Union County, NC

country1037fm.com

Squirrel Causes ‘Christmas Vacation’ Moment For North Carolina Family

If you know the movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, you remember the scene when the Griswold family discovered a woodland creature living in their Christmas tree. Well, life imitated art in a Waxhaw, North Carolina home this holiday season. According to WBTV, a squirrel snuck into the Stading family’s...
WAXHAW, NC
WBTV

Push to find missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl continues

Parents asking for help after suitcase with son's ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son's ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Family loses Everything in Lancaster County House Fire

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lancaster County family is trying to pick up the pieces after losing everything in a house fire. According to Lancaster County Emergency Management fire crews were called to a house on 15th Street around 3:45 AM Monday, December 19th for a structure fire.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Animal Shelter Pleads For People To Adopt Dogs

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is over capacity for dogs at the shelter. Adoption Coordinator Elizabeth Henderson says the shelter has seen an influx of pets coming in to the shelter. They currently have 88 dogs in their care, but they only have enough...
qcnews.com

4 teens accused of torching three-story home in Union County, deputies say

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four teenagers are facing charges after a large, three-story house in a Weddington neighborhood was intentionally set on fire last month, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The Wesley Chapel Fire Department said firefighters from multiple agencies were called around 3:18...
UNION COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Lancaster burning home with four saved after 911 call

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A mysterious 911 caller recently saved four Lancaster residents’ lives. The caller drove by a house and reported seeing a fire on a porch. “I think if that person never called that, it could’ve been way worse than what it was .....
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

New evidence in 1990 murder of Charlotte woman Kim Thomas

WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottesmartypants.com

“Light the Knights” holiday festival a home run!

Are the kids out of school now, Smarties? Are you looking for things to do to fuel the excitement as they count down the days until Christmas? The Light the Knights Festival is the perfect family outing! Now in its third year in uptown Charlotte. at Truist Field, picturesque home...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist. “ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
SALISBURY, NC
qcnews.com

$2.5K ring stolen from Gastonia mall, cops say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say a man recently walked out of Eastridge Mall with a ring worth $2,500. The unknown man took the ring from a jewelry store inside the mall. He left the area on a bicycle while holding a Salon Centric shopping bag.
GASTONIA, NC

