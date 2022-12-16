ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
wcti12.com

Rep. Chris Humphrey awarded 'Jobs Champion'

RALEIGH — Representative Chris Humphrey (Lenoir, Pitt) has a new title: Jobs Champion. According to a release from NC Chamber, the North Carolina Chamber named state Rep. Chris Humphrey a ‘Jobs Champion’ in its 2022 How They Voted report. This annual report details state legislators’ voting records on bills identified as critical to preserving and enhancing North Carolina’s position in the global race for jobs. Rep. Humphrey was recognized as a Jobs Champion for voting with the Chamber’s Jobs Agenda at least 80 percent of the time during the 2022 legislative session.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wcti12.com

Eastern Carolina communities to benefit from new revitalization grants

North Carolina — On December 19th, the North Carolina Department of Commerce awarded $42.3 Million in Neighborhood Revitalization grants to 27 local governments. According to Governor Cooper's website, the funds will be used to provide housing and public improvements for low- and moderate- income North Carolinians. The first round...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wcti12.com

Here's what travelers should be aware of for holiday travel

According to AAA, before hitting the road or flying for the Christmas holiday, there are things travelers should be aware of to ensure a safe and smooth travel. AAA Carolina estimates a total of 25,000-30,000 drivers will call for road service over the Christmas Holiday. Director of Public Affairs, Tiffany...
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy