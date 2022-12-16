ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Football Australia issues two lifetime bans following A-League pitch invasion

Football Australia has issued two lifetime bans to spectators involved in the shocking pitch invasion during the Melbourne derby in the A-League last weekend. Working in cooperation with the Victorian Police, the organisation has handed out the bans to a 23-year-old man from Craigieburn and a 19-year-old man from Meadow Heights.
When does the Tour Down Under begin? How to watch, stages list and results

The Santos Tour Down Under brings UCI World Tour professional cycling teams to South Australia every January to race. The event returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic as organisers were unable to accomodate international teams and the local requirements for quarantine and border management. However, a...
'I regret it, this is the mistake I made': Eddie Jones opens up after England axing

Former England head coach Eddie Jones has opened up on his seven-year tenure and revealed what he believes was his biggest mistake to French publication Midi Olympique. Jones coached England to three Six Nations titles, including a Grand Slam in 2016, during his run in charge of the side before a two-year slump saw the Australian axed after a lean Autumn period at the end of 2022.
Venus Williams receives wild-card entry for 2023 Australian Open

Tennis legend Venus Williams will feature at Melbourne Park for the 22nd time next year after being awarded a wild-card entry for the 2023 Australian Open. The 42-year-old has not played a competitive match since the US Open in September and is currently ranked outside the top 1000. Tennis Australia’s...
Lionel Messi survived 'Drake curse': Rapper bet $1 million on Argentina to win World Cup final — and lost

Rapper Drake was so sure that Argentina would be on song in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final that he placed a huge wager on the result. The superstar's stake, which he revealed in a post to his Instagram following of more than 127 million on the eve of the showpiece in Qatar, might not have increased the confidence of Argentina captain Lionel Messi and the fans who eventually celebrated his team beating France via a penalty shootout on Sunday.

