Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Related
kut.org
CapMetro police force coming to North Austin office park
Capital Metro has secured the location of its first police department headquarters — a nondescript building in a North Austin office park — and is ready to spend millions on rent and renovations to expand the transit agency’s mission into law enforcement. The move to put more...
CBS Austin
Neighbors in southwest Austin opposed to proposed concert venue off Fitzhugh Road
A California-based developer has plans to bring a concert venue to rural southwest Austin, but not all the people living out there are on board with the plans. A group of them are pushing back saying they’re concerned with how they’ll be impacted by the development. Hundreds of neighbors are concerned about their quality of life.
Former Alamo Drafthouse employee who accused company of union busting receives settlement
AUSTIN, Texas — A former South Lamar Alamo Drafthouse Cinema employee who said he was fired for unionizing reached a settlement with the movie company. "They offered me a large sum of money," said former Alamo Drafthouse waiter Simon Ingrand. In July, Alamo Drafthouse workers on South Lamar held...
90 days of new management: How the ARCH has changed since Cali-based company’s takeover
AUSTIN (KXAN)– It’s been 90 days since Urban Alchemy took over the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH), and there has been a lot of change. You may notice one before you even walk inside: Fewer people loitering around the building. “We worked and built relationships with the residents who were encamped around the […]
Developers seek Hays County approval after city denies 290-acre housing proposal
The City of Hays has a population of less than 300 people. But that number could dramatically increase with a proposed 290 acre housing development called "the Hays Commons" by Milestone Builders.
Preliminary plan for new street, residential development approved for Lakeway
Lakeway City Council voted unanimously to approve a development plan for new street Taranga Drive on Dec. 19. (Community Impact file photo) A preliminary plan that includes 10 new residential lots, one drainage reserve lot and a new street called Taranga Drive was approved unanimously during Lakeway’s Dec. 19 city council meeting.
Residents in rural Austin neighborhood fighting plans for large concert venue
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A California developer is looking to bring a new concert venue to the Austin area. But some neighbors say they don't want it and are working together to fight the plans. Just north of Dripping Springs sits a small Austin neighborhood nestled in Hays County...
San Marcos City Council signals interest to create new commercial zoning district
San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The San Marcos City Council agreed at their Dec. 14 meeting to move forward with a proposal by Mayor Jane Hughson to create a new commercial zoning district to address the needs of many developments that are seeking to enter the city.
kagstv.com
Austin’s Mayor-Elect calls City’s affordability issue an 'emergency'
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor-Elect Kirk Watson has many issues to tackle in Texas’ capital city, but he says one must be addressed from the start. “Our affordability issues in Austin, it’s an emergency. I don’t even use the word 'crisis.' It’s an emergency. And when you have an emergency, you need to react like it’s an emergency,” Watson said on Inside Texas Politics.
AFD: 3-alarm fire at the Grove in north Austin
Austin firefighters are responding to a fire at a four-story building in north Austin Monday morning.
fox7austin.com
8 people killed in crashes around Austin area this past weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been a deadly weekend on Central Texas roads. According to Austin police, eight people were killed in crashes in the Austin area between Friday night and early Monday morning. "It certainly was a busy weekend for both fatal and serious injury collisions," said Capt. Darren...
kut.org
Pflugerville ISD might close schools. The superintendent blames insufficient state funding.
Superintendent Douglas Killian did not mince words when he announced Pflugerville ISD was considering closing several elementary schools in an effort to cut at least $10 million in costs. “It seems like the entire five and a half years I’ve been here, I think we only had one year where...
Here’s the latest on Austin’s new homeless shelter contracts
City heads received an update on its new homelessness shelter contracts on Friday, after Austin City Council approved the latest agreements in late July.
Boil water noticed issued for Killeen water customers in Middle Pressure Plane
A boil water notice has been issued for all City of Killeen water customers in the Middle Pressure Plane.
fox7austin.com
Woman killed after hitting concrete wall in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is dead after crash in South Austin, police said. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 1:14 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 100 block of E. Ben White Boulevard service road. The driver of the car, 22-year-old Jacqueline Rodriguez, was traveling with...
Resort-style community MorningStar has 1,150 homes, more under construction in west Georgetown
The MorningStar neighborhood is located in west Georgetown off Hwy. 29. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) Located off Hwy. 29 in west Georgetown, the MorningStar neighborhood is close to both Leander and Liberty Hill as well as new development in the area. The resort-style community has 1,150 homes with more under construction. It offers residents a relaxing atmosphere with amenities and green space.
Austin-based chain P. Terry’s Burger Stand grows throughout Central Texas
P. Terry’s flies in beef from California and potatoes from Idaho for its burgers and fries. (Courtesy P. Terry's Burger Stand) When P. Terry’s Burger Stand first opened in 2005 as a drive-thru with a walk-up window on Barton Springs Road and Lamar Boulevard, owners Patrick and Kathy Terry aimed to offer all-natural American burgers and fries as fast food with an eye on better quality.
newsradioklbj.com
Kyle Company Cited for Multiple Workplace Violations
A federal workplace safety investigation found that a Kyle vehicle parts manufacturer ignored repeated concerns raised by workers, and willfully exposed them to hazards related to unsafe machine operations, potential falls and a lack of personal protective equipment. An inspection by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health...
5 latest commercial projects filed in New Braunfels, including new Starbucks
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to New Braunfels? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
PLANetizen
Austin’s Texas Mall Opens to the Public
The Texas Mall, part of Austin’s Capitol Complex Project, is finally open to the public. Writing in Towers, James Rambin calls it “the crown jewel of this sprawling multi-phase state redevelopment plan, creating a pedestrian-friendly outdoor green space spanning six acres across several blocks on the north side of the Capitol grounds.”
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0