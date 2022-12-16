ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6@6: Worst holiday co-workers

CHICAGO – The holidays can bring out the best and the worst in people, including those who you work with on a daily basis. So who are the worst kind of co-workers during the holidays?. That was one of the items featured on Wednesday’s edition of the “6@6” on...
When was Chicago’s last double-digit snowstorm?

It’s been almost two years. The city’s last snowstorm that produced 10 or more inches of snow occurred on Jan. 30-31 2021 when the Chicago area was hit by an official 10.8-inch snowfall. Snowfall on January 30 totaled 4.5 inches, followed by 6.3 inches on January 31. The snow began around 2 pm on January 30 and continued for more than 30 hours before ending during the late evening on January 31. The snow was accompanied by strong and gusty winds to more than 40 mph which produced some blowing and drifting. After that storm, the city’s largest snowfall was 6.9 inches which fell about two weeks later on February 15-16. Last winter’s biggest snowfall was just a 5.7-inch affair on January 23-24, 2022.
Marine veteran dies in West Side fire

CHICAGO — A marine veteran was killed Wednesday during a house fire on the West Side. The fire happened Wednesday morning in the 1600 block North Mayfield. It was put out just before noon. A neighbor told WGN News the man was a marine veteran who used a wheelchair.
Sister of Chicago police officer charged in Capitol riot

CHICAGO – The sister of a Chicago police officer is now facing charges stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The FBI has identified Agnieszka Chwiesiuk, 29, of Chicago, as the woman who appeared in the pictures found on the cellphone of her brother, Karol Chwiesiuk. The...
Monday Forecast: Cloudy and chance of flurries

Monday: Increasing clouds & chance of PM flurries. SW 5-10 mph, High: 27. Monday Night: Cloudy & occasional flurries. Not quite as cold. S 5-10 mph. Low: 24. Tuesday: Cloudy start with some afternoon clearing. SW 5-10 mph. High: 32. Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center. Extended outlook...
Winter Storm Warning issued from Thursday through Saturday morning

CHICAGO — A Winter Storm Warning has now been issued for the entire area beginning on Thursday. Starting at 9 a.m. through Saturday at 6 a.m., the warning begins for McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, Kane and LaSalle counties. At noon, Cook, Will and DuPage counties will be included. The warning...
Body found after warrant arrest in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. — A body was discovered inside an Elgin home following a warrant arrest Sunday night. Just before 7 p.m. Elgin police responded to the area of Summit and Hiawatha for a well-being check. When they arrived, police said a man was taken into custody on unrelated and outstanding warrants.
