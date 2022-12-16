Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Sweet Patches looking for a cuddly home
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across the southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought two-year-old Patches to the WFXR News studio. Patches is a Jack...
WSLS
Angels of Assisi in Roanoke under fire after disturbing images surface
ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you want answers after disturbing images of the Angels of Assisi shelter in Roanoke began circulating online. “My reaction was heartbreaking at first,” Morgan Manetta, an avid dog lover, said. Another image shows damaged walls animals reside in, and another that’s raising red...
wfirnews.com
Former radio personality returns to Roanoke as dog trainer
A Voice of the Valley has returned to Roanoke, now with a new way to serve. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
WSLS
COVID-19 survivor thanks Carilion doctors, staff who saved his life
ROANOKE, Va. – There were plenty of hugs and tears Tuesday as Justin Ditmore returned to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to thank the doctors and nurses who saved his life. “I know most of y’all don’t recognize me because I’m dressed and standing, but thank y’all. I’m gonna cry,”...
wfxrtv.com
Digging Deeper: Concerns for panhandling and homelessness in Roanoke City
One growing concern for Roanoke City this year has been the issue of panhandling and homeless beggars on sidewalks and in parking lots. Digging Deeper: Concerns for panhandling and homelessness …. One growing concern for Roanoke City this year has been the issue of panhandling and homeless beggars on sidewalks...
Martinsville Speedway Looks Like a Winter Wonderland After a Snowstorm
There's something really magical about a quality snowfall, especially when it's unexpected. Back in 2018, NASCAR uploaded a video to the official YouTube channel, showing the time that Martinsville Speedway got some snowy winter weather in late March. Boy, does the Virginia track look like a totally different place than what we're typical used to seeing during the NASCAR season!
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Airbnb host ranked No. 1 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke’s very own Airbnb host, Allison was listed as No. 1 for top new Airbnb hosts in Virginia, according to Airbnb. Airbnb released its top new host in each state in the U.S. The release states between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new hosts in Virginia with only one listing have earned nearly $30 million.
WSLS
Homestead Creamery celebrates growth across Virginia
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – You’ve probably seen the glass jars on the shelves – now, the family-owned dairy farm, Homestead Creamery, is getting recognition. Tuesday afternoon, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors celebrated the brand with a formal proclamation. The company has been able to expand and...
WSLS
Welcome to winter: Tracking light wintry weather, Arctic chill ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. – We continue to track a pair of storm systems the second half of this week. Download our app to keep up to date on the multiple moving parts to this weather pattern. Below, we break down the timing, the totals and how this will impact a)...
wjhl.com
Storm Team 11: Dangerous cold expected Friday
Get out and enjoy a perfect December day with some sunshine along with warmer low 50s in the Tri-Cities, 40s in the mountains. Showers will be around Thursday morning with the Tri-Cities becoming wet. There is a potential for some icy conditions in western North Carolina into southwest Virginia from Marion to Roanoke where a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect Thursday.
NRVNews
NRCA to assist with Family Resource Centers
New River Community Action (NRCA) has been selected by Families Forward Virginia (FFV) to participate in a three-year demonstration site program to build protective factors for children and their families within their communities. Selected sites will utilize the Family Resource Center model, identified by the National Family Support Network, as a strategy to reduce the likelihood of child abuse and neglect, advance racial equity and support for underserved communities in prevention programs, and speak to the complex issues that often contribute to families becoming involved in the child welfare system.
wjhl.com
Winter weather tonight for the NC mountains and parts of Southwest Virginia
The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered showers late west of the mountains. Kentucky, the North Carolina mountains and Grayson, Smyth and Tazewell counties in Virginia are under a Winter Weather Advisory. This advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. tomorrow. This will set the stage for a wintery mix and ice. The low will be 35 degrees.
WSLS
VDOT, AEP gear up for winter weather heading to Southwest Virginia
The few days leading up to Christmas are said to be the busiest during the holiday travel season. That, paired with the threat of cold and ice, could make driving even more difficult. The Virginia Department of Transportation said their crews are working to pre-treat the roads with brine ahead...
WDBJ7.com
Water authority offers tips to protect pipes in freezing weather
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Western Virginia Water Authority Release) - With forecasts calling for an extended period of very cold weather, Western Virginia Water Authority urges customers to protect their plumbing pipes to avoid frozen water lines. Steps from WVWA you can take to prevent your pipes from freezing:. Let a small...
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
thecarrollnews.com
Solar project met with opposition
A proposed 10MW solar farm on 96 acres in Cana has sparked an abundance of public criticism and concern from those potentially affected by the project. During the Citizens’ Time portion of the Carroll County Board of Supervisors’ December 12 meeting, eight citizens spoke about the proposed project, with only one citizen in favor of the proposal. The proposed solar project has been coined Blue Orchard Solar over nearly 100 acres where Bear Trail forms a portion of the western boundary, where Flint Hill Road and Caution Tape Road traverse the central portion of the tract.
Franklin County Recognizes 10th Anniversary of Homestead Creamery as VA’s First Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Grant
On Tuesday, December 20, 2022 the Franklin County Board of Supervisors presented Homestead Creamery with a Proclamation of Recognition for the 10th anniversary of receiving Virginia’s first Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) grant award in December of 2012. The initial AFID facility grant award was made to Franklin County on December 17, 2012, in […]
wfxrtv.com
Dollar General opens new location in Vinton
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A new Dollar General store opened its doors in Vinton on Monday, Dec. 19. The new convenience store can be found at 10624 Stewartsville Road and, according to Dollar General’s media team, features affordable needs from household products to fresh produce. According to...
Local sheriff’s department warns residents to keep pets warm
HINTON, WV (WVNS) — One local sheriff’s department is warning residents to keep their pets warm to avoid possible animal cruelty charges. The Summers County Sheriff’s Department released guidelines from the West Virginia Code which states an animal must have adequate shelter. This includes proper food, water, and shelter which protects the animal from the […]
WDBJ7.com
Grants available to businesses affected by Pulaski’s W. Main St. closure
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski is working on grants for businesses affected by the W. Main Street shutdown. Any business that’s experiencing losses can apply for a grant worth up to $3,000. Funding is available through a partnership between the town and Pulaski County Economic Development.
