Dwayne Johnson Cut From A Popular Disney Franchise
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has built himself a very successful acting career over the past decade. He has partnered with Disney many times including the films Race to Witch Mountain, Moana, and Jungle Cruise. Now, Disney is reportedly working on a series based on Witch Mountain. The first...
Veteran actor Bill Nighy shines in new Oscar buzz worthy movie 'Living'
Actor Bill Nighy is getting some of the best reviews of his career for the new movie, "Living." It's about a man who is actually *dying." Just last week, this performance got him a Critics Choice nomination for Best Actor.
Jerry Bruckheimer would 'love' to have Johnny Depp back in 'Pirates' franchise
Jerry Bruckheimer sounds like he would like to work with Johnny Depp again. The movie producer was asked by The Hollywood Reporter if Depp was "somebody a studio like Disney would put front and center again in a Pirates sequel?"
Hallmark Stars Share Their Movies That Should Get Sequels (VIDEO)
What could be better than romances to fall in love with during the holidays? Getting to see what comes next for those relationships in a Hallmark movie sequel, of course!. Every year for the holiday season, Hallmark Channel (with “Countdown to Christmas”) and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (with “Miracles of Christmas”) roll out new film after new film, some as part of a franchise (such as Come Home for Christmas) and even a couple sequels. In recent years, we’ve got The Christmas House and The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls, as well as The Nine Kittens of Christmas, to follow up The Nine Lives of Christmas. One of 2022’s offerings, A Cozy Christmas Inn, was essentially a sequel to Christmas Under Wraps.
James Gunn addresses 'outcry' over planned changes in the DC Universe
James Gunn is addressing the "disrespectful outcry" from fans over changes in the DC Universe. After the "Guardians of the Galaxy" director became co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran, it was announced a new Superman movie is in the works that will not star Henry Cavill and "Wonder Woman 3" has been put on hold. Some on social media then began speculating that "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot had been "booted" from the franchise. (DC Studios and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren saddle up for another 'Yellowstone' prequel in '1923'
The growing "Yellowstone" universe has developed a pretty clear formula, which starts with an older movie star espousing square-jawed western values, surrounding them with a younger cast and the trappings of a soap opera. With Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren saddling up "1923" takes the star quality to the next level, putting a shiny bow on a pretty basic package.
Alex Cross TV Series Adds ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ Star Siobhan Murphy
Siobhan Murphy, a Canadian actress best known for playing Ruth Newsome in the mystery drama series Murdoch Mysteries, is set to recur in the Amazon Original series Cross. As reported by Deadline, Murphy will star opposite Aldis Hodge (Black Adam) in the thriller series created by Ben Watkins, based on the best-selling Alex Cross book series by James Patterson. The project comes from Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television.
