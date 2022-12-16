ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

wraltechwire.com

Triangle Startup Guide: Reviewing all the additions in recent months

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Each week, the exclusive WRAL TechWire Triangle Startup Guide is updated. Here are some of the latest updates and additions through Dec. 19. These weekly updates are part of our Startup Monday lineup. The latest: We’ve updated the “Competitions/Grants/Other Funding Sources” section of the guide...
DURHAM, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

NC IDEA and the NC Black Entrepreneurship Council award $750,000 to 5 HBCUs

DURHAM – NC IDEA and the leadership of the North Carolina Black Entrepreneurship Council announced Dec. 16 the intention to award $750,000 in grants to serve the entrepreneurial ambitions of five of the state’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities. “Under the leadership of the NC Black Entrepreneurship Council,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

The Top 29 Best Online Colleges in North Carolina for 2023

Are you looking into getting a degree online next year? Luckily for you, North Carolina has some great online school options that you can attend. Online higher education can be very beneficial for people looking into furthering their education. From four-year universities to community colleges, certification programs, and more. The list done by Intelligent features some of the best online schools in the state. Every school on the list is a nonprofit, accredited institution, either public or private. They evaluated each school and took into consideration their tuition costs, admission, retention, graduation rates, faculty, reputation, and more.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Southerly

‘Another layer to the inequality that exists’: Q&A with N.C. disaster response organizers

In North Carolina, an intergenerational and racially diverse group of people are working together for climate action. Hannah Jeffries, Carol Richardson, Sallie McLean, and Mac Legerton all live in Robeson County and have created a Disaster Survival and Resiliency School under the Robeson County Cooperative for Sustainable Development (RCCSD). They represent Indigenous, African American, and white backgrounds. Together they are tackling systemic inequities in the disaster response system in North Carolina.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Moss announces plan to run for Labor Commissioner

N.C. Rep. Ben Moss, R-Moore, announced on Tuesday that he intends to run for North Carolina Commissioner of Labor in 2024. The announcement comes after current Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson announced at the December Council of State meeting that he will not seek re-election. “As a business owner, rail worker,...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Village Voice

Strange Laws Still On The Books In North Carolina

Have you ever heard of a law that was so strange, you couldn’t help but laugh? Believe it or not, many of these bizarre laws are still in effect today (albeit seldomly enforced). From outlawing the use of a lasso to corral a runaway mule in Tennessee to making it illegal to drive a car while wearing a bathrobe in Alabama, the US is full of some truly weird laws still on the books. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the craziest and most entertaining laws still enforced in the US. While their usefulness may be questionable, they certainly make for some interesting conversations. So, let’s take a look at some of the weirdest laws still in existence in the United States.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,000.
Travel Maven

These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
ASHEVILLE, NC
nc.gov

27 North Carolina Communities Receive $42.3 Million in Neighborhood Revitalization Grants

The North Carolina Department of Commerce awarded 30 Community Development Block Grant - Neighborhood Revitalization (CDBG-NR) fund requests to 27 local governments totaling $42.3 million. The requests will provide housing and public improvements for low- and moderate-income North Carolinians. “North Carolina has made significant investments in our communities to help...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

