A proposed 10MW solar farm on 96 acres in Cana has sparked an abundance of public criticism and concern from those potentially affected by the project. During the Citizens’ Time portion of the Carroll County Board of Supervisors’ December 12 meeting, eight citizens spoke about the proposed project, with only one citizen in favor of the proposal. The proposed solar project has been coined Blue Orchard Solar over nearly 100 acres where Bear Trail forms a portion of the western boundary, where Flint Hill Road and Caution Tape Road traverse the central portion of the tract.

CARROLL COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO