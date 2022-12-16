Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Will Melbourne Victory fans be allowed to attend Boxing Day A-League Men match against Western United?
Melbourne Victory supporters are set to be allowed to attend the Boxing Day A-League Men clash against Western United as the investigation into Saturday's derby riot continues. A Football Australia statement on Wednesday revealed there was no timeframe into determining what sanctions Victory and its fans could face following the...
Sporting News
Football Australia issues two lifetime bans following A-League pitch invasion
Football Australia has issued two lifetime bans to spectators involved in the shocking pitch invasion during the Melbourne derby in the A-League last weekend. Working in cooperation with the Victorian Police, the organisation has handed out the bans to a 23-year-old man from Craigieburn and a 19-year-old man from Meadow Heights.
Sporting News
Liam Wilson gaining inside intel on Emanuel Navarrete ahead of world title showdown
Just 25 minutes from the headquarters of the CIA, Australian boxer Liam Wilson is conducting his own fact-finding operation. As he prepares to go 12 championship rounds with Emanuel Navarrete, Wilson is drawing on the help of those already familiar with the crafty Mexican. The Queenslander will face Navarrete for...
Sporting News
When does the Tour Down Under begin? How to watch, stages list and results
The Santos Tour Down Under brings UCI World Tour professional cycling teams to South Australia every January to race. The event returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic as organisers were unable to accomodate international teams and the local requirements for quarantine and border management. However, a...
Sporting News
'I regret it, this is the mistake I made': Eddie Jones opens up after England axing
Former England head coach Eddie Jones has opened up on his seven-year tenure and revealed what he believes was his biggest mistake to French publication Midi Olympique. Jones coached England to three Six Nations titles, including a Grand Slam in 2016, during his run in charge of the side before a two-year slump saw the Australian axed after a lean Autumn period at the end of 2022.
Sporting News
Was The Gabba pitch good or bad for cricket? Pat Cummins, Dean Elgar divided over two-day Test
Australia's triumph over South Africa inside two days has caused plenty of debate across the cricket community, with all eyes on The Gabba curators for an extremely bowler-friendly pitch. In less than 150 overs during the first Test in Brisbane, 34 wickets fell between the two sides as the hosts...
Sporting News
'Who would have thought we would be in this position today?': Cody Walker reflects on South Sydney career
Cody Walker has opened up on how being a late bloomer in the NRL has allowed him to prosper after inking a new two-year contract extension that will more than likely make him a one-club man. The Rabbitohs confirmed the signing of the five-eighth and Latrell Mitchell on multi-year deals...
Sporting News
Venus Williams receives wild-card entry for 2023 Australian Open
Tennis legend Venus Williams will feature at Melbourne Park for the 22nd time next year after being awarded a wild-card entry for the 2023 Australian Open. The 42-year-old has not played a competitive match since the US Open in September and is currently ranked outside the top 1000. Tennis Australia’s...
Sporting News
How much money does World Cup winner get for winning the final? Prize in store for 2022 FIFA champions
The 2022 FIFA World Cup final is one of the biggest matches in sport and it's also one of the richest. While teams are mainly just desperate to lift the holy grail of football, success on the world stage also comes with a handsome financial reward. As an event that...
Sporting News
Argentina vs France free live stream: How to watch FIFA 2022 World Cup final online in Australia
The match everyone has been waiting for is here with the 2022 FIFA World Cup final set to take place in Qatar. Defending champions France will play South American giants Argentina with both nations looking to lift the title for a third time in their history. Two superstars of football...
Sporting News
Lionel Messi survived 'Drake curse': Rapper bet $1 million on Argentina to win World Cup final — and lost
Rapper Drake was so sure that Argentina would be on song in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final that he placed a huge wager on the result. The superstar's stake, which he revealed in a post to his Instagram following of more than 127 million on the eve of the showpiece in Qatar, might not have increased the confidence of Argentina captain Lionel Messi and the fans who eventually celebrated his team beating France via a penalty shootout on Sunday.
