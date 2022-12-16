Read full article on original website
Wisconsin’s Christmas Spirit Ranked Second Highest In Nation, Minnesota Performs Well, Too
'Tis the season! It's hard to escape from the commercialized nature of the Christmas season - with wall-to-wall sales in stores, holiday music everywhere, and the never-ending cycle of seasonal-related ways to ride the bandwagon. Add one more: An annual survey of states in the nation that have the Most...
This Might Be The Best Minnesota-Related TikTok Series
TikTok has a tendency to suck you into a time warp and before you know it, You just spent two hours on your phone. I recently came across a Minnesota series that may be my favorite one yet. Earlier this year, we stumbled upon a Twin Ports TikTok page that...
Minnesota Anglers Reminded To License Non-Portable Ice Shelters; Here’s The Criteria
The Northland is about hit a cold snap where overnight temperatures are expected to dip well below zero. That means ice fishing season is on the minds of anglers across the area. With that in mind, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to make sure all ice fishing shelters...
Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December
There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
DECC Announces 2023 Cider North Event
Here's a way to get through the long and brutal winters of the Northland: a fun event highlighting one of our favorite brews! The DECC just announced a 2023 event highlighting some of the best ciders in the state. Earlier this month, the DECC announced that 'The Price Is Right...
Minnesotans React To December Winter Storm 2022
Looks like we may get a white Christmas after all this year. Minnesota was heavily impacted the past few days by a winter storm that brought heavy and wet snow. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
Not Minnesota Nice: Illegal School Bus Passing Is At Epidemic Level In Minnesota
Bus drivers and transportation officials are begging motorists to slow down and stop behind school buses. There are an unbelievable amount of close calls each day, and sadly tragedies do happen. In recent years the amount of people passing school buses and ignoring stop arms has drastically increased. Children getting off and on school buses are in great danger.
WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault
Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
Only In Minnesota: An Actual Bar Out On A Frozen Lake [VIDEO]
This is the time of the year that lakes are scattered with ice houses some are pretty basic and some are pretty fancy, but either way, I would not have the guts to stay overnight in any of them I am way too paranoid. So if you are someone like me that would think it would be fun to go out on the lake and fish for a little while, have a cocktail or two and maybe some food, I found the perfect place for you.
Over 18,000 Power Outages In The Northland Due To Wet & Heavy Snow
More than 18,000 homes were without power in both Minnesota and Superior, WI as of Thursday morning thanks to the heavy and wet snow from the winter storm. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
Inflation & Snowy Weather To Blame For Slow Red Kettle Donations In Twin Ports
The Salvation Army is struggling to meet its financial needs for Christmas this week. Last week's storm affected donations. Inflation has been tough on people's finances. These factors make it difficult for the Salvation Army to reach its Red Kettle Goal, its biggest fundraiser of the year. The 2022 goal...
St. Louis County Approves $453 Million Budget For 2023
It's official: St. Louis County has an approved operating budget for the next year. During their last meeting on December 13, the St. Louis County Board voted unanimously to approve the 2023 budget set at $452,751,620. The budget details the way that the county government will use the funds provided...
