Kern County, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Fire Department announced that the Open Burning of Hazard Reduction Fuels will open on Monday, December 19th. According to a press release, anyone who chooses to use this option has to get a burn permit. It said to only burn on days that allow it and follow all the rules.

