Squirrel Causes ‘Christmas Vacation’ Moment For North Carolina Family
If you know the movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, you remember the scene when the Griswold family discovered a woodland creature living in their Christmas tree. Well, life imitated art in a Waxhaw, North Carolina home this holiday season. According to WBTV, a squirrel snuck into the Stading family’s...
Over capacity animal shelter asks for dog adoptions over holidays
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston County animal shelter is about 33% over capacity and officials are asking that people adopt a dog over the holidays. There are 60 kennels for dogs, but there are close to 90 canines in the shelter. “They didn’t ask to be in this situation,”...
Push to find missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl continues
Michigan woman says stolen luggage at Charlotte airport contained son’s ashes
CHARLOTTE — Cody White lived life to the fullest. His mom, Ann Sizemore, says he loved to travel and bring joy to his friends. “He just brought positivity and laughter to everybody,” she said. Sizemore says he started having seizures when he was 18 years old. A few...
Family loses Everything in Lancaster County House Fire
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lancaster County family is trying to pick up the pieces after losing everything in a house fire. According to Lancaster County Emergency Management fire crews were called to a house on 15th Street around 3:45 AM Monday, December 19th for a structure fire.
NCHP finds abducted Rock Hill girl, second child missing since May 2022, safe in Orange County
The incident happened on I-85, north of the Hillsborough Weigh Station in Orange County, at the 165-mile marker.
Gaston County Animal Shelter Pleads For People To Adopt Dogs
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is over capacity for dogs at the shelter. Adoption Coordinator Elizabeth Henderson says the shelter has seen an influx of pets coming in to the shelter. They currently have 88 dogs in their care, but they only have enough...
Madalina’s mother ‘hindered investigation;’ ‘Begrudgingly’ reported her missing, officials say
Palmiter was told about Madalina's disappearance three days later, records showed, and Cojocari said she waited three weeks to report her disappearance because she was worried it would affect her relationship with her husband.
4 teens accused of torching three-story home in Union County, deputies say
WEDDINGTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four teenagers are facing charges after a large, three-story house in a Weddington neighborhood was intentionally set on fire last month, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The Wesley Chapel Fire Department said firefighters from multiple agencies were called around 3:18...
Lancaster burning home with four saved after 911 call
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A mysterious 911 caller recently saved four Lancaster residents’ lives. The caller drove by a house and reported seeing a fire on a porch. “I think if that person never called that, it could’ve been way worse than what it was .....
‘We’re not going to let this guy die’: Four soldiers run towards danger during Northlake Mall shooting
People working in the mall say they knew something was wrong way before the shots because people were arguing.
New evidence in 1990 murder of Charlotte woman Kim Thomas
“Light the Knights” holiday festival a home run!
Are the kids out of school now, Smarties? Are you looking for things to do to fuel the excitement as they count down the days until Christmas? The Light the Knights Festival is the perfect family outing! Now in its third year in uptown Charlotte. at Truist Field, picturesque home...
Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist. “ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never...
Family searches for driver of SUV they claim caused crash, hurting father of 3
CHARLOTTE — A Ballantyne man who was in a serious motorcycle crash is recovering in the hospital as his family searches for the driver of an SUV they believe caused a chain reaction. On Dec. 12, Ed Hollingsworth was on his way to work, driving his motorcycle in Ballantyne,...
Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
Beloved Gastonia barber closing shop after 51 years; has good news for devoted patrons
For the last 51 years, Charles has circled that second chair trimming, buzzing, and shaving whoever happened to be sitting there.
$2.5K ring stolen from Gastonia mall, cops say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say a man recently walked out of Eastridge Mall with a ring worth $2,500. The unknown man took the ring from a jewelry store inside the mall. He left the area on a bicycle while holding a Salon Centric shopping bag.
Mail carrier shot at while delivering packages in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A mail carrier said he was delivering packages in south Charlotte when someone started shooting at his truck. He told police a masked man shot at his mail truck around 8:30 p.m. Saturday while delivering packages in Madison Park. The mail carrier said he came upon someone...
Gastonia police officer fires weapon after encountering armed person at a home; road closed
GASTONIA, N.C. — An officer with the Gastonia Police Department fired their gun after they encountered an armed subject Monday night. At about 6 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of East Hudson Boulevard about someone who had a gun. The armed person was believed...
