'Scuba Claus' takes a dive to greet visitors at Sea Life San Antonio Aquarium
Sliding down the chimney is so 18th century. While North Pole Santa is busy preparing for the big day the traditional way, Scuba Claus and some of the elves are making waves at Sea Life San Antonio Aquarium.This aquarium invites visitors into a clear underwater tunnel in a tank with a 20-foot depth, allowing for an extra-immersive experience. Scuba divers regularly enter for cleaning, alongside mermaids, whose more leisurely underwater time is spent interacting with guests through the glass in iridescent costumes.Scuba Claus, who wears his beard and red suit in all conditions, even when scuba goggles are involved, has...
Houston rock giants ZZ Top and Texas legend Willie Nelson team up for concert at iconic Hill Country venue
"Shotgun Willie" may sit around in his underwear, but next April, he'll be a "Sharp Dressed Man." Taking the iconic stage at Whitewater Ampitheater in New Braunfels, Houston rock giants ZZ Top and Willie Nelson will perform together on April 14 and 15, 2023.While Nelson is known, among many things, for his perpetual tour (think: On the Road Again), ZZ Top tours are few and far between. This will no doubt make their two-night appearance all the more special, especially as Nelson approaches his 90th birthday just a few weeks after these April shows.Nelson will be joined by his family...
Beloved Austin pizzeria finally sets Houston opening date
One of Austin’s favorite pizzerias is finally ready to make its Houston debuts. Home Slice Pizza will officially open to the public on Wednesday, December 14.For those unfamiliar, Home Slice is Austin’s most well regarded New York pizzeria. First opened on South Congress in 2005, the restaurant serves hand-tossed, New York and Sicilian-style pizzas made in a gas-fired deck oven. Salads, hot and cold sandwiches, and desserts round out the menu. Beverage options include soda, craft beer, and wine. Available both as whole pies and by-the-slice, Home Slice’s pizzas have earned wide acclaim, including being named among the top pizzerias...
Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022
One Texas winery just landed on one of the most exclusive wine lists of them all. At an event held in Argentina's wine capital, Mendoza, the World’s Best Vineyards organization revealed this year’s top wine destinations for 2022. Texas' own William Chris Vineyards came in at No. 56, the only Texas vineyard on the list and one of only seven wineries from the U.S.Founded in 2008 by Chris Brundrett and Bill Blackmon in Hye, Texas, the vineyard started out in the historic 1905 Dieke Farmhouse and has been rapidly expanding ever since. Now, the company partners with local farms to...
A gift guide for the ultimate Texas sports fans
Shopping for someone sports-obsessed? We got you. Here's a list of winning gifts from FOCO.com to help spread some holiday cheer while they cheer on their team. Houston Astros Ugly Pattern One Piece PajamasAre you a matching pajamas family? These men's and women's PJs are comfortable and show off your team spirit in a winter-themed design, complete with a hood. Front kangaroo pockets mean you can carry a little...
