ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely

Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for New Year’s Day In Disney World

You need to get your Park Pass Reservations ASAP because Disney World is starting to SELL OUT for New Year’s Day!. Disney World’s Park Pass Reservation system began in 2020 when the parks reopened after the COVID-19 closures. The new-ish system means you have to get reservations for each park you plan to visit in addition to the park tickets themselves. If you’ll be in Disney World on New Year’s Day, you need to get those passes NOW.
WDW News Today

VIDEO: First Look at Commercial for Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland Resort

Disney has debuted a new advertisement for the 100 Years of Wonder celebration at Disneyland Resort, honoring 100 years of The Walt Disney Company. Disneynewsplus shared the ad on Instagram, which you can view above or by clicking here. It includes a glimpse of Sleeping Beauty Castle’s 100 Years of Wonder decorations and Mickey’s new costume.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Parking Restrictions Extend to ALL Resorts Over Holiday Season

Effective today, Walt Disney World Resort hotel parking restrictions have now been extended to all resorts over the holiday season. Only guests staying at that particular resort or with a confirmed dining reservation are allowed to park. However, this parking privilege does not apply to guests who have placed a mobile order or who intend to eat at a quick service location.
TheStreet

Disney World Makes an Adult Change Walt Would Hate

Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
WDW News Today

Almost Two Weeks of Bonus Reservations Available to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders

Almost two weeks worth of bonus reservations are available to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders this December. Passholders are usually limited to just five Park Pass reservations, but on some dates, “bonus” reservations that don’t count toward the five are available. They are marked on the Park Pass calendar with yellow stars.
WDW News Today

Shanghai Disneyland Reopening on December 8

The Shanghai Disneyland Resort has had a rough time staying open due to China’s “dynamic zero-COVID” strategy. The park, which reopened on November 25, closed four days later. Now, the park is being reopened on Thursday, December 8, 2022. At this time, the park will be open...
WDW News Today

Kristoff & Sven Added to Tike’s Peak at Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park

Last month Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park reopened after a lengthy refurbishment. Over at Tikes Peak, an area with scaled-down attractions for little ones, received a “Frozen” retheming. During a recent visit, we found that Kristoff & his pal reindeer Sven — as children — were added to the area.
WDW News Today

Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday Overlay Extended by 3 Weeks

Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay originally planned to end in the first week of January, has been extended for an additional three weeks, allowing guests to continue experiencing it. We noticed that the holiday version of the attraction will now run until January 30, 2023. After that, the attraction...
WDW News Today

New Walt Disney World Coach Ear Headband Arrives at Magic Kingdom

We were recently at Magic Kingdom when we spotted a new Coach ear headband at Uptown Jewelers. These genuine leather ears are part of a larger Disney x Coach collection. The front features an embossed retro-style Walt Disney World logo on one ear, while the other ear remains black. The...
WDW News Today

New Fuzzy ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Sulley Spirit Jersey at Walt Disney World

Keep warm this winter with a fuzzy Spirit Jersey inspired by Sulley from “Monsters, Inc.” now available at Walt Disney World Resort. The top half of this Spirit Jersey is solid light blue. The bottom (fuzzy) half is light blue with purple polka dots, just like Sulley’s fur.
WDW News Today

Limited Edition Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Kat Saka’s Kettle Pin at Walt Disney World

Bright Suns! Star Wars fans who have traveled to the planet Batuu at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge have probably smelled the sweet and savory aromas emanating from Kat Saka’s Kettle. This snack shop in Black Spire Outpost has been serving up specialty popcorn and other treats that are out of this world. Now guests can show their love for the fan-favorite location with this Limited Edition Kata Saka’s Kettle pin found at Pin Traders in EPCOT.

Comments / 0

Community Policy