One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
I've been to Disneyland over 300 times. Here are 12 things I always do in the parks.
I've gone to the California theme parks at least once a week for over six years. Whether I visit solo or with friends, here's what I do, see, and eat.
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for New Year’s Day In Disney World
You need to get your Park Pass Reservations ASAP because Disney World is starting to SELL OUT for New Year’s Day!. Disney World’s Park Pass Reservation system began in 2020 when the parks reopened after the COVID-19 closures. The new-ish system means you have to get reservations for each park you plan to visit in addition to the park tickets themselves. If you’ll be in Disney World on New Year’s Day, you need to get those passes NOW.
It’s official: Splash Mountain is closing at Disney World, Disneyland
Is Splash Mountain closing? Why is Splash Mountain closing? When is Splash Mountain closing? Will Splash Mountain close at Disney World? When will Splash Mountain close at Disneyland? What is replacing Splash Mountain?
VIDEO: First Look at Commercial for Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland Resort
Disney has debuted a new advertisement for the 100 Years of Wonder celebration at Disneyland Resort, honoring 100 years of The Walt Disney Company. Disneynewsplus shared the ad on Instagram, which you can view above or by clicking here. It includes a glimpse of Sleeping Beauty Castle’s 100 Years of Wonder decorations and Mickey’s new costume.
New Annual Passholder and Cast Member Merchandise Available at the Marketplace Co-Op in Disney Springs
D-Tech on Demand is offering a new selection of Annual Passholder and Cast Member merchandise inside the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs. Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Ornament – $19.99. New for 2022, this Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Ornament features the top of Minnie Mouse peering up from...
Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Parking Restrictions Extend to ALL Resorts Over Holiday Season
Effective today, Walt Disney World Resort hotel parking restrictions have now been extended to all resorts over the holiday season. Only guests staying at that particular resort or with a confirmed dining reservation are allowed to park. However, this parking privilege does not apply to guests who have placed a mobile order or who intend to eat at a quick service location.
Former Imagineers Publicly Criticize Modern Disney Hotels That Remove Theme from Spaces, Ask Bob Iger to Make Changes
Eddie Sotto, a former Disney Imagineer who is recognized as one of the most influential theme park experts in the world, believes that Disney resorts are becoming too generic. On Twitter, Sotto responded to our story from last week on the upcoming refurbishment of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa’s lobby.
Disney World Makes an Adult Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
Disney World And Disneyland Are Making A Big Change To Genie+, And It's About Time
Genie+ is adding a feature that honestly should have been there on day one.
Almost Two Weeks of Bonus Reservations Available to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders
Almost two weeks worth of bonus reservations are available to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders this December. Passholders are usually limited to just five Park Pass reservations, but on some dates, “bonus” reservations that don’t count toward the five are available. They are marked on the Park Pass calendar with yellow stars.
Tokyo Disney Bans Merchandise Reselling, Former Imagineers Publicly Criticize Resort Refurbs, Character Dining Returns to Cinderella’s Royal Table, & More: Daily Recap (12/19/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, December 19, 2022.
Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind Scheduled to Close in Late January 2023 for Refurbishment at Disney California Adventure
Joining a number of other attractions, Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind at Disney California Adventure is scheduled to close in late January for refurbishment, according to the Disneyland Resort website. The refurbishment kicks off on January 30. Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, located at Pixar Pier, is a spinning hot air balloon-styled...
Shanghai Disneyland Reopening on December 8
The Shanghai Disneyland Resort has had a rough time staying open due to China’s “dynamic zero-COVID” strategy. The park, which reopened on November 25, closed four days later. Now, the park is being reopened on Thursday, December 8, 2022. At this time, the park will be open...
Kristoff & Sven Added to Tike’s Peak at Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park
Last month Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park reopened after a lengthy refurbishment. Over at Tikes Peak, an area with scaled-down attractions for little ones, received a “Frozen” retheming. During a recent visit, we found that Kristoff & his pal reindeer Sven — as children — were added to the area.
Disney sets closing date for iconic Splash Mountain ride, reveals 2024 'Princess and the Frog' replacement
Walt Disney World has announced the official closing date for its Splash Mountain ride before it gets reimagined as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday Overlay Extended by 3 Weeks
Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay originally planned to end in the first week of January, has been extended for an additional three weeks, allowing guests to continue experiencing it. We noticed that the holiday version of the attraction will now run until January 30, 2023. After that, the attraction...
New Walt Disney World Coach Ear Headband Arrives at Magic Kingdom
We were recently at Magic Kingdom when we spotted a new Coach ear headband at Uptown Jewelers. These genuine leather ears are part of a larger Disney x Coach collection. The front features an embossed retro-style Walt Disney World logo on one ear, while the other ear remains black. The...
New Fuzzy ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Sulley Spirit Jersey at Walt Disney World
Keep warm this winter with a fuzzy Spirit Jersey inspired by Sulley from “Monsters, Inc.” now available at Walt Disney World Resort. The top half of this Spirit Jersey is solid light blue. The bottom (fuzzy) half is light blue with purple polka dots, just like Sulley’s fur.
Limited Edition Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Kat Saka’s Kettle Pin at Walt Disney World
Bright Suns! Star Wars fans who have traveled to the planet Batuu at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge have probably smelled the sweet and savory aromas emanating from Kat Saka’s Kettle. This snack shop in Black Spire Outpost has been serving up specialty popcorn and other treats that are out of this world. Now guests can show their love for the fan-favorite location with this Limited Edition Kata Saka’s Kettle pin found at Pin Traders in EPCOT.
