Read full article on original website
Related
City of Gillette Declares a Snow Emergency
The Gillette City Administrator has declared a Level 2 Snow Emergency, effective as of 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14. A Level 2 Snow Emergency advises against non-emergency travel in the City of Gillette. Citizens driving during a Level 2 Snow Emergency may encounter roads which are impassable; and will...
WATCH: Deadwood SD Woman Embraces Record Snow!
What do you do when you get more snow than you have ever imagined?. Like this lady in Deadwood South Dakota. There is absolutely NO WAY she can shovel that much snow with what she is caring. Most machines would not be able to make it through that. But that...
Wake Up Wyoming
Casper, WY
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wakeupwyo.com
Comments / 0