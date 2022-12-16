It's with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elysium Camille Bourdeau on Dec. 13, 2022, after a long-fought battle with cancer and complications from her treatment. El was born in Fort Carson, Colo., on Aug. 31, 2008, and was laid to rest in Cascade Locks, Ore., on Dec. 19. She is survived by her father and mother, Xander and Cayla Bourdeau, her siblings Althea, Nicholas, Margaret, and Hierotheos, and her reptile sons Popcorn the crested gecko and Lemon the corn snake, as well as an unending extended family that will love and miss her endlessly. El was also a member of the Saint Joseph of Petersburg Orthodox Church.

