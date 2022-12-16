I am going to attack the DJ question from a bit of a different angle. I had a discussion with Weejer and Robb about who is the better QB and the 5 I took from a post were: Carr, Dak, Cousins, Tannehill, Goff and obviously DJ. Now, this exercise is not to decide who is the best of the group necessarily but rather to look at the surrounding cast of these, switch out the QB and decide which offense you would rather have. So I suppose it goes to surrounding cast. I used this year's current depth charts (I didn't use Gollady but rather James for the Giants) according to each teams website. Now, the debate is also based on years past. We know who the Giants have had and for the most part we know who the other guys have had around them in the past so here we go. Rank the following offenses:

9 HOURS AGO