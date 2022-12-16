Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
LA County reports nearly 2,200 new COVID-19 cases
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported nearly 2,200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with 21 new virus-related deaths. As of Tuesday, there were 1,251 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, according to the state, up from 1,229 on Saturday. The 2,186 new infections reported Tuesday brought the county's...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County moves forward on proposed fair work week ordinance
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Following in the city of Los Angeles’ footsteps, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday advanced the idea of enacting a fair work week ordinance aimed at giving retail employees more consistent schedules and breaks between shifts. Under a motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and...
spectrumnews1.com
Port of LA to fund 22 zero-emission trucks through $6M in grants
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Port of Los Angeles will fund the cost of 22 zero-emission trucks next year through $6 million in grants, officials announced Tuesday. The funding, made through the port’s Zero Emission Truck Pilot Program, will provide $3 million each to two licensed motor carriers in the Los Angeles area — MLI Leasing and Performance Team.
spectrumnews1.com
Willie McGinest Jr. arrested in alleged assault at California nightclub
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest Jr. was arrested Monday in connection with an assault at a Southern California nightclub, authorities said. The incident occurred Dec. 9 at a club in West Hollywood and witnesses identified McGinest as one of the people who were involved,...
spectrumnews1.com
Memorial hike held at Griffith Park for iconic mountain lion P-22
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A memorial sunset hike was held at Griffith Park Sunday to celebrate the life of P-22, the iconic Los Angeles mountain lion who was euthanized Saturday due to severe injuries suffered in a likely automobile accident. The local community was invited to participate in the...
spectrumnews1.com
Sea lions claim SoCal public beach as their own
OXNARD, Calif. — A few weeks ago, hundreds of sea lions appeared on Oxnard’s Kiddie Beach. And they’ve stayed. “There are normally tons of people from one end (of the beach) to the other,” said Sherrie Feger, who lives a block from the beach that — as the name suggests — is reserved for children.
spectrumnews1.com
Huntington Beach Police Department adds new K-9 officer
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — The Huntington Beach Police Department has welcomed a brand new K-9 officer named Aero. The pup is named after fallen officer Nicholas Vella. Officer Vella was a pilot for the Huntington Beach Police Department who died in a helicopter accident earlier this year.
spectrumnews1.com
Santa Clarita woman spreads Christmas cheer through decorating
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Jeanna Crawford has been decorating since she was 8 years old. She is known as “Jeanna loves Christmas” and shares her love for the holiday and knowledge of decorating through her social media platforms and YouTube.
spectrumnews1.com
Judge won't reduce conviction for man who fatally shot rapper Nipsey Hussle
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A judge Monday rejected a defense bid to have a first-degree murder conviction reduced to second-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter for the man who fatally shot rapper Nipsey Hussle in front of the musician's South Los Angeles clothing store. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge H....
Comments / 0