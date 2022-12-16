One killed in morning fire at Forest Hill Extension residence

The victim — who was described only as an adult — was rescued from the second floor of the burning building. The cause of the fire was under investigation, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

One person was killed in a Friday morning fire in the Forest Hill Extension area of San Francisco.

The fire was reported just before 8:25 a.m. at a residence located at 153 Idora Ave., near Edgehill Mountain, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Firefighters managed to gain control of the blaze by about 10:05 a.m., and units at the scene rescued the victim from the second floor of the building.

The victim — who was described only as an adult — was initially reported to be in critical condition with unspecified injuries, but the fire department announced about an hour after the rescue that the person died of their injuries.

UPDATE: We are saddened to announce that the adult rescued from this accidental fire has succumbed to injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and community. @SFFFLocal798 https://t.co/bcFXVrSAwF pic.twitter.com/fL76No64sd — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 16, 2022

The person's name was withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, according to the fire department.