Hood River County firetruck parade in Cascade Locks
The annual Hood River County firetruck parade made its way through Cascade Locks on the evening of Dec. 15. Firetrucks from around the county also participated in parade routes in Hood River, Odell, and Parkdale-Dee.
Hood River Eats joins News, Gorge Magazine
Hood River Eats, a food and drink website and social media platform founded by Melissa Haskin in May 2020, has been purchased by Chelsea Marr, owner and publisher of Columbia Gorge News and Gorge Magazine. “Good, local food has always been something I have enjoyed and the food we have...
Obituary: Tim Clarke
Timothy (Tim) Richard Clarke of Hood River, Ore., passed away suddenly on Dec. 14, 2022, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Tim was born on Sept. 20, 1957, in Hood River to Richard (Dick) Clarke and Carol Ann (Craig). Tim was the oldest of three children; brother Keith and sister Anita followed. Tim grew up and resided most of his life in Hood River County.
Dec. 21 print edition of Columbia Gorge News will be delivered late due to road conditions
Icy road conditions on Tuesday, Dec. 20 have shut down travel on both sides of the of the Columbia River Gorge, with no estimation of when roads will reopen. Columbia Gorge News prints in Salem early Tuesday mornings and is then delivered to a Hood River distribution point. Because of multiple travel closures, the newspaper is not expected to reach the drop off point in time for its usual Wednesday delivery through the post office.
TD swimmers compete in Redmond, La Grande
The Dalles High Riverhawks boys and girls swim teams competed in two meets last week, including a Dec. 15 competition in Redmond. There the Riverhawks recorded eight first-place finishes, including boys relay wins in the 400 freestyle and 200 freestyle. The Dalles quartet of Carter Randall, Skyler Coburn, Michael Cole, and Everest Lenardson won the short relay in 2 minutes, 0.5 seconds, and won the 400 relay in 4:46.99.
Obituary: Elysium Bourdeau
It's with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elysium Camille Bourdeau on Dec. 13, 2022, after a long-fought battle with cancer and complications from her treatment. El was born in Fort Carson, Colo., on Aug. 31, 2008, and was laid to rest in Cascade Locks, Ore., on Dec. 19. She is survived by her father and mother, Xander and Cayla Bourdeau, her siblings Althea, Nicholas, Margaret, and Hierotheos, and her reptile sons Popcorn the crested gecko and Lemon the corn snake, as well as an unending extended family that will love and miss her endlessly. El was also a member of the Saint Joseph of Petersburg Orthodox Church.
Riverhawk boys endure tough non-league schedule
The Dalles High Riverhawk boys basketball team dropped its third straight non-league game, 95-59, to the No. 9-ranked Class 6A South Eugene High Axe on Dec. 16 in Eugene. That loss was coupled with a, 67-54, loss to the defending Class 4A champion and No. 2-ranked Cascade High Cougars (5-0) in the Riverhawks’ Dec. 13 home opener.
TD, HRV will try again to renew basketball rivalry
The snowy, icy weather on Dec. 9 wiped out the first attempt this season for The Dalles High Riverhawks and Hood River Valley Eagles to renew their boys and girls basketball rivalries. They’ll try again on Thursday: The Dalles girls are at HRV for a 6:30 p.m. contest; Hood River...
Eagles top Mustangs, come 14th at Liberty wrestling tourney
Hood River Valley won six of eight wrestled matches enroute to a 63-18 Dec. 15 dual win over visiting Milwaukie High, and a few days later, Connor Farlow highlighted HRV’s performances at the weekend Liberty tourney in Hillsboro. At Liberty, the Eagles placed 14th out of 23 teams with...
Eagles open NWOC season with win over Canby
Hood River Valley opened its league season in boys basketball with a 72-59 road win at Canby High on Dec. 14. It was the Eagles’ second win in a row, having topped visiting Estacada, 66-47, two days earlier at Vannet Court. That victory was the first this season for Coach Christopher Dirks’ team, after an 0-4 start.
TD topples CHS in Gorge girls hoops showdown
Playing their first game in two weeks, The Dalles High Riverhawks (1-1) notched their first win with a 56-41 victory over the Columbia High Bruins (1-3) in a non league girls basketball game Dec. 16 at The Dalles High School’s Kurtz Gym. The Dalles sophomore post Sydney Newby scored...
Bruin boys shuffle basketball lineup, win twice
The Columbia High Bruins boys basketball team won two games last week to improve its record to 3-1. The Bruins won, 55-33, over the Corbett High Cardinals (0-5) Dec. 12 at Corbett High School, followed by 54-45 win over the Hudson’s Bay High Eagles (0-6) Dec. 16 at Columbia High School in White Salmon.
1A girls basketball: Mustangs win league games against Dufur, Lyle
The Class 1A No. 3-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides girls basketball team won two out of three games against Class 2A squads last week to improve their record to 6-1. The Redsides started an eight-game road trip and had their six-game win streak snapped in a 69-39 loss to the No. 5-ranked (Class 2A) Stanfield High Tigers (7-1) Dec. 13 at Stanfield High School. South Wasco bounced back and won, 54-46, over the Class 2A Weston-McEwen High TigerScots (2-4) Dec. 16 at Heppner High School. The Redsides then won their second straight, 48-33, over the 2A Heppner High Mustangs (2-7) at Heppner.
