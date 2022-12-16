Read full article on original website
Related
Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda, pleads guilty to charges that carry up to 110 years in prison following FTX collapse
Both Caroline Ellison and FTX cofounder Gary Wang are cooperating with prosecutors as part of their guilty pleas.
TikTok parent company fires staffers who obtained data of U.S. users: ‘Egregious misuse of their authority'
TikTok’s China-based parent company ByteDance revealed that an internal probe found employees had inappropriately obtained the data of U.S. TikTok users.
Lawyers seek release of suspect in EU corruption scandal
BRUSSELS (AP) — Lawyers for the former European Parliament vice-president suspected of being at the center of one of the European Union’s biggest corruption scandals are seeking her release from prison. Andre Risopoulos says lawyers want Eva Kaili to “be put under a system of electronic surveillance, with a bracelet.” Kaili has been in prison since Dec. 9. She’s accused of corruption, membership of a criminal organization and money laundering. Kaili was removed from her post last week. The Greek former TV news presenter is suspected of working with a group trying to peddle influence at the assembly. Risopolous says Kaili ”rejects all corruption allegations against her.” The Brussels court is likely to rule on her release later Thursday.
Amazon may breach trademark rights over fake Louboutin ads
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Court of Justice says online retail giant Amazon may be in breach of luxury shoemaker Christian Louboutin’s trademark rights over the sale of counterfeit red-soled high-heeled shoes on its platform. Third-party sellers on Amazon regularly advertise red-soled shoes, and Louboutin brought cases against Amazon in Belgium and Luxembourg arguing that he did not give his consent for these products to be put on the market. Louboutin shoes’ red outer sole is registered as an EU and Benelux trademark. The EU’s top court said that users could mistakenly think that Amazon itself is selling shoes on behalf of Louboutin.
Greek officer back in court over teen’s shooting death
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A police officer accused of fatally shooting a Roma teenager during a car chase over an alleged unpaid gas station bill has appeared in court in northern Greece to provide further testimony after the charges against him were elevated to manslaughter with possible intent. The 34-year-old officer remains free pending trial, with a bail condition banning him from leaving the country. He had originally been charged with a felony count of attempted manslaughter with possible intent over the Dec. 5 shooting of 16-year-old Kostas Frangoulis, but the charge was upgraded after the teenager died more than a week later. The youth’s shooting led to days of often violent protests by members of Greece’s Roma community and others.
