Bakersfield Now
Walking with the 'Mom Walk Collective'
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A group of mothers is bringing a community together with the 'Mom Walk Collective' group. This morning Fiona Daghir spoke to two mothers about where and when you can join them on their next walk.
Bakersfield Now
Keeping a healthy lifestyle during the holidays
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — With the weather becoming colder the motivation to stay healthy is running low. This morning Fiona Daghir spoke to nutritionist Jennifer Woodward about how you can still have tasty treats without derailing your diet.
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the Week: 12/20
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Sydney, from Bakersfield SPCA!. If you would like to adopt Sydney or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street, call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2, or their website at bakersfieldspca.org.
BPD, KCSO participating in family Christmas basket program
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office will deliver 400 baskets of food to families throughout the county on Tuesday. The basket delivery program, in which the agencies participate in conjunction with High Desert Distribution, helps families nominated by local law enforcement and community partners, authorities said. Some families […]
Bakersfield Now
Holiday food safety with Kern Public Health
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — With many cooking homemade meals this holiday season, Kern Public Health is offering tips and tricks on how to prepare and keep your food safe for eating. This morning Tony Salazar spoke to the Assistant Director of Kern Public Health on the dangers of not...
Bakersfield Now
Christmas baskets to be given out by KCSO, BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — For a 38th consecutive year, the Kern County Sheriff's Office and Bakersfield Police Department will donate 400 baskets of food to families beginning Tuesday, according to press releases from the departments. High Desert Distribution is working with the departments to feed families nominated by law...
Bakersfield Now
School delays due to fog
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County announced delays due to fog. Delano Joint Union High School District: 2-hour delay. Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District: 3-hour delay. Rosedale Union School District: 2-hour delay. Buttonwillow Union School District: 2-hour delay.
Bakersfield Now
Will Kern County have a state of emergency for homelessness?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Last week, the Los Angeles city council approved their new mayor, Karen Bass’ state of emergency on homelessness. The approval will allow Mayor Bass to take an aggressive approach to house homelessness. This may lead some to question: "What about Kern County and its...
Bakersfield Now
The Upside Academy Christmas Drive Thru Event
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Upside Academy held its ninth annual Christmas in the Neighborhood at the Kern County Fairgrounds on Saturday, December 17th. This event had people drive through the area as they gave out bags of food and toys. It was open to the community and was...
Bakersfield Now
Preparing for the CSUB baseball season with head coach Jeremy Beard
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California State University Bakersfield baseball team is preparing for the 2023 season. This morning head coach Jeremy Beard gives us more insight into the team and what they are up against. To see the full schedule and get tickets to a game, click here.
Bakersfield Now
Autonomous robot revolutionizes a valley high school's sports fields
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — West High School has a new helping hand. One that runs on artificial intelligence who is helping paint athletic fields at this valley high school while saving the custodial staff, time. "It was taking them, two guys doing about ten, ten hours or more to...
Volunteers needed for Kern County Grand Jury
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County needs 19 volunteers to serve a one-year term on its grand jury starting in July. Jurors must be available 20 hours a week from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday from July 2023 through June 2024. They will look into the operations of county, city and district […]
Kern County volunteers building shelters for abandoned dogs
Some local volunteers have been building shelters for abandoned dogs in farm areas all over Kern County to help them stay warm during the cold winter this holiday season
Bakersfield Now
Large amount of discarded mail found in Bear Valley Springs from Dec. 18-19: Police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A large amount of missing mail that was discarded was found Monday at several locations in Bear Valley Springs, according to the Bear Valley Springs Police Department (BVPD). The first pieces of mail were found around 10 a.m. in the area of Starland Drive and...
Bakersfield Now
Kern Reads Virtual Book Clubs at the Kern County Library
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — If you are looking to meet new readers, or are interested in reading a new genre the Kern County Library is holding its Kern Reads Virtual Book Clubs. The book clubs offer eBooks, or eAudiobooks on Hoopla Digital, and available at Kern County Library locations.
Bakersfield Now
KCFD announces open burning of hazard reduction fuels on Dec. 19
Kern County, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Fire Department announced that the Open Burning of Hazard Reduction Fuels will open on Monday, December 19th. According to a press release, anyone who chooses to use this option has to get a burn permit. It said to only burn on days that allow it and follow all the rules.
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
GV Wire
New Mayor of This Valley City Is Just 24 Years Old
Hipolito Angel Cerros made news in 2020 by becoming the youngest person ever elected to the Lindsay City Council. Now he’s the Tulare County town’s new mayor. Cerros, who graduated from UC Davis with a bachelor’s in science and technology, was selected as mayor by his fellow councilmembers at a Dec. 13 meeting.
Bakersfield Now
Culichi Town server cited for selling alcohol to minors, three minors cited for buying
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Delano Police Department said one server at Culichi Town was cited for selling alcohol to minors, and three minors were cited for buying the alcohol. According to Delano police, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, agents with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control along...
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Officer-involved shootings in southeast Bakersfield leaves man dead
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (2:55 p.m.): A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southeast Bakersfield Tuesday morning. Bakersfield police said on December 20, 2022 at around 9:41 a.m., officers were called to a report from a railroad worker of a man along the railroad tracks armed with a gun and waving it at Madison Street and East Belle Terrace.
