WOWK 13 News

The Myrtle Beach Bowl on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis talks to about economic development, the “tripledemic”, football and the Respect for Marriage Act. Mark Curtis talks to Republican West Virginia Governor Jim Justice about economic development in the Mountain State. Dr. Hoyt Burdick, M.D., Mountain Health Network comes on […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Study: 2 West Virginia cities on list of most depressed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the bottom 15 of WalletHub’s Happiest Places to Live study. They are also considered some of the most depressed. The study used emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment to rank the 182 cities. Huntington is ranked last for […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Authorities seek teen missing from Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing, runaway teenager. According to the HPD, Jazmine Skylar Cochran, 17, was last in contact with her family on Nov. 30, 2022. Officers say Cochran is described as a white female standing 5’7″ and weighing approximately 150lbs. with brown […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK

Winter Beauty Must Haves

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The cold is here to stay and aside from wreaking havoc on our homes and cars, the chill can do a number on our skin!. We spoke with lifestyle editor and founder and editor in-chief, of LifeMinute.tv, Joann Butler who introduced us to the season’s must-have beauty buys as we head into the winter months. For more skincare and haircare advice, click HERE.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Wynonna Judd announces special guests for 2023 concert in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Country music icon, Wynonna Judd, recently announced that The Judds: The Final Tour will be continuing on in 2023 thanks to the overwhelming love and support of fans. Wynonna enlisted the talents of some of Nashville’s brightest stars - joining her as the 2023 run stops...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

“Merriest Main Streets” | Gallipolis to be featured on “TODAY”

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A small town along the Ohio River is becoming known as one of the best Christmas towns in the country. Thousands of lights fill the Gallipolis City Park from dusk till dawn, November 24th to January 2nd and on Wednesday, December 21, the city park will be featured on NBC’s “TODAY” as one of the “Merriest Main Streets” in America.
GALLIPOLIS, OH
Metro News

Kanawha deputies apprehend shooting suspects

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies took a pair of shooting suspects into custody late Monday morning in connection with an earlier shooting in the Cross Lanes area. According to authorities, a man was shot in the back at around 10:35 a.m. A bullet through the back window...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

House fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there was a house fire at 2659 Guyan Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday. Dispatchers say they received a call at 6:22 p.m. about a structure fire with flames going through the roof. A neighboring house was exposed to the flames, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Arrests made in Cross Lanes robbery, shooting

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities say two men robbed and shot a man Monday morning and then led police on a pursuit that included the suspects going the wrong way on busy Interstate 64 before they were tracked down in South Charleston. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Chief...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Maximum sentence in Beckley murder case

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A Raleigh County man received the maximum sentence for a March 2019 fatal shooting in a sentencing hearing held Monday in Beckley. Ramon Edwards killed Jalen Joe, 23, on March 15, 2019, in Beckley. He previously pleaded guilty to second degree murder. Raleigh County Prosecutor Ben...
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Thousands of West Virginia residents affected by Optimum outage

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Optimum is aware of the outage affecting West Virginia customers in the Nitro-Cross Lanes area on Saturday. Optimum’s outage map shows various outages in Nitro and Cross Lanes, with thousands of customers being affected in the area as of 12:15 p.m. Metro 911 says Optimum’s estimated restoration […]
NITRO, WV

