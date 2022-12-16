Read full article on original website
kptv.com
NE Portland family loses life-saving equipment for special needs daughter in fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On the night of Dec. 11 fire raced through a Northeast Portland family’s home, destroying life-saving equipment for a young girl with special needs. Portland Fire & Rescue arrived to a home up in flames on NE Willow Street where Anna Collver and her two daughters were home sound asleep.
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Teen Barrel Racer Places First in World Finals
Tru Most, who goes by Tru Blue in the horse arena, won first place last week in the YETI Junior World Finals of Barrel Racing in Las Vegas where she competed against 164 other teens in barrel racing. Most, who is a freshman at Mark Morris High School, competed with...
Portland cleanup team putting up preventative graffiti to ward off vandals
PORTLAND, Ore. — You don't have to go far in Portland to find buildings, walls, and signs covered in graffiti. It's certainly nothing new — but state and local leaders have poured money into the cleanup efforts earlier this year, hoping to lessen the problem. Now a local...
Fire engulfs Ford van, damages power lines in Portland
A spectacular fire consumed a Ford van in Southeast Portland in the early hours of Sunday.
kptv.com
Widespread freezing rain/ice storm likely heading into Christmas weekend
The timing couldn’t be any worse could it? I know LOTS of you have plans for either road or air travel late this week and into the holiday weekend. Well, it appears the biggest winter storm we’ve seen since the Valentine’s weekend snow/ice storm in 2021 is headed our way. This includes not only the Portland metro area, but likely even (briefly) reaching out to parts of the coastline and down into the entire Willamette Valley. And the Gorge...well, most likely not much will be moving there Friday through Christmas Day. It’s still 3-4 days out, but our models are in excellent agreement on timing and impacts. First a summary for the TL:DR folks.
WWEEK
Rally Pizza in Vancouver, Wash., Will Close by the End of the Year
Rally Pizza, a foodie gem that makes some of Southwest Washington’s best Neapolitan-style pies out of a utilitarian strip mall, is calling it quits. Husband-and-wife team Alan Maniscalco and Shan Wickham announced late last week they would be closing the business located just off of East Mill Plain Boulevard about 2 miles west of Interstate 205. The couple cited ongoing industry challenges as the reason.
Channel 6000
Ho Ho No: Cold arctic air headed for Portland metro
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get your last-minute Christmas shopping done early this week because this is the calm before the storm, so to speak. Models are coming into agreement that a much colder airmass will arrive mid- to late-week, bringing with it modified arctic air and the increasing chance of snow and freezing rain to the Portland metro by late week.
Snow is likely in Portland this week, along with icy roads on busy holiday travel days
Portland probably won’t get a white Christmas this year, but we might get one snowy night of Hanukkah. According to Clinton Rockey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, cold air is on its way to the metro area. “I wouldn’t expect much of any snow through...
Channel 6000
Rainy in Portland now, but dangerous wind chill on the way
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland kicks Tuesday off with showers that are expected throughout the day. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s. The snow level stays above 1,000 feet, except for the Gorge where snow has already accumulated along Interstate 84. Expect travel impacts in the Gorge and all mountain passes on Tuesday.
Dog flu cases spike — and there’s a vaccine
The rise in respiratory illnesses -- COVID, RSV, the flu -- has been well documented. But another virus is spiking. Veterinarians are seeing a spike in cases of dog flu.
beachconnection.net
Help Needed Picking Up Plastics at N. Oregon Coast's Short Sand / Stranded Platform
(Manzanita, Oregon) – One north Oregon coast beach still has a load of plastics that need to removed, after part of a giant metal platform washed up in early November that contained them. The Oregon environmental volunteer group CoastWatch is hoping more people will help out. (Photo above courtesy John Morris / CoastWatch: plastic chunk at Short Sand with the platform in the background)
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Portland
Nothing is more calming and peaceful during the heat of summer than swimming in cool, pure water. Fortunately for Portlanders, there are numerous surrounding rivers and lakes where they can take a cool dip, and many of them are just a short drive from the scorching city center. Before visiting...
Pedestrian killed in North Portland; driver stayed at scene
The crash at the intersection of N. Columbia Boulevard and Interstate Place happened just after 9 p.m.
kptv.com
Semi drives miles through Portland splashing red dye on other vehicles, road
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver drove for miles through the Portland metro area Saturday evening, despite knowing his load of liquid red dye was splashing out onto other vehicles and the the road, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to reports...
kptv.com
I-84 eastbound from Troutdale to Hood River reopens
TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - The eastbound lanes of I-84 between Troutdale and Hood River reopened Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 after being closed for several hours due to multiple crashes caused by black ice. The closure started around 5:15 a.m. after icy road conditions led to several crashes, including a deadly...
KATU.com
5 taken to hospital after riding to the end of MAX line, 'trying to stay warm,' TVF&R says
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Community leaders in Washington County came together Friday to discuss new solutions to the homeless crisis as the unhoused community face temperatures at or below freezing level this weekend. First responders are noticing a spike in hospitalizations for those living on the street, and agencies say...
wbrc.com
Police: Woman recovering after husband shoots her, their child and himself
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police in Washington State said a woman and her child were shot by her husband before he shot himself earlier this month. The husband and child both died while the woman is now recovering. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a Salmon...
WWEEK
Modern Farmhouse With Deep Roots
Camille E. Trummer’s great-grandmother’s dying wish was for her home, located on a bluff above the Willamette River, to stay in the family and not be sold to developers. So, in 2020, the 35-year-old social-impact consultant bought the property, a 1942 farmhouse in North Portland’s Overlook neighborhood. Now, Trummer and her family live in a modern farmhouse shaded by two massive sycamore trees—on the same gravel road as her grandparents and her father.
Winter Solstice and ‘Planet Parade’ to wrap up 2022
There’s still plenty left to look forward to in 2022, and to look up to, starting with the upcoming Winter Solstice.
KXRO.com
Truck vs semi accident on US 12 leads to injury
A Camas man was injured following a truck vs semi accident on Highway 12. The Washington State Patrol shared details with KXRO regarding an accident on Thursday between Oakville and Elma, outside of Porter. According to their official report, a 23-year-old Winlock man was driving west on US 12 in...
