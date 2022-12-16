ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

Walking with the 'Mom Walk Collective'

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A group of mothers is bringing a community together with the 'Mom Walk Collective' group. This morning Fiona Daghir spoke to two mothers about where and when you can join them on their next walk.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Keeping a healthy lifestyle during the holidays

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — With the weather becoming colder the motivation to stay healthy is running low. This morning Fiona Daghir spoke to nutritionist Jennifer Woodward about how you can still have tasty treats without derailing your diet.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pet of the Week: 12/20

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Sydney, from Bakersfield SPCA!. If you would like to adopt Sydney or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street, call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2, or their website at bakersfieldspca.org.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD, KCSO participating in family Christmas basket program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff's Office will deliver 400 baskets of food to families throughout the county on Tuesday. The basket delivery program, in which the agencies participate in conjunction with High Desert Distribution, helps families nominated by local law enforcement and community partners, authorities said. Some families […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Holiday food safety with Kern Public Health

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — With many cooking homemade meals this holiday season, Kern Public Health is offering tips and tricks on how to prepare and keep your food safe for eating. This morning Tony Salazar spoke to the Assistant Director of Kern Public Health on the dangers of not...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Christmas baskets to be given out by KCSO, BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — For a 38th consecutive year, the Kern County Sheriff's Office and Bakersfield Police Department will donate 400 baskets of food to families beginning Tuesday, according to press releases from the departments. High Desert Distribution is working with the departments to feed families nominated by law...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

School delays due to fog

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County announced delays due to fog. Delano Joint Union High School District: 2-hour delay. Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District: 3-hour delay. Rosedale Union School District: 2-hour delay. Buttonwillow Union School District: 2-hour delay.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Will Kern County have a state of emergency for homelessness?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Last week, the Los Angeles city council approved their new mayor, Karen Bass' state of emergency on homelessness. The approval will allow Mayor Bass to take an aggressive approach to house homelessness. This may lead some to question: "What about Kern County and its...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

The Upside Academy Christmas Drive Thru Event

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Upside Academy held its ninth annual Christmas in the Neighborhood at the Kern County Fairgrounds on Saturday, December 17th. This event had people drive through the area as they gave out bags of food and toys. It was open to the community and was...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Preparing for the CSUB baseball season with head coach Jeremy Beard

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California State University Bakersfield baseball team is preparing for the 2023 season. This morning head coach Jeremy Beard gives us more insight into the team and what they are up against. To see the full schedule and get tickets to a game, click here.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Autonomous robot revolutionizes a valley high school's sports fields

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — West High School has a new helping hand. One that runs on artificial intelligence who is helping paint athletic fields at this valley high school while saving the custodial staff, time. "It was taking them, two guys doing about ten, ten hours or more to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Volunteers needed for Kern County Grand Jury

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County needs 19 volunteers to serve a one-year term on its grand jury starting in July. Jurors must be available 20 hours a week from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday from July 2023 through June 2024. They will look into the operations of county, city and district […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern Reads Virtual Book Clubs at the Kern County Library

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — If you are looking to meet new readers, or are interested in reading a new genre the Kern County Library is holding its Kern Reads Virtual Book Clubs. The book clubs offer eBooks, or eAudiobooks on Hoopla Digital, and available at Kern County Library locations.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCFD announces open burning of hazard reduction fuels on Dec. 19

Kern County, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Fire Department announced that the Open Burning of Hazard Reduction Fuels will open on Monday, December 19th. According to a press release, anyone who chooses to use this option has to get a burn permit. It said to only burn on days that allow it and follow all the rules.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTLA

3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of "boomtowns" across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
GV Wire

New Mayor of This Valley City Is Just 24 Years Old

Hipolito Angel Cerros made news in 2020 by becoming the youngest person ever elected to the Lindsay City Council. Now he's the Tulare County town's new mayor. Cerros, who graduated from UC Davis with a bachelor's in science and technology, was selected as mayor by his fellow councilmembers at a Dec. 13 meeting.
LINDSAY, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Officer-involved shootings in southeast Bakersfield leaves man dead

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (2:55 p.m.): A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southeast Bakersfield Tuesday morning. Bakersfield police said on December 20, 2022 at around 9:41 a.m., officers were called to a report from a railroad worker of a man along the railroad tracks armed with a gun and waving it at Madison Street and East Belle Terrace.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

