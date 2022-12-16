RALEIGH — Representative Chris Humphrey (Lenoir, Pitt) has a new title: Jobs Champion. According to a release from NC Chamber, the North Carolina Chamber named state Rep. Chris Humphrey a ‘Jobs Champion’ in its 2022 How They Voted report. This annual report details state legislators’ voting records on bills identified as critical to preserving and enhancing North Carolina’s position in the global race for jobs. Rep. Humphrey was recognized as a Jobs Champion for voting with the Chamber’s Jobs Agenda at least 80 percent of the time during the 2022 legislative session.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO