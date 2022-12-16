Read full article on original website
Weather Alert: Arctic cold and bitter Wind Chill on the way
WEATHER ALERT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO SATURDAY: BITTERLY COLD TEMPS & WIND CHILL. An Arctic Cold Front will move through the Tennessee Valley Thursday Night through Friday morning. This will produce a mix of rain to snow showers as Arctic air quickly spills in and temperatures plummet. Accumulations of snow will be low, perhaps an inch or two in mountains (Plateau). Mainly trace in the valley's. It is very possible the roadways could be just warm enough to melt the snow as it falls, but with the harsh cold after, ice could form. Just be aware that late Thursday to early Friday could be impactful for travel with that potential for "flash freezing".
Cast & blast in the Mississippi Delta
TUNICA, Miss. — Serious outdoorsmen are always in a quandary in the wintertime. Most of us love to hunt - whether it be deer, ducks, rabbits or squirrels - wintertime is prime time. And based on hunting seasons, it is the only time to partake of those outdoor pasttimes.
