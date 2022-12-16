ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsville, VA

wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Sweet Patches looking for a cuddly home

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across the southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought two-year-old Patches to the WFXR News studio. Patches is a Jack...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Angels of Assisi in Roanoke under fire after disturbing images surface

ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you want answers after disturbing images of the Angels of Assisi shelter in Roanoke began circulating online. “My reaction was heartbreaking at first,” Morgan Manetta, an avid dog lover, said. Another image shows damaged walls animals reside in, and another that’s raising red...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

COVID-19 survivor thanks Carilion doctors, staff who saved his life

ROANOKE, Va. – There were plenty of hugs and tears Tuesday as Justin Ditmore returned to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to thank the doctors and nurses who saved his life. “I know most of y’all don’t recognize me because I’m dressed and standing, but thank y’all. I’m gonna cry,”...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Digging Deeper: Concerns for panhandling and homelessness in Roanoke City

One growing concern for Roanoke City this year has been the issue of panhandling and homeless beggars on sidewalks and in parking lots. Digging Deeper: Concerns for panhandling and homelessness …. One growing concern for Roanoke City this year has been the issue of panhandling and homeless beggars on sidewalks...
ROANOKE, VA
FanBuzz

Martinsville Speedway Looks Like a Winter Wonderland After a Snowstorm

There's something really magical about a quality snowfall, especially when it's unexpected. Back in 2018, NASCAR uploaded a video to the official YouTube channel, showing the time that Martinsville Speedway got some snowy winter weather in late March. Boy, does the Virginia track look like a totally different place than what we're typical used to seeing during the NASCAR season!
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Airbnb host ranked No. 1 in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke’s very own Airbnb host, Allison was listed as No. 1 for top new Airbnb hosts in Virginia, according to Airbnb. Airbnb released its top new host in each state in the U.S. The release states between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new hosts in Virginia with only one listing have earned nearly $30 million.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Homestead Creamery celebrates growth across Virginia

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – You’ve probably seen the glass jars on the shelves – now, the family-owned dairy farm, Homestead Creamery, is getting recognition. Tuesday afternoon, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors celebrated the brand with a formal proclamation. The company has been able to expand and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Dangerous cold expected Friday

Get out and enjoy a perfect December day with some sunshine along with warmer low 50s in the Tri-Cities, 40s in the mountains. Showers will be around Thursday morning with the Tri-Cities becoming wet. There is a potential for some icy conditions in western North Carolina into southwest Virginia from Marion to Roanoke where a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect Thursday.
VIRGINIA STATE
NRVNews

NRCA to assist with Family Resource Centers

New River Community Action (NRCA) has been selected by Families Forward Virginia (FFV) to participate in a three-year demonstration site program to build protective factors for children and their families within their communities. Selected sites will utilize the Family Resource Center model, identified by the National Family Support Network, as a strategy to reduce the likelihood of child abuse and neglect, advance racial equity and support for underserved communities in prevention programs, and speak to the complex issues that often contribute to families becoming involved in the child welfare system.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wjhl.com

Winter weather tonight for the NC mountains and parts of Southwest Virginia

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered showers late west of the mountains. Kentucky, the North Carolina mountains and Grayson, Smyth and Tazewell counties in Virginia are under a Winter Weather Advisory. This advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. tomorrow. This will set the stage for a wintery mix and ice. The low will be 35 degrees.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

VDOT, AEP gear up for winter weather heading to Southwest Virginia

The few days leading up to Christmas are said to be the busiest during the holiday travel season. That, paired with the threat of cold and ice, could make driving even more difficult. The Virginia Department of Transportation said their crews are working to pre-treat the roads with brine ahead...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Water authority offers tips to protect pipes in freezing weather

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Western Virginia Water Authority Release) - With forecasts calling for an extended period of very cold weather, Western Virginia Water Authority urges customers to protect their plumbing pipes to avoid frozen water lines. Steps from WVWA you can take to prevent your pipes from freezing:. Let a small...
ROANOKE, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Solar project met with opposition

A proposed 10MW solar farm on 96 acres in Cana has sparked an abundance of public criticism and concern from those potentially affected by the project. During the Citizens’ Time portion of the Carroll County Board of Supervisors’ December 12 meeting, eight citizens spoke about the proposed project, with only one citizen in favor of the proposal. The proposed solar project has been coined Blue Orchard Solar over nearly 100 acres where Bear Trail forms a portion of the western boundary, where Flint Hill Road and Caution Tape Road traverse the central portion of the tract.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
The Roanoke Star

Franklin County Recognizes 10th Anniversary of Homestead Creamery as VA’s First Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Grant

On Tuesday, December 20, 2022 the Franklin County Board of Supervisors presented Homestead Creamery with a Proclamation of Recognition for the 10th anniversary of receiving Virginia’s first Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) grant award in December of 2012. The initial AFID facility grant award was made to Franklin County on December 17, 2012, in […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Dollar General opens new location in Vinton

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A new Dollar General store opened its doors in Vinton on Monday, Dec. 19. The new convenience store can be found at 10624 Stewartsville Road and, according to Dollar General’s media team, features affordable needs from household products to fresh produce. According to...
VINTON, VA
WVNS

Local sheriff’s department warns residents to keep pets warm

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — One local sheriff’s department is warning residents to keep their pets warm to avoid possible animal cruelty charges. The Summers County Sheriff’s Department released guidelines from the West Virginia Code which states an animal must have adequate shelter. This includes proper food, water, and shelter which protects the animal from the […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV

