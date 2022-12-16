ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands Ranch, CO

KKTV

Colorado school district cancels classes with dangerous cold on the way

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - With dangerously cold weather on the way, a school district in Colorado is cancelling classes. Cañon City Schools posted the following to their website on Tuesday:. “Dear Families,. As you likely know, Fremont County is predicted to experience double-digit sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, 12.22.22....
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Douglas County Sheriff deputies decorate cookies with kids

Children's laughter filled the air while smothering green and red frosting onto sugar cookies with staff from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies, dispatch and members from records joined the Highlands Ranch Community Association in an afternoon of laughter, learning and decorating at Eastridge Recreation Center. With just over 130 people joining the first ever cookie decorating with a cop event, staff members had to go out to get more cookies.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Fire destroys mobile home week before Christmas

An early morning fire in Boulder left a resident without any belongings just one week before Christmas. An early morning fire in Boulder left a resident without any belongings just one week before Christmas. Roundtable on respiratory illness. Experts met to discuss the intensity of respiratory illness in Colorado. Kim...
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Prepping for dangerous cold

Experts say be prepared for the dangerous low temps coming later this week. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Experts say be prepared for the dangerous low temps coming later this week. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Colorado hybrid school gets global distinction. Colorado hybrid school gets global distinction, Carly Moore explains. Arctic cold front...
DENVER, CO
101.9 KING FM

In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?

With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Stay off the roads on Thursday if you can: CDOT

Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports. Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports.
COLORADO STATE
highlandsranchherald.net

Strep A adds complications to trifecta of illnesses

Some severe group A strep infections may occur as a complication of common respiratory infections like RSV, flu, or COVID-19. Parents and guardians should call their child’s health care provider immediately if their child develops new or worsening symptoms during their respiratory infection. Early treatment is critical to keeping initial group A strep infections mild and from progressing to more serious illnesses it can cause.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

In-N-Out Burger prepares first Denver location

DENVER — The Mile High City will soon have an option for satisfying appetites for a double-double and animal-style fries. In-N-Out Burger is in the final stages of construction on its first restaurant in Denver. Located at 4597 North Central Park Boulevard, the new restaurant is a block north...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday

An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
DENVER, CO
Evan Crosby

10 Denver Companies That Pay Over $50 an Hour

Denver, Co. - Denver has one of the strongest job markets in the country. In fact, the Mile High City's economy adds tens of thousands of new jobs annually. Many of these jobs are in high-paying industries like financial services, aerospace, energy, and healthcare.
DENVER, CO

Community Policy