WLOX
New details of Amy Anderson’s behavior before fatal shooting revealed
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - There are still unanswered questions about the two officers’ deaths December 14, and the biggest one is “why?” Why was Amy Anderson at a Bay St. Louis motel, with her small child and a gun? Why did she turn on the police officers called to help her?
WDAM-TV
Law enforcement from all over country flood Bay St. Louis in support
WDAM-TV
TODAY: Joint funeral to honor two fallen Bay St. Louis officers
In a 4-0 vote, the Hattiesburg City Council authorized the city attorney to take action in an effort to prevent further acts of violence at the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a burglary suspect. Laurel City Council recievies money...
WDAM-TV
WATCH: Joint funeral honors fallen Bay St. Louis officers Sgt. Steven Robin, Officer Branden Estorffe
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 were laid to rest Wednesday afternoon. Services for Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe were held at the Bay St. Louis Community Center, beginning with visitation at 9:30 a.m. Countless members of multiple communities gathered to pay their respects to the two men who lost their lives in the line of duty. Law enforcement agencies from across South Mississippi as well as members of the law enforcement community traveling from Alabama, Arkansas and the northeast were present to pay their respects.
WDSU
Death penalty group to defend suspect in Covington homicide case
NEW ORLEANS — A lawyer specializing in capital murder cases is now defending the man accused of killing a priest and a church worker in St. Tammany Parish. Kerry Cuccia, with the Capitol Defense Project of Louisiana, has been assigned the case to defend Antonio Tyson. Tyson was arrested...
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. burglary suspect arrested in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who was wanted in connection to a burglary in Perry County has been arrested in Forrest County. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Richard D. Dear III, of Purvis, was arrested around 10 pm Wednesday night. He is currently being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
WDAM-TV
MHP offers driving tips for the cold temps
WLOX
Bay St. Louis man pleads guilty to possessing enough painkiller to kill thousands
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Bay St. Louis man pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute enough fentanyl to kill the entire population of Bay St. Louis and Waveland combined. Joseph Henry, 45, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2021 at his home in Bay St. Louis. During...
Work on State Routes 57, 63 among scheduled MDOT projects for 2023
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Several state transportation projects are nearing completion and scheduled for south Mississippi in 2023. The projects could make up another record year of spending by the state transportation department (MDOT). $964 million in projects were approved in Fiscal Year 2022. This amount represents an 80% increase over the previous 5 […]
theadvocate.com
Letters: After six years of dodging New Orleans crime, I'm outta here
I moved to New Orleans when I was young, lured by the endless festivities and laissez-faire atmosphere. However, as I grow older, I’m finding my values and principles evolving. For example, the prospect of having a family and raising children is on the horizon. I’ve lived in the city...
WLOX
11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event
NOLA.com
Fatally wounded himself, Bay St. Louis police officer shot woman who opened fire at motel
mageenews.com
Bay St Louis Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Mississippi. Louis Gulfport, Miss. – A Bay St man pled guilty to possession with...
WTOK-TV
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?
From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
WLOX
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
WLOX
Family members reflect on the legacy of fallen hero Branden Estorffe
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast continues to remember two fallen Bay St. Louis officers, Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. Many are sharing stories of the act of heroism and ultimate sacrifice paid by two. “Nobody ever expects this to happen to their child,” said Ian...
WDAM-TV
Christian Services providing coats, blankets, space heaters for coming frigid weather
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christian Services is stocked up on coats, blankets and electric heaters to help some folks get through the upcoming frigid temperatures. The organization gathered many of these items through donations from schools in Lumberton, Richton and Oak Grove. If you need something, you can get it...
ourmshome.com
Remembering the Shrimp Bowl Classic, the granddaddy of them all
For many years before the implementation of the state-wide prep football playoff system in the state of Mississippi in the early 1980s, the only postseason contests that most teams could strive for was to play well enough to be picked to play in one of a multitude of bowl games spread throughout the Magnolia State.
Mississippi officials: Woman and officer shot each other
