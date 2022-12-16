ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

Comments / 0

 

WDAM-TV

TODAY: Joint funeral to honor two fallen Bay St. Louis officers

In a 4-0 vote, the Hattiesburg City Council authorized the city attorney to take action in an effort to prevent further acts of violence at the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a burglary suspect. Laurel City Council recievies money...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

WATCH: Joint funeral honors fallen Bay St. Louis officers Sgt. Steven Robin, Officer Branden Estorffe

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 were laid to rest Wednesday afternoon. Services for Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe were held at the Bay St. Louis Community Center, beginning with visitation at 9:30 a.m. Countless members of multiple communities gathered to pay their respects to the two men who lost their lives in the line of duty. Law enforcement agencies from across South Mississippi as well as members of the law enforcement community traveling from Alabama, Arkansas and the northeast were present to pay their respects.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WDSU

Death penalty group to defend suspect in Covington homicide case

NEW ORLEANS — A lawyer specializing in capital murder cases is now defending the man accused of killing a priest and a church worker in St. Tammany Parish. Kerry Cuccia, with the Capitol Defense Project of Louisiana, has been assigned the case to defend Antonio Tyson. Tyson was arrested...
COVINGTON, LA
WDAM-TV

Perry Co. burglary suspect arrested in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who was wanted in connection to a burglary in Perry County has been arrested in Forrest County. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Richard D. Dear III, of Purvis, was arrested around 10 pm Wednesday night. He is currently being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

MHP offers driving tips for the cold temps

HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

Work on State Routes 57, 63 among scheduled MDOT projects for 2023

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Several state transportation projects are nearing completion and scheduled for south Mississippi in 2023. The projects could make up another record year of spending by the state transportation department (MDOT). $964 million in projects were approved in Fiscal Year 2022. This amount represents an 80% increase over the previous 5 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event

The Veterans Employee Resource Group spent weeks collecting socks at Ingalls shipyard. The police department is asking all monetary donations be mailed to the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District in Gulfport. Mississippi Highway Patrol starts 'Home for the Holidays' Campaign. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Trooper Cal Robertson says...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?

From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
ourmshome.com

Remembering the Shrimp Bowl Classic, the granddaddy of them all

For many years before the implementation of the state-wide prep football playoff system in the state of Mississippi in the early 1980s, the only postseason contests that most teams could strive for was to play well enough to be picked to play in one of a multitude of bowl games spread throughout the Magnolia State.
BILOXI, MS

