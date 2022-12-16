ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Former NBA star arrested after disgusting details

Six-time NBA All-Star Amare Stoudemire expected Saturday to be a day full of celebration as he was graduating from the University of Miami with a master’s degree. Unfortunately for him, it ended with him in jail following battery charges after he hit his daughter. According to a report from...
MIAMI, FL
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA star arrested for allegedly beating daughter

Former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested early Sunday morning following an alleged domestic violence incident. According to an arrest report obtained by the Miami Herald, Stoudemire was arrested at his Miami condo and charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery. The alleged victim was one of Stoudemire’s two daughters, who are 17 and... The post Ex-NBA star arrested for allegedly beating daughter appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Comeback

Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Sports World Praying For Legendary Coach Geno Auriemma

UConn's women's basketball team faced Florida State in a major Dec. 18 showdown on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, the Huskies were without their legendary head coach, Geno Auriemma. The legendary basketball coach began to feel sick before the game. He was unable to coach on Sunday afternoon. "Out of an abundance...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Distractify

A Look at Brittney Griner's Impressive Tattoo Collection

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner is finally getting her life back after being detained in Russia for nearly 10 months on drug charges. The seven-time WNBA All-Star was released on Dec. 8 and has since been happily reunited with her wife Cherelle. Article continues below advertisement. Now she can return...
TEXAS STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Video: Donovan Mitchell Hilariously Rests His Head On An Angry JR Smith's Shoulder After Being Called For A Foul

Donovan Mitchell had a shoulder to lean on when he was called for an offensive foul against the Dallas Mavericks, but it wasn't on any of his current teammates. The Cleveland Cavaliers star was called for a foul after he raced to the basket with Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr. attempting to stop him. Mitchell pulled up for a swish, and in that process elbowed Hardaway who stumbled away.
CLEVELAND, OH
