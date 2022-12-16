ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

One killed in morning fire at Forest Hill Extension residence

By , Andrew Fortin-Caldera
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PFpJU_0jlVTGGJ00
The victim — who was described only as an adult — was rescued from the second floor of the burning building. The cause of the fire was under investigation, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

One person was killed in a Friday morning fire in the Forest Hill Extension area of San Francisco.

The fire was reported just before 8:25 a.m. at a residence located at 153 Idora Ave., near Edgehill Mountain, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Firefighters managed to gain control of the blaze by about 10:05 a.m., and units at the scene rescued the victim from the second floor of the building.

The victim — who was described only as an adult — was initially reported to be in critical condition with unspecified injuries, but the fire department announced about an hour after the rescue that the person died of their injuries.

UPDATE: We are saddened to announce that the adult rescued from this accidental fire has succumbed to injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and community. @SFFFLocal798 https://t.co/bcFXVrSAwF pic.twitter.com/fL76No64sd — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 16, 2022

The person's name was withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, according to the fire department.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

Four injured in morning fire at Outer Sunset apartment building

Four people were injured, one seriously, in a fire at an Outer Sunset apartment building on Tuesday morning. The fire was reported at about 9:05 a.m. at the apartment building located at 4308 Judah St., according to the San Francisco Fire Department. Firefighters rescued one adult from inside the burning building and managed to contain the blaze by about 9:50 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition, though the nature of the injuries were not specified. Three others suffered minor injuries in the fire and received treatment. The four injured people were also displaced from their residence due to the damage caused by the fire, according to the SFFD. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Man dies after being shot in SoMa; suspect sought

The San Francisco Police Department announced on Tuesday that a man who was wounded in a 2011 shooting died of complications related to his injury, and police sought the public's help to identify a suspect. Officers were called on the morning of June 16, 2011 to the area of Sixth and Minna Streets in SoMa on reports of the shooting and found Bonifacio Gonzalvo of San Francisco suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene, according to the police. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

SFPD announces arrest in fatal Union Square stabbing

The San Francisco Police Department announced on Monday that a 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in September that left another man dead. Officers were called about 4 a.m. on Sept. 26 to the 900 block of Market Street, near the Westfield San Francisco Centre, on reports of the stabbing and found the man suffering multiple apparent stab wounds at the scene, according to San Francisco police. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Oakland police seek help to locate missing teenaged sisters

Authorities on Monday sought the public's help to locate two teenaged sisters who were reported missing in Oakland. Herlinda and Paola Martinez were last seen about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of Walnut Street, according to the Oakland Police Department. Herlinda is 14 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds, with brown eyes and red and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and white Nike shoes. Paola is 13 years old, 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black Nike shoes. Anyone with information on the girls' whereabouts was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement

A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

One injured in fire at San Jose apartment building

One person was injured Monday in a fire that damaged two units at a San Jose apartment building. The fire was reported about 11:50 a.m. at the apartment building in the 700 block of Hatfield Walkway, near Good Samaritan Hospital, according to the San Jose Fire Department. Samaritan Drive between Saidel Drive and Clydelle Avenue was closed as SJFD units responded to the scene, but firefighters managed to gain control over the blaze just over 30 minutes after the flames were first reported, and the street was quickly reopened. The SJFD reported one person was found injured at the apartment building and was taken to a hospital, though the extent and nature of the injuries was not released. Two units at the apartment were also damaged in the fire. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Suspects steal $80,000 worth of equipment from camera store in Dublin

Dublin police sought the public's assistance to identify and locate five suspects who stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment from a camera store in a "take-over style robbery." Dublin Police Services officers were called about 10 a.m. on Wednesday to Mike’s Camera in the 7200 block of Regional Street, near Mape Memorial Park, on reports of the robbery and learned at the scene that the five suspects entered the store and stole the merchandise "while holding patrons at gunpoint," according to a department statement. ...
DUBLIN, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Woman killed in morning crash in San Jose

A woman was killed in a traffic collision in San Jose on Tuesday morning. The two-car collision was reported just after 6:15 a.m. in the area of West Alma and Pomona avenues, near Parque de Padre Mateo Sheedy, according to the San Jose Police Department. The injured woman was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries. Her identity was withheld pending notification of her next of kin. ...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco to open its first public youth psychiatric hospital

As a mental health crisis continues to impact children and teenagers across the nation, San Francisco announced today plans to open its first psychiatric hospital specializing in youth needs at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. The plans will be funded by a new $33.7 million state grant to the San Francisco Department of Public Health and will include a 12-bed psychiatric inpatient program and a 24-slot intensive behavioral health outpatient program. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Police seek suspect who kicked woman in stomach on Muni bus

