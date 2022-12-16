Read full article on original website
Fort Scott Tribune
Grant submitted for Memorial Hall repairs
A grant application to fund repairs at Memorial Hall has been submitted, which means everyone in the city of Fort Scott begin the waiting period. During Tuesday’s City Commission meeting, Bourbon County Regional Economic Development Director Robert Harrington reported on the status of the grant and also provided the final dollar amounts.
Fort Scott Tribune
Wreaths at the U.S. National Cemetery
Through a coordinated effort, wreaths were purchased for each of the gravestones at Fort Scott National Cemetery through the Wreaths Across America program. On Saturday, a ceremony included the Pledge of Allegiance led by Bourbon County 4-H clubs; a welcome by Diann Tucker, location coordinator for Wreaths Across America; invocation and benediction by Dav Mohler, chaplain of American Legion Post 25; remarks by guest speaker Orval “Butch” Page, retired veteran; placement of ceremonial wreaths representing each branch of military service; and the playing of “Taps” by local trumpeter Steve Harry.
Fort Scott Tribune
‘Cold’ won’t begin to describe coming windchills
Bourbon County residents need to prepare for an arctic blast and winter storm that is expected to move into the area by Thursday, bringing “life threatening” windchills and hazardous driving conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from 6 a.m. Thursday through 12 a.m....
Fort Scott Tribune
Reta Kathleene "Kathy" McCoy
Reta Kathleene "Kathy" McCoy, age 76, Pleasanton, Kan., passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Pleasanton Chapel. Burial in the Benjamin Cemetery, Amoret, Mo. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Pleasanton Chapel. Memorial contributions are suggested to Kathy McCoy Memorial Fund, in care of Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box 525, Pleasanton, KS 66075. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
koamnewsnow.com
Multi-vehicle crash in Galena claims one life
GALENA, Kan. - At around 9:40 A.M. on December 16, Kansas Highway Patrolmen responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Galena, Kansas. Deputies say the collision occurred just 0.5 Miles South of K66 on S Wood Street. The crash report indicates that a Nissan Quest driven by James Snow, 57, of...
WIBW
One pronounced dead after 3-car collision in southeast Kansas
Three-vehicle crash in eastern Kansas kills one
kggfradio.com
Pittsburg Man Arrested for Theft
A Pittsburg man is arrested in Cherokee County. Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a Weir home yesterday afternoon after an unknown person was discovered inside a residence. Law enforcement arrived and apprehended the suspect, who was reportedly intoxicated. Inside the suspect's vehicle, deputies discovered electronics, which had been stolen from an area health organization.
koamnewsnow.com
Vehicle travels 80+ feet after going airborne
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8:15 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, Jasper County E-911 were alerted to a crash notification near CR170 and Gum Road. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Mercy Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene Sgt B. Helms...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin man faces new criminal charges
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint faces new charges. Prosecutors filed three new charges today against 18-year-old Austin Bryant. Bryant, you might remember, was arrested in November after police say a pizza delivery driver reported being robbed at gunpoint. Police...
