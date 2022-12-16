Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Next Move for Taylor Is as Obvious as It Is Exciting — Here’s Why
The end of “Tridge” hints at a thrilling new beginning for our favorite world-renowned psychiatrist. Over the millennia, we have oftentimes crossed our fingers and hoped against hope that The Bold and the Beautiful would finally let Taylor get her man. Not because Ridge was especially good for or to her, though (he wasn’t); she just wanted him so badly, and we adored her so much, that we wanted her to have him.
comicon.com
Reports Of Strange’s Death Were Greatly Exaggerated: ‘Strange’ #9 Preview
STEPHEN STRANGE IS ALIVE! Clea is finally reunited with her husband, Stephen. But it’s a bittersweet reunion, as the Blasphemy Cartel unleash their deadliest weapon yet? What is it? More like WHO is it?!. Strange #9 is out Wednesday 21st December from Marvel.
comicon.com
Deconstructing Comics Special: ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’
Tim Catches Up With The MCU continues: Peter Quill (whose name we both blanked on while recording the show!) and the gang are back (yeah, BACK in 2017) and Tim (feeling encouraged by being a mere 2.5 years behind on MCU movies) and Mulele discuss the film. And Star Wars.
comicon.com
Preview: Erica Hunts The Duplicitype In ‘Something Is Killing The Children’ #27
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Something Is Killing The Children #27, out Wednesday from author James Tynion IV, artist Werther Dell’Edera, colorist Miquel Muerto, and letterer AndWorld Design. Leaving death and tragedy in her wake, a grief-burdened Erica hunts for the terrifying Duplicitype. With nothing left to...
comicon.com
Bid On Matt Groening Signed And Remarked Comics Benefitting The National Cartoonists Society Foundation
Some lucky bidders will have a chance to snag comic books signed and remarked by The Simpsons and Futurama creator Matt Groening later this month thanks to a charity auction sponsored by 4C Comics. The auction will be held at 7 pm EST on December 27 and will be available...
comicon.com
Coming in 2023 – Garth Ennis And Patrick Goddard Bring Back Rogue Trooper
The return of the classic genetic infantryman, Rogue Trooper, in the 13-part ‘Blighty Valley‘ by writer Garth Ennis and artist Patrick Goddard begins in April. Well, you will have seen that teaser in our Weekly 2000 AD preview of this year’s Xmas Prog – but now we have more details from 2000 AD about the new Rogue Trooper series.
comicon.com
Norman Osborn Plagued By Nightmares: Previewing ‘Gold Goblin’ #2
“BEING A HERO ISN’T FOR EVERYONE… Norman Osborn faced Chasm in DARK WEB #1 and has to face another terrifying opponent in this issue! Norman’s only been a super hero for a few days…but his tenure might be quite short!”
comicon.com
Advance Review: Leave The High School Drama Behind In Rogue Sun #9
The creative team takes a breather with this issue to set up what’s coming next. It doesn’t make for a great single issue, but it lays the groundwork for a better story arc over the next several installments. Overall. Story arcs can be difficult to pull off well....
comicon.com
Christmas Comics Cavalcade: A Very Mutant Christmas In ‘Generation X’ #4
I said it last week, but mutants and Christmas go hand in hand. Whether it’s sweet and sentimental, or a horror action story, there seems to be tons of great X-Men Christmas stories. This week, we’re revisiting another- Generation X #4. If you weren’t there, you probably missed...
comicon.com
The Massive-Verse Just Got Bigger With The Announcement Of Multi-Media Project ‘NO/ONE’ Featuring Patton Oswalt
Writers Kyle Higgins (Radiant Black, Nightwing), Brian Buccellato (Chicken Devil, Detective Comics), and artist Geraldo Borges (Nightwing) bring Massive-Verse something a little different in 2023 with the announcement of new series NO/ONE from Image Comics. A ten issue “true crime”-style superhero drama set in the same shared universe as Radiant Black, Rogue Sun, Radiant Red, The Dead Lucky, Radiant Pink, Inferno Girl Red, and C.O.W.L. and coming March 2023.
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Namor The Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores’ #3
“Namor and Luke Cage trail the Human Torch to the ruins of Latveria, encountering ghosts of the past…and GOLEMS OF THE PRESENT. Plus, a startling revelation about the surface-dwelling refugees here causes Namor to spiral… Is a conspiracy afoot? And will his roiling feelings for the Torch cloud the truth or reveal an awful reality too late?”
comicon.com
Superboy Unleashed: Previewing ‘Titans United: Bloodpact’ #4
“Conner Kent has been sentenced to death and there’s nothing the Titans can do… or is there? Hope is found on the battlefields of Europe as a weapon of Themyscira and the last son of Atlantis fight the forces of Ravenworld. Donna Troy is back, and she wants blood!”
comicon.com
Peter, Broken – Previewing ‘Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt’ #2
Artist: Eder Messias & Belardio Brabo; Brent Peeples. “POWERLESS! – Peter must defend himself and MJ from the shadow that has fallen over them and their home. What powerful ally does Peter meet, and how are they related to the man hunting Spider-Man? And how does it all tie into the legacy of Kraven the Hunter? Find out as the hunt continues!”
comicon.com
Welcome To The Arrowcave: Previewing ‘Stargirl: The Lost Children’ #2
Stargirl and Red Arrow track down the mysterious island Courtney saw in her vision. But can the pair of heroes locate Wing and any other missing heroes or will they be captured by the creature who claims this island as their own?. Stargirl: The Lost Children #2 is out Tuesday...
comicon.com
Preview: Quest To Defy Death In ‘Stuff Of Nightmares’ #4
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Stuff Of Nightmares #4, the next issue of their four-issue limited comic book series, out tomorrow from R.L. Stine, with chilling art by A.L. Kaplan, colors by Roman Titov, and letters by Jim Campbell. ‘FINAL ISSUE. It’s the horrifying finale of the Cameron...
comicon.com
Weird Science – Previewing ‘Dark Web: Ms. Marvel’ #1
“You know her, you love her! But this time, Kamala Khan may be in over her head. Fresh off her first few weeks working as an intern at Oscorp, MS. MARVEL finds herself as the last line of defense against a bunch of deadly and dangerous experiments going HAYWIRE thanks to the Spider-Epic DARK WEB! Things get even WORSE when Kamala finds herself in LIMBO, with no choice but to fight her way out! From Sabir Pirzada (MARVEL’S VOICES, MS. MARVEL on Disney+) and your new favorite artist, Francesco Mortarino comes a bold and badass new vision of Ms. Marvel!”
comicon.com
All Hail The Queen: Previewing ‘Alien’ #4
“BETRAYAL IS THE HEART OF EVERY END! Steel Team’s human allies have led them into an ambush, leaving them for dead in the nest of a vicious Xenomorph Queen. As Steel Team suffers their first casualties, Eli’s trust in Freyja is tested like never before. Meanwhile, the humans suffer the consequences of their betrayal as a new kind of monster awakens inside one of their own.”
comicon.com
Previewing ‘DCeased: War Of The Undead Gods’ #5
“A greater chaotic force enters the battle, and in so doing threatens reality itself. As more heroes fall, and whole galaxies are lost, the most powerful forces across the cosmos must stop watching from the sidelines and finally act.”. DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #5 is out Wednesday 20th...
comicon.com
IDW Announces ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin—The Covers’ A 200 Page Collection Coming In 2023
IDW announces the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin—The Covers, a 200-page, full-colour hardcover featuring all the covers from the hit series. Plus, an all-new cover by Last Ronin series co-artist Ben Bishop. The book also includes art by TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman, Last Ronin co-artists...
comicon.com
Christmas Book Club: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ – Chapter 7
This series of posts has explored the chapters within Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli’s Daredevil: Born Again, one of my most favourite Christmas stories. Chapter seven is the last one in the run and examines what happens when the Kingpin co-opts a deranged unpredictable war machine called Nuke in order to pull Daredevil out of hiding. Things certainly don’t go the Kingpin’s way and this must serve as somewhat of an impromptu end to the run as Frank Miller’s subsequent two parter never got produced. Regardless, this episode provides a fascinating commentary and reflection upon the U.S. military industrial complex and the perversion of the American ideals espoused by Captain America.
Comments / 0