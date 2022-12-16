Dear Stoner: After the last election, is it safe to say that Colorado Springs will never allow recreational marijuana sales?. Dear Black Lotus: Never say never with cannabis. The recreational marijuana sales measure in Colorado Springs was beaten by an almost 9 percent margin, which isn't exactly close, but there are a few reasons for hope when looking a little deeper. For starters, that 9 percent margin was fewer than 17,000 votes in an off-year election. Given that the population of Colorado Springs is currently estimated at over 500,000 and has grown by nearly 70 percent since 1992, there will likely be a lot more young people at the ballot box for future presidential elections, which draw larger, more diverse crowds of voters than midterms.

