BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 were laid to rest Wednesday afternoon. Services for Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe were held at the Bay St. Louis Community Center, beginning with visitation at 9:30 a.m. Countless members of multiple communities gathered to pay their respects to the two men who lost their lives in the line of duty. Law enforcement agencies from across South Mississippi as well as members of the law enforcement community traveling from Alabama, Arkansas and the northeast were present to pay their respects.

BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO