COVID Tracker: Risk level back at 'medium' amid increasing hospitalizations
SAN ANTONIO — Higher holiday-season COVID-19 case counts have elevated Bexar County's risk level back to medium for the first time since late September as families prepare for gather for Christmas. Metro Health on Tuesday reported 518 new coronavirus infections, one of the highest counts in a month that...
New ERCOT CEO expects enough power to go around during freeze
HOUSTON — The new head of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Tuesday there will be enough power to meet demand as an arctic blast moves through the state later this week. “We continue to expect adequate supply with reserves for the approaching cold weather conditions,” CEO Pablo...
Hard freeze to hit San Antonio and the Hill Country ahead of Christmas
TEXAS, USA — Late this week and the Christmas weekend, San Antonio, the Hill Country and surrounding areas will get hit hard with an arctic blast and a hard freeze. Low temperatures on Friday morning in the city 18° degrees with a wind chill that could reach negative numbers. We will see highs only in the mid 30s.
