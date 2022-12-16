Are you looking into getting a degree online next year? Luckily for you, North Carolina has some great online school options that you can attend. Online higher education can be very beneficial for people looking into furthering their education. From four-year universities to community colleges, certification programs, and more. The list done by Intelligent features some of the best online schools in the state. Every school on the list is a nonprofit, accredited institution, either public or private. They evaluated each school and took into consideration their tuition costs, admission, retention, graduation rates, faculty, reputation, and more.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO