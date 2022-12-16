ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutley, NJ

WCHR 1040AM

Shoplifting mom kicks her baby across floor at Walmart, NJ cops say

TETERBORO — A mother kicked her baby daughter and sent the child careening across the floor after shoplifting from Walmart, according to police. Jamira McDaniel, 23, of Paterson, was caught stealing at the supercenter in Teterboro by Walmart theft protection personnel on Tuesday, Moonachie Police Lt. Jeff Napolitano confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
TETERBORO, NJ
WCHR 1040AM

The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies

Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don't know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
WCHR 1040AM

Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say

CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
CLINTON, NJ
WCHR 1040AM

Rocky Horror Picture Show Live is coming to Bound Brook, NJ

It doesn't need to be Halloween to enjoy one of the biggest cult classic films in the history of musicals. If you don't know what The Rocky Horror Picture Show is, it's a musical comedy horror film from 1975 starring the legendary Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Meat Loaf, Barry Bostwick, Patricia Quinn, Nell Campbell and Richard O'Brien.
BOUND BROOK, NJ
WCHR 1040AM

WCHR 1040AM

WCHR 1040AM is your station for inspiration in Princeton, NJ. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

