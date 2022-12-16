Through a coordinated effort, wreaths were purchased for each of the gravestones at Fort Scott National Cemetery through the Wreaths Across America program. On Saturday, a ceremony included the Pledge of Allegiance led by Bourbon County 4-H clubs; a welcome by Diann Tucker, location coordinator for Wreaths Across America; invocation and benediction by Dav Mohler, chaplain of American Legion Post 25; remarks by guest speaker Orval “Butch” Page, retired veteran; placement of ceremonial wreaths representing each branch of military service; and the playing of “Taps” by local trumpeter Steve Harry.

FORT SCOTT, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO