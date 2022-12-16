Read full article on original website
Roundabout construction continues at Highways 25, 156
Construction of a new traffic roundabout at the intersection of State Routes 25 and 156 near Hollister continues this week with work taking place behind protective concrete barriers, according to the California Department of Transportation. Recently installed K-rail at all four approaches to the construction zone serve as protective barriers...
Massive Group of Wild Pigs Wreaks Havoc on California Neighborhood
Residents in California were shocked when they saw a group of pigs going hog wild in a neighborhood. According to residents in a San Jose neighborhood, a massive group of wild pigs were spotted destroying yards and knocking over garbage cans. In a recent video, viewers watch as 30 wild...
Wild Pigs Ransack San Jose Lawns, Garbage Cans
Wild pigs appear to be visiting another neighborhood in the Bay Area, this time in San Jose. The animals have been seen destroying lawns and ransacking garbage cans, and some neighbors are concerned about the damages. Video sows nearly 30 wild pigs crossing a street and heading toward a home...
15 Free Things to Do in Salinas, CA
Salinas, the most populous city of Monterey County and its county seat, are among the destinations in California which can be inexpensive to visit. With a well-planned itinerary, you can find plenty of free things to do in Salinas, where history, arts, and culture are woven into its many points of interest.
“It’s been life-changing,” converted Victorian home provides respite for homeless after hospital stays
Robert Holdridge spent months living in a tent encampment on the west side of Santa Cruz. After a debilitating fall, Holdridge spent three days in the hospital. Once discharged, he was fortunate to be transferred to a program supported by Kaiser Permanente that provided him with a safe place to recuperate.
Crop disease in Salinas Valley causing lettuce prices to rise in Bay Area
"You kind of have to wonder, is global warming playing a role in this?"
'So cold!': Bay Area homeowners stress about holiday chill, frozen pipes and heating bills
How cold has it been in the North Bay? Cold enough for ice to build up on car windshields. Plants were frosty on Sunday morning after temperatures dipped below freezing.
Bay Area man with diabetes on dialysis says changes to his health care plan puts his life at risk
"It's not hard to die. It is hard to live. That is what I am scared of." Health care laws and regulations starting in 2023 will impact a visually-impaired Benicia man living with diabetes kept alive by dialysis.
[UPDATE: New Info]Bay Area Man Missing for Two Days—His Last Known Location Was Near Ukiah
In the early morning of Sunday, December 18, 2022, 24-year-old Angel Fulgado was in the Contra Costa County city of Lafayette leaving home for work. He left his residence at 3:00 a.m., and was seen at the Safeway around 4:00. Since that early morning, Fulgado has not been seen or heard from since.
PG&E: Most customers can expect average increase of $50 for monthly bill
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With colder temperatures this season, comes higher heating bills. PG&E says most customers can expect to see an average increase of around $50 a month — putting part of the blame on a short supply of natural gas. One California organization says PG&E could be doing more to lower your monthly […]
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartment
Normally when a landlord sends you a notice about money, you brace yourself for a huge rent increase. But that’s not the case for some San Francisco tenants. These folks are receiving cold hard cash from their landlords as an incentive to voluntarily move out of their apartments.
16 long-lived Bay Area restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022
Bay Area diners said farewell to so many beloved restaurants in 2022. The ones we pay tribute to here had been favorites for generations. Some chefs and owners decided to retire. Others couldn’t weather the costs of doing business in this pandemic era, faced rent increases or lost their leases to redevelopment plans.
Why it looks so gross outside in the SF Bay Area today
A bleak, brownish haze lingered over the Bay Area on Monday, obscuring the San Francisco skyline and adding to the gloom on a day also marked by unusually cold temperatures.
3 arrested for stealing large amounts of gas over many weeks
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested for trying to steal gas at a Valero gas station Wednesday, according to Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. At around 11:45 p.m., police arrested James Hodgins, 66, Maurice Hanks, 57, and Kendale Demer, 55, at the Valero gas station on Duane Avenue. The three suspects thwarted security […]
“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area
(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
Deadline Today: Apply Now to Receive $1,200 Each Month
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Are you struggling financially right now? If so, know you're not alone. Costs have skyrocketed in California and are approximately 6.0% higher this year versus last year in San Francisco.(source)
San Jose just cleared its largest encampment, so what comes next for displaced homeless?
THE ENCAMPMENT NEAR Mineta San Jose International Airport is gone and a makeshift RV camp at Columbus Park is almost barren, but dozens of homeless residents still have no place to go as their futures remain uncertain. Dubbed by some as the “Field of Dreams,” the baseball field at the...
Crews Battle Fire at Vacant Commercial Structure in San Jose
San Jose firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant structure early Monday morning, according to the San Jose Fire Department. The fire was reported at about 12:10 a.m. at a commercial structure in the 1600 block of Monterey Road. Monterey Road was closed between San Jose Avenue and Phelan...
Code Restrictions Almost Stop Life-Sized Polar Express Engine From Coming to Life in Los Gatos
A South Bay family spent weeks making an elaborate holiday display, but it almost didn't happen because of code restrictions. About 700 people a night go to see a holiday display on Flintridge Drive in Los Gatos. The Max family worked on the life-size replica of the Polar Express engine,...
Four taken to the hospital after highway collision
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Four people, including an infant, were taken to the hospital after a collision on the Byron Highway in Contra Costa County on Sunday afternoon. The collision happened around 3 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Two vehicles collided on the northbound Byron Highway, a Black Hyundai and a BMW. […]
