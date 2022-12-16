Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wraltechwire.com
Triangle Startup Guide: Reviewing all the additions in recent months
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Each week, the exclusive WRAL TechWire Triangle Startup Guide is updated. Here are some of the latest updates and additions through Dec. 19. These weekly updates are part of our Startup Monday lineup. The latest: We’ve updated the “Competitions/Grants/Other Funding Sources” section of the guide...
NC has billions in federal COVID-19 money left to spend. How, and more importantly, why?
North Carolina still has billions of dollars in federal money left to spend in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new state audit released Tuesday.
WITN
Eastern North Carolina counties to receive state revitalization grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Counties in our area will receive funds to help low income residents get affordable housing. Governor Roy Cooper announced that the North Carolina Department of Commerce will award over $42 million in neighborhood revitalization grants to 27 local governments. The funding is divided up into two...
wraltechwire.com
Job postings in Triangle are shrinking, declining 15% with ‘caution in the air’
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Following the recent decision by the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee to again raise interest rates – this time, by one-half of one percent – employers and job seekers alike appear more cautious this winter. That’s according to Paul Lewis, the chief customer...
thecharlotteweekly.com
NC IDEA and the NC Black Entrepreneurship Council award $750,000 to 5 HBCUs
DURHAM – NC IDEA and the leadership of the North Carolina Black Entrepreneurship Council announced Dec. 16 the intention to award $750,000 in grants to serve the entrepreneurial ambitions of five of the state’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities. “Under the leadership of the NC Black Entrepreneurship Council,...
WFAE.org
Brunswick County changes help explain why NC Democrats keep losing races for Senate and president
Larry Blank, the vice chair of the Brunswick County Republican Party, is bragging about his adopted hometown of Leland. In two decades, it’s gone from a collection of strip malls across the Cape Fear River from Wilmington to one of North Carolina’s fastest-growing municipalities. “(To) go from 2,500...
kiss951.com
The Top 29 Best Online Colleges in North Carolina for 2023
Are you looking into getting a degree online next year? Luckily for you, North Carolina has some great online school options that you can attend. Online higher education can be very beneficial for people looking into furthering their education. From four-year universities to community colleges, certification programs, and more. The list done by Intelligent features some of the best online schools in the state. Every school on the list is a nonprofit, accredited institution, either public or private. They evaluated each school and took into consideration their tuition costs, admission, retention, graduation rates, faculty, reputation, and more.
‘Another layer to the inequality that exists’: Q&A with N.C. disaster response organizers
In North Carolina, an intergenerational and racially diverse group of people are working together for climate action. Hannah Jeffries, Carol Richardson, Sallie McLean, and Mac Legerton all live in Robeson County and have created a Disaster Survival and Resiliency School under the Robeson County Cooperative for Sustainable Development (RCCSD). They represent Indigenous, African American, and white backgrounds. Together they are tackling systemic inequities in the disaster response system in North Carolina.
cbs17
Fired NC professor sues state agency, claims First Amendment rights were violated
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A former professor at the Governor’s School of North Carolina is suing the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, saying his First Amendment rights were violated. Dr. David Phillips reported that he was fired from working at the Governor’s School West at Winston-Salem State University...
carolinajournal.com
Moss announces plan to run for Labor Commissioner
N.C. Rep. Ben Moss, R-Moore, announced on Tuesday that he intends to run for North Carolina Commissioner of Labor in 2024. The announcement comes after current Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson announced at the December Council of State meeting that he will not seek re-election. “As a business owner, rail worker,...
wfmynews2.com
Former Governor's School professor fired after controversial lecture at WSSU, files lawsuit with NC DPI
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina professor is suing the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, claiming his freedom of speech was violated after a controversial lecture he held on the campus of Winston-Salem State University, according to CBS17. CBS17 said Dr. David Phillips, stated he was laid off from...
Village Voice
Strange Laws Still On The Books In North Carolina
Have you ever heard of a law that was so strange, you couldn’t help but laugh? Believe it or not, many of these bizarre laws are still in effect today (albeit seldomly enforced). From outlawing the use of a lasso to corral a runaway mule in Tennessee to making it illegal to drive a car while wearing a bathrobe in Alabama, the US is full of some truly weird laws still on the books. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the craziest and most entertaining laws still enforced in the US. While their usefulness may be questionable, they certainly make for some interesting conversations. So, let’s take a look at some of the weirdest laws still in existence in the United States.
Gov. Cooper commutes sentence of Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ 20 years ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted the sentence of Janet Danahey, a Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago. Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire to a futon on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring […]
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,000.
Kinston native Vivan Howard’s creation Viv’s Fridge comes to New Bern, Raleigh
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston native and chef Vivian Howard, star of PBS shows like “A Chef’s Life” and “Somewhere South,” is expanding her smart refrigerator program that she started earlier this year. Now, they are expanding to Raleigh and New Bern. The new locations include outside Wine Authorities‘ Raleigh location at 211 E. Franklin […]
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
North Carolina’s Work First Program for needy families: Up to $521 financial assistance available
You can get in touch if money is needed. According to a report published by the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee, the most recent unemployment rate in North Carolina is 3.9%.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
nc.gov
27 North Carolina Communities Receive $42.3 Million in Neighborhood Revitalization Grants
The North Carolina Department of Commerce awarded 30 Community Development Block Grant - Neighborhood Revitalization (CDBG-NR) fund requests to 27 local governments totaling $42.3 million. The requests will provide housing and public improvements for low- and moderate-income North Carolinians. “North Carolina has made significant investments in our communities to help...
Comments / 5