Louisiana State

The Independent

The House Ways and Means Committee voted on Tuesday to publicly release six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns.The former president has long tried to stop the disclosure of the returns, fighting the request for his records all the way to the Supreme Court. It’s unclear how quickly his taxes will be released, but with just two weeks left until Republicans formally take control of the House, this could be the last opportunity for Democrats to disclose whatever new information they have gleaned.The vote comes a day after the House January 6 select committee decided to refer Mr Trump...
The Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto and the Japanese Olympic Committee say they will “discontinue for some time” their effort to land the 2030 Winter Games because of damage done by the Tokyo Olympic bid-rigging scandal. Akimoto suggested at a news conference on Tuesday that the bid was not being scrapped, just being paused. The Sapporo bid has been battered by a corruption scandal surrounding the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Sapporo had been considered the favorite for 2030, with Salt Lake City seen as the leader to land 2034. Akimoto acknowledged the scandal had sullied the bid.
Bakersfield Californian

So far, Donald Trump is having the worst campaign launch since Beto O'Rourke. Like almost everything else he's done lately, his early announcement of his next presidential campaign has proved a flagrant political misjudgment.

