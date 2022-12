BOISE, Idaho — Boise State quarterback Taylen Green accounted for 256 yards and three touchdowns and the Broncos beat North Texas 35-32 in a back-and-forth Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night. Green, who is from nearby Lewisville, ran for two touchdowns during Boise State’s bowl-program-record 22-point third...

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO