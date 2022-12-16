Read full article on original website
Eagles Lose to Lions in Girls Hoops
Southern Door’s girls basketball team trailed by seven points at halftime Monday and ended up losing its non-conference game at home to the Brillion Lions, 61-45. Allianna Dufek led the Eagles with 11 points, while Ashlyn Delfosse added 10 points. Southern Door, which is 4-6 overall and 1-3 in...
Pioneers Win Over Wolves in Girls Hoops
Sevastopol’s girls basketball team limited Algoma to nine first-half points Friday when the Pioneers won on the road over the Wolves, 53-30. Bailey Rikkola led Sevastopol with a game-high 24 points, which included four 3-pointers. Naomi Rikkola added nine points with Reese Schauske scoring eight more. Emily Kirchman led...
The History of the Berylune
The next presentation in the Door County Medical Center’s Maritime Speaker Series will be “The Berylune: Journey of a Door County Boat,” held in person at the Door County Maritime Museum, as well as virtually, on Jan. 5, 7 pm. Brennan Christianson, the museum’s collections coordinator and...
Obituary: Ronald R. Eisenmann
Ronald R. Eisenmann, 84, of Sturgeon Bay died on Dec. 12, 2022. We expect that he is still scratching his head over how this could have happened so swiftly, because he had a long to-do list and an incredible zest for life. A finer gentleman, you could never meet. He was a legend to his family.
Obituary: Colleen A. Eicher
Colleen Audrey Eicher, 68, Algoma, died at home on December 17, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. Colleen was born in Sturgeon Bay, WI to Chester & Audrey (Robertson) Wodack on July 6, 1954. She grew up helping in the family orchard along with her three siblings. Colleen graduated high school in 1972 from Southern Door.
Obituary: Kermit A. Franda
Kermit Arthur Franda, 87, of Sturgeon Bay died at his home in the town of Gardner on December 19, 2022. He was born April 7, 1935, in Door County to Joseph and Eleanore (Robillard) Franda. On July 16, 1955, he married Cleo Patricia Bellin at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Rosiere.
