ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Some universities are now restricting TikTok access on campus

A small but growing number of universities are now blocking access to TikTok on school-owned devices or WiFi networks, in the latest sign of a widening crackdown on the popular short-form video app. The University of Oklahoma and Auburn University in Alabama have each said they will restrict student and...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy