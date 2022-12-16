Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Dec. 19 marks the end of 12 years as mayor of North Mankato for Mark Dehen
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For over a decade, North Mankato has been led by Mark Dehen. Dehen has lived in the area since the 60s and has a family history of serving communities. He left and moved back in 1987 and has been serving the area since. “That whole...
KEYC
Maverick Machine Band heading to Italy
Kato Living had Pam Orth, Store Manager for Red Wing Shoes, in the studio to help Kelsey and Lisa sort through the many, many options for work boots. Kato Living invited a local musician from southern Minnesota, folk singer-songwriter Chris Bertrand, for some conversation and a live performance in the studio!
ktoe.com
KEYC
Deadline extended for Main Street Economic Revitalization Program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new deadline has been set for those wanting to apply for Main Street Economic Revitalization Program grants. Greater Mankato Growth has extended the deadline to Jan. 31 of next year. The grant money from the program helps businesses seeking to develop or redevelop property in...
KEYC
Getting folksy: Meet Chris Bertrand
Kato Living had Pam Orth, Store Manager for Red Wing Shoes, in the studio to help Kelsey and Lisa sort through the many, many options for work boots. Deadline extended for Main Street Economic Revitalization Program. Updated: 14 hours ago. Greater Mankato Growth has extended the deadline to Jan. 31...
KEYC
Walk this way: Getting the right work boot!
Kato Living invited a local musician from southern Minnesota, folk singer-songwriter Chris Bertrand, for some conversation and a live performance in the studio!. Deadline extended for Main Street Economic Revitalization Program. Updated: 14 hours ago. Greater Mankato Growth has extended the deadline to Jan. 31 of next year.
KEYC
WINTER STORM UPDATE: The latest on the Christmas week winter storm
Kato Living had Pam Orth, Store Manager for Red Wing Shoes, in the studio to help Kelsey and Lisa sort through the many, many options for work boots. Kato Living invited a local musician from southern Minnesota, folk singer-songwriter Chris Bertrand, for some conversation and a live performance in the studio!
KEYC
Start the new year with a hike at Minneopa State Park
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Start out the New Year with a First Day Hike and a chance to view the beautiful winter landscape at Minneopa State Park! A Minneopa Area Naturalist will lead a guided hike on the campground side of Minneopa State Park. America’s State Parks First Day Hikes...
KEYC
Final Dakota 38+2 Prayer Ride prompted by spiritual leader
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A dark historical moment is being remembered as a group of horses and riders are making their way through the snow. The trek from South Dakota to Minnesota is over 300 miles. The Dakota 38 + 2 ride continues in its 17th year....
KEYC
Christmas with the Mankato East Cougars
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East Cougars Boys’ hockey team is celebrating Christmas at All Seasons Arena Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. The Cougars will be celebrating with the Mankato community and its hockey fans. The Cougars are hosting a special chuck-a-puck fundraiser between the second and...
KEYC
No. 8 Mankato East overwhelms Winona to stay undefeated
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The state-ranked Mankato East boys’ basketball team made it rain 3′s inside their own gym, defeating the Winona Winhawks by a 79-51 final on Saturday. The Cougars are now 4-0 on the young season.
KEYC
Winter weather to impact holiday travel this week
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Winter Storm Watch is in place across much of the region ahead of a winter storm arriving Wednesday and lasting through Friday night into Early Saturday. The main impacts of the upcoming storm include heavy snowfall, strong winds which may produce blizzard conditions, and dangerous cold. Expect major impacts on holiday travel through the upcoming weekend. The latest forecast models are showing the potential of a few to several inches of new snowfall Wednesday through Thursday. On top of the heavy snow, windy conditions will develop with sustained winds of 20-35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph Thursday into Saturday. Blowing snow is expected with the strong winds. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected to develop Wednesday through Saturday as wind plus the arrival of arctic air will produce feel-like temps of 30 to 50 below. Actual snowfall totals, wind, and temps are subject to change as the system gets closer so stay with KEYC News Now Weather Team for the latest.
KEYC
Mankato East edges New Ulm in Saturday showdown
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ hockey team picked up a road win over the New Ulm Eagles with a slim 1-0 victory on Saturday. The Cougars improve to 8-2 with the win, the Eagles are now 5-5.
KEYC
Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office is 2022 Guardians of the Flame
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office receives an award for charitable work. The sheriff’s Office is named this year’s Guardians of the Flame. They were presented the award at the annual Minnesota Sheriff’s Association Conference. The award recognizes outstanding law enforcement agencies...
KEYC
Cleveland wins 49-26 over Loyola
CLEVELAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The Cleveland Clippers girls basketball team won 49-26 at home against Mankato Loyola. The Clippers play at Lester-Prairie in the new year on Jan. 3.
KEYC
The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office receives an award for charitable work
Could have been a Contender: the esports game is on!. Kelsey and Lisa found a new spot that hopes to serve as a local hub for e-sports lovers across the region: Contender E-Sports in Mankato. Stand & deliver: gift-shopping for that favorite teacher. Updated: 12 hours ago. Kelsey and Lisa...
KEYC
Keeping dogs safe outside during Winter
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With Winter’s frigid temperatures upon us, we still need to care for our furry-four legged friends. Dogs have different cold sensitivity depending on their breed. Just because they have fur does not mean they’re well-suited for the cold. Lynn Davey of Key City Kennel...
KEYC
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 28-year-old Raymond resident Reid Oftedahl says he is slowly, but surely, making a stable recovery after a bull riding injury on Dec. 2. “I’m doing good. I’m doing good,” bull rider Reid Oftedahl said. The Pemberton-native says that making his debut in the...
Minnesota Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on Rural Highway
Belle Plaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly collision that occurred on Friday in south-central Minnesota. 71-year-old Carol Deutsch of Belle Plaine was driving one of the two vehicles that collided on a highway in Sibley County. The crash report on the fatality indicates the victim was driving south on Highway 25 when her vehicle collided with a northbound pickup in the northbound lane.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again
AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
Comments / 0