San Francisco police on Wednesday released images and sought the public's help to identity a man who kicked a 79-year-old woman in the stomach on a Muni bus in the Japantown area. Officers were called just after 11:20 a.m. on Saturday to the area of Geary Boulevard and Laguna Street, near Jefferson Square Park, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim at the scene, the San Francisco Police Department reported. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

2022 was a banner year to be outdoors

Those looking to discover adventure, get out of their cars and do something about climate change could learn a thing or two from San Francisco’s Dasha Yurkevich and Zora Kramer. The two 20-year-old college students rode their bikes through five states along the Continental Divide this summer. In about 40 days, the pair pedaled 1,777 miles and climbed 120,000 feet in the Rocky Mountains. “We rode on single track, two...
TRUCKEE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Two new horses sworn into San Francisco Police Department

The San Francisco Police Department welcomed two new members of the equestrian variety on Wednesday. Two horses, Gus and Duke, were sworn in as members of the San Francisco Police Department mounted unit at the Fred C. Egan Police Stables in Golden Gate Park, according to police. “This occasion marks a new beginning for these majestic animals as well as an end to the exhaustive search, which took more than...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Santa Rosa chose its first Black mayor. Two big Bay Area cities still haven't

Santa Rosa, the fifth largest city in the Bay Area, just appointed its first Black mayor, Natalie Rogers. Out of the 101 cities in the nine-county region, she is the 14th African American to have attained the position. Those few include only three of the five major metropolises in the region. Skip to the bottom of the article to see if your city made the list. Willie Brown became the...
SANTA ROSA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

VTA-commissioned probe: Agency had no prior knowledge of mass shooting

An outside investigation the Valley Transportation Authority commissioned has determined that multiple reports and complaints about an employee behind the mass shooting in San Jose last year couldn't have put the organization "on notice" he "might engage in violent behavior." A San Francisco law firm found that one VTA employee told their supervisor that Samuel Cassidy — the 57-year-old maintenance worker who gunned down nine VTA employees before dying by suicide — was going to "go postal." ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. 'not currently reconsidering' COVID-19 mask, vax mandates for winter

San Francisco public health officials are warning that now's the time to get your bivalent COVID-19 booster and begin masking indoors again. But don't expect a legal mandate to come down anytime soon. As The City contends with rising coronavirus cases, and a wave of flu and RSV infections that might have already peaked, a top Department of Public Health official on Thursday said they weren't "currently considering reinstating" mask...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Christopher Bedford makes the case for the modern art museum

Why go to a modern art museum? They’re expensive, stuffy and the art is often remote or, worse, something a toddler could make. Those are the typical lamentations, anyway. More contemporary grievances concern a lack of local emphasis and diversity within museum’s collections and institutional structures. How can these barriers to entry be lowered — or done away with? The Examiner recently sat down with Christopher Bedford, the newly appointed director of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, to parse this question in the...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Motorcyclist killed in San Francisco collision

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV near the Bernal Heights area of San Francisco on Wednesday morning. The collision was reported about 9:30 a.m. in the area of Cesar Chavez Street and South Van Ness Avenue, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Details on what led up to the collision were not immediately clear, but the SFPD confirmed the man riding the motorcycle was found...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Public Works offers residents free sandbags ahead of weekend rainstorm

San Francisco residents and business owners looking to batten down the hatches ahead of this weekend's rainstorm can collect up to 10 sandbags from S.F. Public Works free of charge. The department reminded residents the sandbags are available for free ahead of inclement weather to offer aid to those whose property is prone to flooding during heavy rains. Residents and business owners who provide proof of their address can collect up to 10 free bags from Monday to Saturday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Union Starbucks workers in Castro begin three day strike

Regulars at the Castro Starbucks will have to brew their own cup of joe for the next few days. Unionized workers at the location at 4094 18th St. began a three-day strike on Friday, in solidarity with over 100 Starbucks cafes nationwide. Participating stores have cited unfair labor practices by corporate Starbucks, including union busting and retaliatory store closures, as the the push to strike. Negotiations between the company and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Fairmont Hotel's gingerbread house is S.F.'s tastiest architecture

There’s still time to take a figurative bite out of San Francisco’s tastiest piece of architecture: the Fairmont Hotel’s larger-than-life gingerbread house. On display through New Year’s Day, the Fairmont Hotel’s 22-foot-tall sugary structure consists of 3,800 12-inch by 4-inch gingerbread cookies. These are cemented together and decorated with royal icing, made from 150 gallons of egg whites and 1,000 pounds of powdered sugar. Michelle Heston, the Fairmont’s executive director...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
880
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy