Openings to Know, 2022

Thanksgiving is over, temperatures are dropping, and the reality of Chicago’s blustery winter is setting in. Chicago’s chefs and restaurateurs are well aware of this inevitability, marching forward with plans for new establishments with food that will lure patrons out of their cozy homes. The following are just some of the restaurants that have opened — or reopened — their dining rooms, patios, and takeout windows. It will be updated periodically.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Coyote reports are up in Chicago this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's coyote season in Chicago – we always see more of them during the winter months. But with coyote reports up this year, we wanted to know what's going on and where most are being spotted. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Monday, the answer to that query is Lincoln Park – the community area adjacent to the largest expanse of the lakefront park of the same name, bounded by Diversey Parkway on the north, North Avenue on the south, Lake Michigan on the east, and the North Branch of the Chicago River on the west. Lincoln...
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

SUV driver fatally struck male pedestrian on 5-lane Cicero Avenue in Austin

This article discusses a possible suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text “HOME” to 741741 to communicate with a trained volunteer at the Crisis Text Line. For more information, visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at AFSP.org.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

CTA updates: Where’s Dorval? CTA looking for a few good workers. Free NYE rides returns.

Streetsblog Chicago recently reached out to the CTA to ask for an interview with controversial agency president Dorval Carter Jr. to get the latest info on his efforts to make the transit system more reliable, safer, and more sanitary as society continues to recover from the COVD-19. While the CTA declined our interview request, spokespersons did respond to a few questions about recent developments.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Peter Salvino missing: New details surface after Chicago man vanishes

CHICAGO — New information was revealed Monday in the weekend disappearance of a 25-year-old man on Chicago's North Side. On Saturday, around 11:30 p.m., police say Peter Salvino left a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Video footage confirmed Salvino was...
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 19

CTA, Metra to get $185 million in federal funding to make stations wheelchair accessible (Tribune) Bicycling looks at the passage of ordinance to enable towing of vehicles illegally parked in bike lanes. Boy, 13, woman, 75, killed after Metra train hits car whose driver went around gates in Lake County...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Burglars smash several Chicago businesses, take property

CHICAGO — Numerous businesses were burglarized early Sunday morning in Chicago by a group of people who smashed through the front doors. Chicago police said the burglaries happened at the following locations: According to a business alert from Chicago police, a Dodge Durango with a rear license plate of CL 16361 with three people inside […]
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Hanukkah 2022 dine-in, takeout specials from Chicago restaurants

Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, runs from Dec. 18-26 this year, chasing away the winter chill with nightly candle lighting and hearty meals with an emphasis on fried food. Restaurants and bakeries throughout the Chicago area are making celebrating easier by serving up traditional holiday fare like potato latkes...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in violent robbery in Little Village

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in connection with a violent robbery Sunday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. Luis Hernandez, 20, is accused of being one of a group of people who beat up and robbed a 44-year-old man at gunpoint just before 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Keeler Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

One of the 10 Best Cocktail Bars in the US is in Illinois

Finding a bar that makes a great cocktail that suits your taste can be difficult. But you won't have any problems finding a drink you'll love at this cocktail bar in Illinois, named one of the best in America. The travel website farandwide.com, put together a list called America's Best...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

More Illinois residents are getting concealed carry licenses amid fears about crime

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More and more victims of violence in Chicago are fighting back, and concealed carry license holders in particular have drawn their own weapons in some recent, high-profile robberies and carjackings.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has learned a growing number of Illinois residents are getting licensed to defend themselves – and in a lot of cases, they are obtaining the concealed carry licenses because they feel unsafe.Early on Sunday, Dec. 10, a victim turned the tables on a shooter in the Loop by pulling out his own gun. The victim was walking toward his parked car was right...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

OTL #844: Environmental justice in Chicago, The first Green Dining District in IL, The Secret History of Jo Ann Garrett

Mike Stephen learns how pollution is impacting McKinley Park from Anthony Moser, board president of Neighbors for Environmental Justice, discusses the creation of the first Green Dining District in Illinois with Ravi Parakkat, Oak Park trustee and founder of Takeout 25, and discovers the Secret History of 1960s soul singer Jo Ann Garrett.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy