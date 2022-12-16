Read full article on original website
BBC
Asylum seekers to get 10% allowance rise after High Court ruling
The government will raise financial support to asylum seekers by more than 10% after the High Court ruled the current level of payments was unlawful. Asylum seekers will now receive a "standard weekly allowance" of £45, increased from £40.85. Lawyers for a Nigerian woman and her three children...
BBC
Shoreham air crash victims unlawfully killed, coroner concludes
Eleven men who died when a jet crashed on a dual carriageway during an air show were unlawfully killed, a coroner has concluded. The men died when a Hawker Hunter plane crashed on the A27 in West Sussex as it carried out a stunt at the Shoreham Airshow on 22 August 2015.
BBC
Newly qualified nurse 'scared for her future' in profession
A recently qualified nurse says she is unsure if she will continue in her job, just 18 months into her career. Bethany Tulloch, from Northumberland, is a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) member who feels "betrayed and let down" by the government. The 22-year-old, who is taking part in the...
BBC
MPs call for firearms rule change after Skye attack
A committee of MPs have recommended changes to gun regulations following a series of firearms incidents in north west Scotland. The Scottish Affairs Committee said a two-tier payment system for those seeking a firearm for leisure or work purposes should be introduced. It urged the government to review the current...
BBC
Fishing licence breaches land anglers with almost £19k in fines
More than 50 anglers have been hit with fines totalling almost £19,000 after being caught fishing without a licence. The 57, from Yorkshire and the North East, were told to pay £18,766 during hearings at Hull Magistrates' Court. The Environment Agency (EA) states anyone aged 13 or over...
BBC
No ambulance to meet helicopter patient at hospital
A patient was airlifted to Glasgow Airport as no ambulances were available for a 300 yard transfer from the helipad at an East Ayrshire hospital. The individual, who was picked up by an air ambulance on Arran, was then driven 26 miles from the airport back to Crosshouse Hospital, near Kilmarnock.
