12 Stylish Gifts That They’ll Never Suspect You Bought Last-Minute

By Gwen Flamberg
 5 days ago
The holidays are quite literally right around the corner, which means the countdown is on to check people off your shopping list. Fear not, though; we're here to help! We searched high and low for some of the best last-minute gifts money can buy — and no one will suspect you bought them a week (or days) prior.

To simplify the shopping process, we compiled covetable gifts at various price points for everyone, from food and beverage aficionados to makeup mavens, style lovers, and everyone in between. Whether you're looking for something for your friend, mom, boyfriend or co-worker, there's surely something that's a perfect match.

Some of our favorite pieces to make the cut are also loved by A-listers. We tracked down Reese Witherspoon's exact monogrammed phone case from the cute and customizable brand Minnie and Emma , along with Jordan Sparks' crazy-cozy slippers from Koolaburra by UGG and Harry Styles' aesthetically pleasing nail polish set (it basically doubles as artwork).

That's not all! There's also a bath gift set from The Huntress ( Blake Lively's no stranger to shopping the brand's store) that's perfect for someone in your life who needs a relaxing reset. Alternatively, we recommend Owen’s Mixers Espresso Martini cans for the person who's ready to turn up the party. (Pro tip: Eva Longoria loves to mix them with her Casa Del Sol tequila .)

There's even more where that came from, but we don't want to spoil it all — and you've got shopping to do! Without further adieu, keep scrolling to shop our 12 favorite last-minute gifts for whoever's left on your shopping list.

