Santa Cruz County, CA

sanbenito.com

Roundabout construction continues at Highways 25, 156

Construction of a new traffic roundabout at the intersection of State Routes 25 and 156 near Hollister continues this week with work taking place behind protective concrete barriers, according to the California Department of Transportation. Recently installed K-rail at all four approaches to the construction zone serve as protective barriers...
HOLLISTER, CA
NBC Bay Area

Wild Pigs Ransack San Jose Lawns, Garbage Cans

Wild pigs appear to be visiting another neighborhood in the Bay Area, this time in San Jose. The animals have been seen destroying lawns and ransacking garbage cans, and some neighbors are concerned about the damages. Video sows nearly 30 wild pigs crossing a street and heading toward a home...
SAN JOSE, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Salinas, CA

Salinas, the most populous city of Monterey County and its county seat, are among the destinations in California which can be inexpensive to visit. With a well-planned itinerary, you can find plenty of free things to do in Salinas, where history, arts, and culture are woven into its many points of interest.
SALINAS, CA
Silicon Valley

16 long-lived Bay Area restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022

Bay Area diners said farewell to so many beloved restaurants in 2022. The ones we pay tribute to here had been favorites for generations. Some chefs and owners decided to retire. Others couldn’t weather the costs of doing business in this pandemic era, faced rent increases or lost their leases to redevelopment plans.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

3 arrested for stealing large amounts of gas over many weeks

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested for trying to steal gas at a Valero gas station Wednesday, according to Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. At around 11:45 p.m., police arrested James Hodgins, 66, Maurice Hanks, 57, and Kendale Demer, 55, at the Valero gas station on Duane Avenue. The three suspects thwarted security […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
FOX40

“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area

(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
EL CERRITO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Crews Battle Fire at Vacant Commercial Structure in San Jose

San Jose firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant structure early Monday morning, according to the San Jose Fire Department. The fire was reported at about 12:10 a.m. at a commercial structure in the 1600 block of Monterey Road. Monterey Road was closed between San Jose Avenue and Phelan...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Four taken to the hospital after highway collision

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Four people, including an infant, were taken to the hospital after a collision on the Byron Highway in Contra Costa County on Sunday afternoon. The collision happened around 3 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Two vehicles collided on the northbound Byron Highway, a Black Hyundai and a BMW. […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

