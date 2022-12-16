Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Wizards rule out Kristaps Porzingis (illness) on Tuesday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Porzingis will not be available after he was ruled out with an illness. Expect Taj Gibson to see more minutes at the five against a Suns' team ranked 15th (51.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers.
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis (hand) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Lakers
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (hand) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Sabonis' availability is currently in limbo after he was listed as questionable with left hand soreness. Expect Richaun Holmes to see more playing time if Sabonis is ruled out. Sabonis' current Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Donte DiVincenzo (illness) ruled out Tuesday for Golden State
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (illness) is out Tuesday versus the New York Knicks. DiVincenzo will not play after waking up Tuesday with an illness. JaMychal Green has also been ruled out versus the Knicks for a non-COVID illness. Andrew Wiggins (groin) and Stephen Curry (shoulder) are both still out for the Warriors, so Jonathan Kuminga (knee, probable) could draw a start on Tuesday. Anthony Lamb and Moses Moody are candidates for larger roles as well.
numberfire.com
Jerami Grant (back) starting Monday night for Blazers; Justise Winslow back to bench
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant will start Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Grant is making his return to the court following a one-game absence due to back spasms. He'll immediately start in his return to the court, sending Justise Winslow back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Ivica Zubac (knee) questionable for Clippers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Zubac has been inactive for two straight contests with a left knee bone bruise. Moussa Diabate is a candidate for more minutes versus a Hornets' team allowing 62.5 FanDuel points per game to centers if Zubac is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (knee) out on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (knee) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Murray will not be available after he was ruled out for left knee injury management purposes. Expect Bones Hyland to see a boost in playing time at the guard positions. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Jusuf Nurkic (calf) questionable for Portland's Wednesday matchup
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (calf) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nurkic's availability is currently in the air after he was unable to suit up on Sunday with calf soreness. In a matchup versus a Thunder team allowing 56.1 FanDuel points per game to centers, Drew Eubanks should see more minutes at the five if Nurkic is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Washington's Kristaps Porzingis (illness) questionable for Tuesday's game versus Suns
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is questionable to play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Porzingis' status is now in question after Washington's center came down with an illness. Expect Taj Gibson to see more minutes on Tuesday night if Porzingis is ruled out. Porzingis' current Tuesday projection...
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (calf) questionable Monday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable Monday against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have both been ruled out for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back, so Beverley will have access to a larger role on offense if he can play. Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury.
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable to face the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 13.3...
numberfire.com
Orlando's Franz Wagner (ankle) questionable on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Wagner is dealing with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face Houston on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against the Rockets. Wagner's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (knee) active and starting in Denver's Tuesday contest versus Memphis
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (knee) will play in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Jokic will suit up at home after he was listed as probable with a right knee contusion. In 34.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jokic to score 57.8 FanDuel points. Jokic's projection includes 26.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Toronto's Gary Trent Jr. (quad) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Knicks
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (quad) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the New York Knicks. Trent Jr.'s status remains in limbo after he sat out three games left quad soreness. Juan Hernangomez is a candidate for more playing time if Trent Jr. is unable to suit up on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (heel) out on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (heel) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Porter Jr. will remained sidelined with a strained left heel although head coach Mike Malone stated it's possible he will back within Denver's next two games. Expect Bruce Brown Jr. to see an increased role on Tuesday night.
numberfire.com
Thunder's Josh Giddey (illness) remains out on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard josh Giddey (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Giddey will sit out his third straight game with a non-COVID illness. Expect Aaron Wiggins to log more minutes versus a Portland unit ranked 23rd in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Devin Booker (groin) remains out on Tuesday
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (groin) will not play in Tuesday's contest versus the Washington Wizards. Booker will sit out his second straight game with groin soreness. Expect Damion Lee to log more minutes at shooting guard against a Washington team allowing 39.7 FanDuel points per game to the position.
numberfire.com
Clippers list Paul George (knee) as questionable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. George's status is currently in the air after he was sidelined two games with knee soreness. Expect Nicolas Batum to see more minutes on Wednesday if George remains inactive. George's current Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Norman Powell (groin) questionable for Clippers' Wednesday matchup
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (groin) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Powell has been sidelined for ten straight games with a left groin strain. Expect Luke Kennard to see more minutes if Powell is unable to suit up. Kennard's current projection includes 10.3...
numberfire.com
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) active for Tuesday's game versus Chicago
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Dedmon will suit up at home after he was listed as probable with left foot plantar fasciitis. In 12.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Dedmon to record 4.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
numberfire.com
Thunder's Darius Bazley (illness) out on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (illness) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bazley continues to deal with an illness and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with Portland. His next chance to play will come against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Bazley...
