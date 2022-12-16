How to solve the Modern Warfare 2 Raid codes and open the doors

The Modern Warfare 2 Raid codes are one of the first major hurdle to overcome in the Atomgrad Raid. These sections requires you to input key codes to open up a submarine door. However, these codes change each time and are different for everyone, making it a tricky step in the process. Thankfully, we’ve got all the details you’ll need for solving this puzzle.

The first Modern Warfare 2 Raid is available as part of Season 1 Reloaded and it serves as a major skill check for most players. In it, you and two other squadmates have to maneuver through an underground facility while completing puzzles and taking out enemies. All of it requires teamwork and coordingation and especially while all three of you have to work together to find out the Modern Warfare 2 Raid codes. Let's take a look at how it all works.

How to reach the Raid code room in Modern Warfare 2

The first code room isn’t too far after the start of the Raid. First, make your way through the series of rooms with the water and catwalks. There are heavily armored enemies along the way, so do your best to play as stealthy as possible. If you alert the enemies, you’ll have to deal with a wave of aggressive armored foes. It’s not the end of the world if you get spotted but it’s recommended to take everyone out silently if possible.

How to obtain the Modern Warfare raid codes to open the submarine doors

(Image credit: Activision)

Once you arrive, you’ll see multiple things you can interact with. From left to right, there’s a terminal with Russian letters and numbers, a set of TVs, a keypad, and a door on the right.

Two people need to stay in this room, while the other person needs to go through the door. Have someone press the button to let them in. Inside this room is another set of TVs.

(Image credit: Activision)

In the main room, have one player take note of the Russian letters shown in the image above.

The other two players need to interact with the TVs and scroll through the camera feed until they reach a screen with a projector that looks like the one below.

(Image credit: Activision)

What you need to do is compare the Russian letters on the terminal in the main room to the letters that appear in the TV feed. Specifically, if a letter matches, you have to read the number below it. Each number represents one part of the three-digit key code. The person in the main room will read out the Russian letters they see in order and if a player on the TV feed has a match, they should read the number below.

For instance, if one letter in the main room terminal is C, the player on the TV feed would say “5,” when using the reference image above. If the player reading the letters in the main room says “Y” one player on the TV feed would say “0.” Keep in mind, some letters will be duds and won’t appear on the TV feed. If that’s the case, simply skip it.

(Image credit: Activision)

Have one person in the main room describe the letters on the terminal while comparing them to what the other two players see. After successfully matching three numbers sequentially, you’ll have your three-digit code. Input the code on the rightmost terminal, and then repeat the process two more times. Keep in mind, you need to swap out the rotation of players since the keypad requires a new fingerprint each time.

The final raid code puzzle

(Image credit: Activision)

The final puzzle works almost identically to the first, except this time, you physically have to be in the rooms with the projectors (no TV feed).

One player will need to stay in the center of the main area with the terminal, while the other players go to a room with a projector. The person in the main area will call out the letters they see, and – just like before – the other two players will confirm and call out the number below if there’s a match.

So, once again, if the player in the main rooms says “backward R,” the player in the projector room will call out “8.”

If you’re the player in the main room, make sure to write down the numbers given to you by the other players, which correspond to the code. Then, input the code right next to the terminal with the Russian letters.

The catch with this sequence is that you have a limited amount of time to complete this puzzle, meaning everyone will need to be quick with their roles. It’s also way more difficult this time around because a neverending wave of enemies will flood each room with the projector, so you need to defend yourself while solving the puzzle.

If you mess up or run out of time, you’ll need to restart from the beginning of the previous code. If you successfully type in one code, but fail the next one, you won’t have to restart from the beginning. After swapping out and successfully inputting all three codes, you’ll reach the final part of the Raid.