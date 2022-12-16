ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

spectrumnews1.com

LA County reports nearly 2,200 new COVID-19 cases

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported nearly 2,200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with 21 new virus-related deaths. As of Tuesday, there were 1,251 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, according to the state, up from 1,229 on Saturday. The 2,186 new infections reported Tuesday brought the county's...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County moves forward on proposed fair work week ordinance

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Following in the city of Los Angeles’ footsteps, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday advanced the idea of enacting a fair work week ordinance aimed at giving retail employees more consistent schedules and breaks between shifts. Under a motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Port of LA to fund 22 zero-emission trucks through $6M in grants

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Port of Los Angeles will fund the cost of 22 zero-emission trucks next year through $6 million in grants, officials announced Tuesday. The funding, made through the port’s Zero Emission Truck Pilot Program, will provide $3 million each to two licensed motor carriers in the Los Angeles area — MLI Leasing and Performance Team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Memorial hike held at Griffith Park for iconic mountain lion P-22

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A memorial sunset hike was held at Griffith Park Sunday to celebrate the life of P-22, the iconic Los Angeles mountain lion who was euthanized Saturday due to severe injuries suffered in a likely automobile accident. The local community was invited to participate in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Sea lions claim SoCal public beach as their own

OXNARD, Calif. — A few weeks ago, hundreds of sea lions appeared on Oxnard’s Kiddie Beach. And they’ve stayed. “There are normally tons of people from one end (of the beach) to the other,” said Sherrie Feger, who lives a block from the beach that — as the name suggests — is reserved for children.
OXNARD, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Huntington Beach Police Department adds new K-9 officer

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — The Huntington Beach Police Department has welcomed a brand new K-9 officer named Aero. The pup is named after fallen officer Nicholas Vella. Officer Vella was a pilot for the Huntington Beach Police Department who died in a helicopter accident earlier this year.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

