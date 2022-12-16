Read full article on original website
Colorado school district cancels classes with dangerous cold on the way
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - With dangerously cold weather on the way, a school district in Colorado is cancelling classes. Cañon City Schools posted the following to their website on Tuesday:. “Dear Families,. As you likely know, Fremont County is predicted to experience double-digit sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, 12.22.22....
Douglas County Sheriff deputies decorate cookies with kids
Children's laughter filled the air while smothering green and red frosting onto sugar cookies with staff from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies, dispatch and members from records joined the Highlands Ranch Community Association in an afternoon of laughter, learning and decorating at Eastridge Recreation Center. With just over 130 people joining the first ever cookie decorating with a cop event, staff members had to go out to get more cookies.
7 people get sick after carbon monoxide issue at Gaylord Rockies Resort
Seven people got sick and one person was hospitalized following a carbon monoxide leak at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center Tuesday evening.
-60° windchill: Temperature in Colorado to drop 30° per hour, National Guard activated
"We promise [this is] not an exaggeration," wrote the National Weather Service about their forecast that predicts Thursday will likely be the coldest day in Denver in 32 years. According to the weather service, a "life threatening wind chill as cold as -60°" could occur in the Eastern Plains region,...
Fire destroys mobile home week before Christmas
An early morning fire in Boulder left a resident without any belongings just one week before Christmas. An early morning fire in Boulder left a resident without any belongings just one week before Christmas. Roundtable on respiratory illness. Experts met to discuss the intensity of respiratory illness in Colorado. Kim...
Update: Homeless likely to move out of Denver's Aloft Hotel
Aloft Hotel, downtown DenverPhoto byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) After housing people experiencing homelessness since April 2020 at a cost of more than $16 million, Aloft Hotel downtown likely will cease operation as a non-congregant homeless shelter by the end of April.
Avoid year in jail by following these pet safety rules as bitter cold rolls through
It will be incredibly important to keep your furry friends in mind over the next few days, as sub-zero wind chill temperatures are forecasted to slam several parts of Colorado. Frigid temps will begin on Wednesday night and continue through Friday morning, with wind chill values as low as -51...
Prepping for dangerous cold
Experts say be prepared for the dangerous low temps coming later this week. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Experts say be prepared for the dangerous low temps coming later this week. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Colorado hybrid school gets global distinction. Colorado hybrid school gets global distinction, Carly Moore explains. Arctic cold front...
Stay off the roads on Thursday if you can: CDOT
Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports. Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports.
Dangerous wind chill this week across Colorado. Use this guide to prepare
This isn’t your usual cold weather snap in Colorado. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected in Denver and across the state Wednesday night through Thursday. Save this guide to help you prepare.
Strep A adds complications to trifecta of illnesses
Some severe group A strep infections may occur as a complication of common respiratory infections like RSV, flu, or COVID-19. Parents and guardians should call their child’s health care provider immediately if their child develops new or worsening symptoms during their respiratory infection. Early treatment is critical to keeping initial group A strep infections mild and from progressing to more serious illnesses it can cause.
Highlands Ranch family displaced after fire tears through home
A heavily involved house fire in Douglas County has left one family displaced before the holidays.
4 decked-out homes to visit this holiday season
(Douglas County, Colo.) Some Douglas County residents got into the Christmas spirit by turning their homes into must-see light shows. Here are four decked-out homes to consider visiting:
Meth residue found in bathroom air ducts of Boulder Public Library closes main location
The Boulder Main Library was closed on Monday for environmental testing after methamphetamine residue was found in the air ducts of six bathrooms, according to a release.
One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday
An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
Meth detected in air ducts of Boulder's main library, prompting closure
BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder's main library is closed after environmental testing showed methamphetamine use in the building's bathrooms. City staff said in a news release that the closure was done out of "an abundance of caution," and for the public's safety. They're not sure how long the closure will last.
10 Denver Companies That Pay Over $50 an Hour
Denver, Co. - Denver has one of the strongest job markets in the country. In fact, the Mile High City's economy adds tens of thousands of new jobs annually. Many of these jobs are in high-paying industries like financial services, aerospace, energy, and healthcare.
Family of teen missing for 5 years hopes for help
The family of a 17-year-old who went missing five years ago to the day is hoping for a holiday miracle to find their loved one.
