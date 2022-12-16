Read full article on original website
The Myrtle Beach Bowl on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis talks to about economic development, the “tripledemic”, football and the Respect for Marriage Act. Mark Curtis talks to Republican West Virginia Governor Jim Justice about economic development in the Mountain State. Dr. Hoyt Burdick, M.D., Mountain Health Network comes on […]
KRT bus, Nitro Police cruiser involved in crash in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A KRT bus and a City of Nitro police cruiser were involved in a crash in Charleston on Tuesday. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the accident happened at the intersection of Brooks St. and Washington St. East at around 12:20 p.m. No injuries or road closures were reported. 13 News has a crew […]
Study: 2 West Virginia cities on list of most depressed
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the bottom 15 of WalletHub’s Happiest Places to Live study. They are also considered some of the most depressed. The study used emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment to rank the 182 cities. Huntington is ranked last for […]
Authorities seek teen missing from Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing, runaway teenager. According to the HPD, Jazmine Skylar Cochran, 17, was last in contact with her family on Nov. 30, 2022. Officers say Cochran is described as a white female standing 5’7″ and weighing approximately 150lbs. with brown […]
Merry Christmas from the Katie H
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Join Bryan Hughes’ first mate Bosun for some holiday jams by the fireplace. Merry Christmas from everyone at 13 News!
LIFT Center will bring jobs, new opportunities to Southern West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice presented a $2 million check to help remodel a 55,000-square-foot space into a facility for renewable energy, workforce training and a commercial food site. The Learning, Innovation, Food and Technology (LIFT) Center will be at the current site of the Kanawha Manufacturing building on […]
WOWK
Winter Beauty Must Haves
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The cold is here to stay and aside from wreaking havoc on our homes and cars, the chill can do a number on our skin!. We spoke with lifestyle editor and founder and editor in-chief, of LifeMinute.tv, Joann Butler who introduced us to the season’s must-have beauty buys as we head into the winter months. For more skincare and haircare advice, click HERE.
WSAZ
Wynonna Judd announces special guests for 2023 concert in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Country music icon, Wynonna Judd, recently announced that The Judds: The Final Tour will be continuing on in 2023 thanks to the overwhelming love and support of fans. Wynonna enlisted the talents of some of Nashville’s brightest stars - joining her as the 2023 run stops...
WSAZ
“Merriest Main Streets” | Gallipolis to be featured on “TODAY”
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A small town along the Ohio River is becoming known as one of the best Christmas towns in the country. Thousands of lights fill the Gallipolis City Park from dusk till dawn, November 24th to January 2nd and on Wednesday, December 21, the city park will be featured on NBC’s “TODAY” as one of the “Merriest Main Streets” in America.
Metro News
Kanawha deputies apprehend shooting suspects
CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies took a pair of shooting suspects into custody late Monday morning in connection with an earlier shooting in the Cross Lanes area. According to authorities, a man was shot in the back at around 10:35 a.m. A bullet through the back window...
House fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there was a house fire at 2659 Guyan Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday. Dispatchers say they received a call at 6:22 p.m. about a structure fire with flames going through the roof. A neighboring house was exposed to the flames, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department […]
1 injured, 2 in custody in Kanawha County shooting that led to police pursuit in West Virginia
UPDATE: (11:45 a.m. Dec. 19, 2022) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details in a shooting this morning that led to a police chase through parts of Kanawha County. The sheriff’s office says Richard Dangott, 29, of Ravenswood and Jonathan Cochran, 31, of Charleston have been charged with 1st Degree Robbery and […]
wchsnetwork.com
Arrests made in Cross Lanes robbery, shooting
CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities say two men robbed and shot a man Monday morning and then led police on a pursuit that included the suspects going the wrong way on busy Interstate 64 before they were tracked down in South Charleston. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Chief...
2 law enforcement pursuits in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Lt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a short pursuit occurred on Interstate 64 East in Charleston, West Virginia. The incident happened around 1:43 a.m. on Saturday, according to Metro 911. Pile says a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on I-64. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, […]
Brush fire on Lens Creek Road in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say there is a small brush fire on Lens Creek Road in the Marmet area of West Virginia. The call came in around 5:25 p.m. on Sunday with reports of a hillside fire and burning pallets in the roadway. Dispatchers say there was a person at […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Hampshire, Mineral, and Fayette Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
59News Anchors join Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department for Shop with a Cop
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department held its annual Shop with a Cop at the Walmart in MacArthur to help kids in the county do just that. They also got a little help from some familiar faces. It marked the return to in-store shopping due to the pandemic. For the past two years, the […]
Metro News
Maximum sentence in Beckley murder case
BECKLEY, W.Va. — A Raleigh County man received the maximum sentence for a March 2019 fatal shooting in a sentencing hearing held Monday in Beckley. Ramon Edwards killed Jalen Joe, 23, on March 15, 2019, in Beckley. He previously pleaded guilty to second degree murder. Raleigh County Prosecutor Ben...
Thousands of West Virginia residents affected by Optimum outage
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Optimum is aware of the outage affecting West Virginia customers in the Nitro-Cross Lanes area on Saturday. Optimum’s outage map shows various outages in Nitro and Cross Lanes, with thousands of customers being affected in the area as of 12:15 p.m. Metro 911 says Optimum’s estimated restoration […]
MacCorkle Avenue shut down in Kanawha County, West Virginia, after crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — All lanes of MacCorkle Avenue are shut down near the 2200 block in St. Albans, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 10 p.m. They say a single-vehicle crash shut down the roadway. There is no word on any injuries. The St. Albans Police Department, the […]
