Wizards rule out Kristaps Porzingis (illness) on Tuesday

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Porzingis will not be available after he was ruled out with an illness. Expect Taj Gibson to see more minutes at the five against a Suns' team ranked 15th (51.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers.
Donte DiVincenzo (illness) ruled out Tuesday for Golden State

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (illness) is out Tuesday versus the New York Knicks. DiVincenzo will not play after waking up Tuesday with an illness. JaMychal Green has also been ruled out versus the Knicks for a non-COVID illness. Andrew Wiggins (groin) and Stephen Curry (shoulder) are both still out for the Warriors, so Jonathan Kuminga (knee, probable) could draw a start on Tuesday. Anthony Lamb and Moses Moody are candidates for larger roles as well.
Ivica Zubac (knee) questionable for Clippers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Zubac has been inactive for two straight contests with a left knee bone bruise. Moussa Diabate is a candidate for more minutes versus a Hornets' team allowing 62.5 FanDuel points per game to centers if Zubac is ruled out.
Denver's Jamal Murray (knee) out on Tuesday

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (knee) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Murray will not be available after he was ruled out for left knee injury management purposes. Expect Bones Hyland to see a boost in playing time at the guard positions. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
Jusuf Nurkic (calf) questionable for Portland's Wednesday matchup

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (calf) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nurkic's availability is currently in the air after he was unable to suit up on Sunday with calf soreness. In a matchup versus a Thunder team allowing 56.1 FanDuel points per game to centers, Drew Eubanks should see more minutes at the five if Nurkic is ruled out.
Patrick Beverley (calf) questionable Monday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable Monday against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have both been ruled out for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back, so Beverley will have access to a larger role on offense if he can play. Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury.
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable to face the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 13.3...
Orlando's Franz Wagner (ankle) questionable on Wednesday

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Wagner is dealing with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face Houston on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against the Rockets. Wagner's Wednesday projection includes...
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (heel) out on Tuesday

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (heel) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Porter Jr. will remained sidelined with a strained left heel although head coach Mike Malone stated it's possible he will back within Denver's next two games. Expect Bruce Brown Jr. to see an increased role on Tuesday night.
Thunder's Josh Giddey (illness) remains out on Wednesday

Oklahoma City Thunder guard josh Giddey (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Giddey will sit out his third straight game with a non-COVID illness. Expect Aaron Wiggins to log more minutes versus a Portland unit ranked 23rd in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
Phoenix's Devin Booker (groin) remains out on Tuesday

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (groin) will not play in Tuesday's contest versus the Washington Wizards. Booker will sit out his second straight game with groin soreness. Expect Damion Lee to log more minutes at shooting guard against a Washington team allowing 39.7 FanDuel points per game to the position.
Clippers list Paul George (knee) as questionable on Wednesday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. George's status is currently in the air after he was sidelined two games with knee soreness. Expect Nicolas Batum to see more minutes on Wednesday if George remains inactive. George's current Wednesday...
Norman Powell (groin) questionable for Clippers' Wednesday matchup

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (groin) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Powell has been sidelined for ten straight games with a left groin strain. Expect Luke Kennard to see more minutes if Powell is unable to suit up. Kennard's current projection includes 10.3...
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) active for Tuesday's game versus Chicago

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Dedmon will suit up at home after he was listed as probable with left foot plantar fasciitis. In 12.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Dedmon to record 4.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
Thunder's Darius Bazley (illness) out on Wednesday

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (illness) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bazley continues to deal with an illness and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with Portland. His next chance to play will come against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Bazley...
