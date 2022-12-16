ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalama, WA

kptv.com

Widespread freezing rain/ice storm likely heading into Christmas weekend

The timing couldn’t be any worse could it? I know LOTS of you have plans for either road or air travel late this week and into the holiday weekend. Well, it appears the biggest winter storm we’ve seen since the Valentine’s weekend snow/ice storm in 2021 is headed our way. This includes not only the Portland metro area, but likely even (briefly) reaching out to parts of the coastline and down into the entire Willamette Valley. And the Gorge...well, most likely not much will be moving there Friday through Christmas Day. It’s still 3-4 days out, but our models are in excellent agreement on timing and impacts. First a summary for the TL:DR folks.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Rally Pizza in Vancouver, Wash., Will Close by the End of the Year

Rally Pizza, a foodie gem that makes some of Southwest Washington’s best Neapolitan-style pies out of a utilitarian strip mall, is calling it quits. Husband-and-wife team Alan Maniscalco and Shan Wickham announced late last week they would be closing the business located just off of East Mill Plain Boulevard about 2 miles west of Interstate 205. The couple cited ongoing industry challenges as the reason.
VANCOUVER, WA
Channel 6000

Ho Ho No: Cold arctic air headed for Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get your last-minute Christmas shopping done early this week because this is the calm before the storm, so to speak. Models are coming into agreement that a much colder airmass will arrive mid- to late-week, bringing with it modified arctic air and the increasing chance of snow and freezing rain to the Portland metro by late week.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Rainy in Portland now, but dangerous wind chill on the way

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland kicks Tuesday off with showers that are expected throughout the day. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s. The snow level stays above 1,000 feet, except for the Gorge where snow has already accumulated along Interstate 84. Expect travel impacts in the Gorge and all mountain passes on Tuesday.
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

Help Needed Picking Up Plastics at N. Oregon Coast's Short Sand / Stranded Platform

(Manzanita, Oregon) – One north Oregon coast beach still has a load of plastics that need to removed, after part of a giant metal platform washed up in early November that contained them. The Oregon environmental volunteer group CoastWatch is hoping more people will help out. (Photo above courtesy John Morris / CoastWatch: plastic chunk at Short Sand with the platform in the background)
MANZANITA, OR
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Portland

Nothing is more calming and peaceful during the heat of summer than swimming in cool, pure water. Fortunately for Portlanders, there are numerous surrounding rivers and lakes where they can take a cool dip, and many of them are just a short drive from the scorching city center. Before visiting...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

I-84 eastbound from Troutdale to Hood River reopens

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - The eastbound lanes of I-84 between Troutdale and Hood River reopened Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 after being closed for several hours due to multiple crashes caused by black ice. The closure started around 5:15 a.m. after icy road conditions led to several crashes, including a deadly...
TROUTDALE, OR
WWEEK

Modern Farmhouse With Deep Roots

Camille E. Trummer’s great-grandmother’s dying wish was for her home, located on a bluff above the Willamette River, to stay in the family and not be sold to developers. So, in 2020, the 35-year-old social-impact consultant bought the property, a 1942 farmhouse in North Portland’s Overlook neighborhood. Now, Trummer and her family live in a modern farmhouse shaded by two massive sycamore trees—on the same gravel road as her grandparents and her father.
PORTLAND, OR
KXRO.com

Truck vs semi accident on US 12 leads to injury

A Camas man was injured following a truck vs semi accident on Highway 12. The Washington State Patrol shared details with KXRO regarding an accident on Thursday between Oakville and Elma, outside of Porter. According to their official report, a 23-year-old Winlock man was driving west on US 12 in...
CAMAS, WA

