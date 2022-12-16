ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

MIX 108

Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December

There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
SUPERIOR, WI
MIX 108

DECC Announces 2023 Cider North Event

Here's a way to get through the long and brutal winters of the Northland: a fun event highlighting one of our favorite brews! The DECC just announced a 2023 event highlighting some of the best ciders in the state. Earlier this month, the DECC announced that 'The Price Is Right...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Minnesotans React To December Winter Storm 2022

Looks like we may get a white Christmas after all this year. Minnesota was heavily impacted the past few days by a winter storm that brought heavy and wet snow. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault

Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Only In Minnesota: An Actual Bar Out On A Frozen Lake [VIDEO]

This is the time of the year that lakes are scattered with ice houses some are pretty basic and some are pretty fancy, but either way, I would not have the guts to stay overnight in any of them I am way too paranoid. So if you are someone like me that would think it would be fun to go out on the lake and fish for a little while, have a cocktail or two and maybe some food, I found the perfect place for you.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Over 18,000 Power Outages In The Northland Due To Wet & Heavy Snow

More than 18,000 homes were without power in both Minnesota and Superior, WI as of Thursday morning thanks to the heavy and wet snow from the winter storm. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
SUPERIOR, WI
MIX 108

