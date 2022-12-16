Read full article on original website
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
country1037fm.com
Top Three Things To Love About A North Carolina Coast Christmas Vacation
Aren’t we the lucky ones here in North Carolina. We have the best of both worlds. Sweeping mountain vistas and the beautiful North Carolina coast. Here are my top three things about our North Carolina coast Christmas vacation. At the end of the year my husband and I take...
North Carolina’s Biltmore Estate named ‘Most Beautiful Building in America’
The Biltmore Estate is being recognized nationally by Trip Advisor.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In South Carolina
Mashed found the best chain restaurant in each state, including this regional South Carolina favorite.
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South Carolina
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. South Carolina carries the tradition that started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Oconee County, keep reading to learn more.
PHOTOS: Mysterious shipwreck found on Outer Banks beach ignites debate
HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — A mystery has resurfaced on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, as waves continue to expose more of a shipwreck that defies easy identification. The hull — held together by nails and rusty strips of iron — appeared over the summer on Cape Lookout National Seashore, according to the National Park Service. […]
carolinacoastonline.com
State record 900-pound Bluefin Tuna caught off North Carolina
Captain John Cruise and his fishing crew left New River Marina Dec. 2, headed through New River Inlet. and started live bait fishing for bluefin tuna. They were about four miles offshore, in remarkably shallow 50 feet of water, when a tuna took a live 8-inch long bluefish bait about mid-day.
WBTV
North Carolina's disappearing movie theaters
Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 5 hours ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
North Carolina Grandmother 'In Shock' After Scoring Holiday Lottery Win
The lucky winner took home a huge prize just in time for Christmas.
5 of 13 sites along North Carolina rivers fail fecal bacteria testing this month, group says
During the summer months, Sound Rivers checks more than 50 sites along rivers in the state.
Unga bunga: North Carolina artist channels inner caveman
Selling his caveman-inspired art has helped him put food on the table for his family, so there’s a method to his madness
Most reviewed restaurants in the 10 biggest cities of North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — Many of the most talked-about restaurants in the Triad will be in Greensboro or Winston-Salem, but there are plenty of local legends if you know where to look. When we began our research to find the “best” restaurant in each of the Triad’s biggest cities, one of the first things we discovered was […]
WFAE.org
Brunswick County changes help explain why NC Democrats keep losing races for Senate and president
Larry Blank, the vice chair of the Brunswick County Republican Party, is bragging about his adopted hometown of Leland. In two decades, it’s gone from a collection of strip malls across the Cape Fear River from Wilmington to one of North Carolina’s fastest-growing municipalities. “(To) go from 2,500...
country1037fm.com
The Top 29 Best Online Colleges in North Carolina for 2023
Are you looking into getting a degree online next year? Luckily for you, North Carolina has some great online school options that you can attend. Online higher education can be very beneficial for people looking into furthering their education. From four-year universities to community colleges, certification programs, and more. The list done by Intelligent features some of the best online schools in the state. Every school on the list is a nonprofit, accredited institution, either public or private. They evaluated each school and took into consideration their tuition costs, admission, retention, graduation rates, faculty, reputation, and more.
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A famous restaurant chain with more than 2000 locations that are either open or under development just opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Jersey Mike's Subs opened its newest North Carolina location in Manteo.
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
WLOS.com
What are the odds of a white Christmas in Western North Carolina this year?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Bing Crosby sang in the famous classic movie White Christmas, "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas." And if you are dreaming of one, you might first want to know the true definition of a white Christmas. The National Weather Service defines a "white Christmas"...
WYFF4.com
Upstate golf course could be turned into multi-family homes, neighbors and golfers sound off
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A beloved Greenville County golf course could be closing and what could come in its place has neighbors and golfers alike worried. "It's kind of bittersweet that development is going here. It's cool, more homes but it's one less golf course in the area," golfer John McNamara said.
coastalreview.org
Pamlico County a quiet destination on NC coast
Part of a history series examining each of North Carolina’s 20 coastal counties. Craven County and Pamlico County may present one of the largest contrasts between neighboring counties in eastern North Carolina. Craven County is one of the most urban, densely populated counties in the region. It is the...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,000.
