Ukraine’s president delivered a stirring address conveying gratitude to Americans and asking for their support ahead of what he depicted as an especially brutal winter, during his address to Congress on Wednesday evening.Volodymyr Zelensky‘s roughly 30 minute remarks were punctuated by several breaks for standing ovations and supportive interjections from the lawmakers assembled for his remarks.At one particularly moving point of his address, the Ukrainian president likened the struggle of his countrymen to the vicious fighting that American troops experienced in western Europe near the end of the Second World War, as German forces mounted a last-ditch offensive that...

