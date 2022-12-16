Read full article on original website
Hey, the New York Giants have a real honest to goodness pass rush
Tuesday is usually an off day for NFL teams. The New York Giants will practice, though, since their Week 16 game against the Minnesota Vikings will be played on Saturday afternoon. Here are some things I’m thinking about as the NFL calendar rolls on. Pass rush. Don’t look now,...
Landon Collins being signed to the 53-man roster, per Brian Daboll
The New York Giants are signing veteran Landon Collins to their active roster. Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters about the news on Thursday morning, confirming a move that was widely expected after the release of Tae Crowder on Tuesday. It shouldn’t be much of a surprise that Collins being...
Xavier McKinney won’t return, Adoree’ Jackson unlikely for Giants-Vikings Week 16 game
It does not sounds like cornerback Adoree’ Jackson or safety Xavier McKinney will be returning to the New York Giants lineup this week against the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Brian Daboll said on Tuesday that McKinney, who has not played since fracturing fingers on his left hand during a bye week accident, will once again not practice this week. McKinney will miss his seventh consecutive game.
How much would you pay to keep Daniel Jones as Giants’ quarterback?
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a market value of three years, $76.61 million entering this offseason, according to Spotrac. That is roughly $25.5 million per year. At that price, Jones would be the 14th-highest paid quarterback in the NFL in terms of average annual value. Would you pay...
Giants news, 12/22: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Daniel Jones, Wink’s wisdom, more headlines
Thibodeaux: Pressuring quarterbacks key for defense. The game this Saturday in Minnesota features two players honored for their performances last week—the Giant’s outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux and Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins were named NFC Players of the Week for their sides of the ball. Thibodeaux sees a key...
Tae Crowder signing to Giants practice squad, per report
Tae Crowder, waived by the New York Giants on Tuesday, is reportedly re-signing with the team as a member of the practice squad. That is a bit of an interesting twist for the third-year player, taken by the Giants as the final player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. Crowder...
Giants news, 12/21: Daniel Jones, Tae Crowder, more headlines
Since second-year edge defender Azeez Ojulari returned to the lineup three games ago, the Giants are second in the league in sacks with 12, an average of 4.0 per game. They are also second in the NFL in sack percentage at 10.62. Ojulari had a team rookie record (I know,...
Richie James has rediscovered love for football, regained key role with Giants
New York Giants wide receiver/ punt returner Richie James understands the ups and downs of both an NFL season, and by extension an NFL career. James has been up, down, and is now up again for the 2022 Giants. Sort of how things have gone for the 27-year-old since he was a seventh-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Which offense would you rather have?
I am going to attack the DJ question from a bit of a different angle. I had a discussion with Weejer and Robb about who is the better QB and the 5 I took from a post were: Carr, Dak, Cousins, Tannehill, Goff and obviously DJ. Now, this exercise is not to decide who is the best of the group necessarily but rather to look at the surrounding cast of these, switch out the QB and decide which offense you would rather have. So I suppose it goes to surrounding cast. I used this year's current depth charts (I didn't use Gollady but rather James for the Giants) according to each teams website. Now, the debate is also based on years past. We know who the Giants have had and for the most part we know who the other guys have had around them in the past so here we go. Rank the following offenses:
Potential options at RB in a post-Barkley era NY Giants
Barkley is clearly a great player and is having an inspiring year for the Giants. As our Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and captain, he is clearly an impressive leader and young man. Though these are qualities your want on your team, the reality is he has been hurt over his career here and he is likely to command upwards of $12M/ year on a multi year deal (per Sportrac). The Giants have many talent gaps and needs across this roster. So, should the Giants move on from Barkley, and I think they should, what are some options in FA in 2023 and what is the Sportrac estimated value for each.
5 plays that show why Justin Jefferson is the best receiver in the NFL
The New York Giants have the unfortunate task of trying to defend Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver Justin Jefferson in Week 16. The third-year wide receiver out of LSU leads the NFL in receptions (111), targets (158), yards (1,623), and explosive plays of 20 yards or more (26). Jefferson is...
Giants news, 12/20: The Giants have made themselves relevant again
Per FiveThirtyEight, the 8-5-1 Giants’ odds of reaching the playoffs increased from 52 percent to 87 percent with their thrilling victory. ESPN Analytics put the Giants’ chance of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2016 at 90 percent. The Giants can, in fact, clinch a playoff...
Some thoughts on Beorn 1900's mock yesterday and more
I'd like to say that for the most part I love his picks in the first scenario without the tornado of trades in #2. But while OCyrus would be great, I would be shooting for Schmitz at Center. For me, Hyatt is a bit smaller than they need, I would be much happier with Hutchinson (Big Body- Big Performer) Of course my #1 pick if available and he won't be on the board when the Giants pick would be Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer.
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
New York Giants rookie edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week, which should surprise no one after his dominant performance Sunday night against the Washington Commanders. Thibodeaux recorded a career and game-high 12 tackles (nine solo), including three for loss. He also scored the...
Anatomy of Giants’ 18-play, 97-yard drive
The New York Giants manufactured an early 18-play, 97-yard drive that ended in their only offensive touchdown against the Washington Commanders in Week 15. Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 10 passes, including a third-and-9 and a fourth-and-9 from the Washington 35-yard line. It was arguably the most impressive drive of the...
The Chris and Nick Show - Reviewing the Giants win over the Commanders
The New York Giants came away with a 20-12 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 15. Not only did it avenge a disappointing tie, but the win also likely punched the Giants’ ticket into the postseason. As we’ve become accustomed, the Giants’ win wasn’t pretty. It was hard-fought...
The Minnesota Vikings are 11-3, but are they really that good?
How good are the Minnesota Vikings? Christopher Gates of SB Nation’s Daily Norseman takes on that and more in this week’s ‘5 questions’ segment as the New York Giants prep to face those Vikings on Saturday. Ed: The Vikings have a point differential of only +2,...
Giants roster moves: Giants waive LB Tae Crowder
The New York Giants have waived linebacker Tae Crowder. The moves comes as both something of a surprise and not terribly surprising at all. Crowder has been a consistent presence — and even a starter — for the Giants since being selected as the 255 pick, or “Mr. Irrelevant”, in the 2020 NFL Draft. Crowder stepped in as the defense’s starting MIKE linebacker when Blake Martinez went down with a torn ACL in 2021. He has flashed in his time with the Giants, as recently as this season against Green Bay.
Giants guard Ben Bredeson — the offense’s good luck charm?
The New York Giants were 6-1 earlier this season with Ben Bredeson starting at left guard. After Bredeson went out of the lineup with a sprained MCL, the Giants went 1-4-1 over a six-game stretch as their running game sputtered. During that time, Joshua Ezeudu, Shane Lemieux, Jack Anderson and Nick Gates filled in at the left guard spot.
New York Giants Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence named to Pro Bowl Games
Running back Saquon Barkley and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants have been selected to the rosters for the upcoming Pro Bowl Games. This is the second selection for Barkley, who has been named as a starter. Barkley was a Pro Bowler in 2018, his outstanding rookie season.
