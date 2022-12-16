Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Norman Powell (groin) questionable for Clippers' Wednesday matchup
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (groin) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Powell has been sidelined for ten straight games with a left groin strain. Expect Luke Kennard to see more minutes if Powell is unable to suit up. Kennard's current projection includes 10.3...
numberfire.com
Wizards rule out Kristaps Porzingis (illness) on Tuesday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Porzingis will not be available after he was ruled out with an illness. Expect Taj Gibson to see more minutes at the five against a Suns' team ranked 15th (51.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers.
Knicks wallop Warriors for eighth straight win
Immanuel Quickley scored 22 points off the bench to lead six players in double figures for the New York Knicks,
numberfire.com
Reggie Jackson (Achilles) questionable for Clippers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (Achilles) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest versus the Charlotte Hornets. Jackson's status is currently in limbo after he was forced to sit out two games with left Achilles inflammation. In a matchup versus a Hornets' team ranked 22nd (48.5) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, John Wall should play an increased role if Jackson is inactive.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com
Clippers list Paul George (knee) as questionable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. George's status is currently in the air after he was sidelined two games with knee soreness. Expect Nicolas Batum to see more minutes on Wednesday if George remains inactive. George's current Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Ivica Zubac (knee) questionable for Clippers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Zubac has been inactive for two straight contests with a left knee bone bruise. Moussa Diabate is a candidate for more minutes versus a Hornets' team allowing 62.5 FanDuel points per game to centers if Zubac is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) questionable on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Anderson is dealing with back spasms that forced him to miss Monday's game but has a chance to play on Wednesday after drawing the questionable tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against the Mavericks.
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis (hand) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Lakers
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (hand) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Sabonis' availability is currently in limbo after he was listed as questionable with left hand soreness. Expect Richaun Holmes to see more playing time if Sabonis is ruled out. Sabonis' current Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable for Minnesota's Wednesday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Dallas Mavericks. Gobert's status remains in question after Minnesota's center missed three games with an ankle sprain. Expect Naz Reid to see increased playing time at center if Gobert is inactive. Gobert's current Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Daniel Gafford for inactive Kristaps Porzingis (illness) on Tuesday
Washington Wizards forward Daniel Gafford is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Phoenix Suns. Gafford will make his first start this season after Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out with an illness. In 26.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gafford to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Gafford's projection includes 10.4 points, 7.4...
numberfire.com
Thunder's Josh Giddey (illness) remains out on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard josh Giddey (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Giddey will sit out his third straight game with a non-COVID illness. Expect Aaron Wiggins to log more minutes versus a Portland unit ranked 23rd in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Khris Middleton (knee) doubtful for Milwaukee's Wednesday matchup
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (knee) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Middleton is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after right knee soreness forced him to miss two straight games. Expect Pat Connaughton or Jevon Carter to play an increased role on Wednesday if Middleton is inactive.
numberfire.com
Dwight Powell (thigh) questionable for Dallas on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (thigh) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Powell is dealing with a left thigh contusion and is questionable to face Minnesota on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 18.5 minutes against the Timberwolves. Powell's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves (ankle) doubtful for Lakers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Reaves is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after he was recently held out one contest with a right ankle sprain. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to log more minutes if Reaves is inactive.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (knee) out on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (knee) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Murray will not be available after he was ruled out for left knee injury management purposes. Expect Bones Hyland to see a boost in playing time at the guard positions. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Jerami Grant (back) starting Monday night for Blazers; Justise Winslow back to bench
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant will start Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Grant is making his return to the court following a one-game absence due to back spasms. He'll immediately start in his return to the court, sending Justise Winslow back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Harrison Barnes (quad) questionable for Kings' Wednesday matchup
Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (quad) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Barnes' status is currently unknown after he was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice with a quad injury. Terence Davis is a candidate for an increased role versus a Lakers' team ranked 14th in defensive rating if Barnes is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard (wrist) probable for Portland on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lillard is dealing with a wrist injury and is probable for Wednesday's clash with the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against Oklahoma City. Lillard's Wednesday projection includes 23.7...
numberfire.com
Lakers list LeBron James (ankle) as probable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. James is on track to return after the Lakers' superstar missed one game with ankle soreness. In 38.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 52.5 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.3 points,...
