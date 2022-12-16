Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
NC Treasurer Folwell to return missing funds to Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC
North Carolina — According to the North Carolina Department of State Treasurer, Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, will return missing funds to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern Carolina on Tuesday, December 20th. During a review of data in the system, UPD staff said they found $2,515 that...
wcti12.com
Blue Angels to return for Cherry Point Air Show
MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be soaring over the eastern North Carolina skies again in 2024. The team will be the headliner at the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point Air Show according to a release from the base.
wcti12.com
Rep. Chris Humphrey awarded 'Jobs Champion'
RALEIGH — Representative Chris Humphrey (Lenoir, Pitt) has a new title: Jobs Champion. According to a release from NC Chamber, the North Carolina Chamber named state Rep. Chris Humphrey a ‘Jobs Champion’ in its 2022 How They Voted report. This annual report details state legislators’ voting records on bills identified as critical to preserving and enhancing North Carolina’s position in the global race for jobs. Rep. Humphrey was recognized as a Jobs Champion for voting with the Chamber’s Jobs Agenda at least 80 percent of the time during the 2022 legislative session.
wcti12.com
Eastern Carolina communities to benefit from new revitalization grants
North Carolina — On December 19th, the North Carolina Department of Commerce awarded $42.3 Million in Neighborhood Revitalization grants to 27 local governments. According to Governor Cooper's website, the funds will be used to provide housing and public improvements for low- and moderate- income North Carolinians. The first round...
wcti12.com
Here's what travelers should be aware of for holiday travel
According to AAA, before hitting the road or flying for the Christmas holiday, there are things travelers should be aware of to ensure a safe and smooth travel. AAA Carolina estimates a total of 25,000-30,000 drivers will call for road service over the Christmas Holiday. Director of Public Affairs, Tiffany...
wcti12.com
Attorney General Josh Stein urges USDOT to strengthen protections for airline customers
North Carolina — On December 19th, Attorney General Josh Stein urged the U.S. Department of Transportation to strengthen protections for airline customers. He also urged the USDOT to provide meaningful relief to people whose flights are unexpectedly cancelled or significantly delayed. As North Carolinians gear up for holiday travel,...
