Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Taylor Swift spends her birthday weekend in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Musical returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Marrero couple loses home of 57 years in tornado, now staying in Jefferson Parish temporary trailer
NEW ORLEANS — Families in Jefferson Parish who can't stay in their homes after Wednesday's tornadoes started moving into temporary travel trailers in Bayou Segnette State Park Sunday. Robert Sanchez and his wife, June Olano Sanchez, lost their Marrero home of 57 years in the tornado. "It happened just...
The National Weather Service is predicting a “hard freeze and dangerous wind chill” on the way for south Louisiana the likes of which have not been seen in years.
Army Corps of Engineers signs off on Mid-Barataria Diversion, captain argues it’ll devastate fishing industries
The Army Corps of Engineers has reviewed the environmental impacts of the Mid-Barataria Diversion project in Plaquemines Parish, deciding to give it the green light If completed it will be the largest coastal project done in Louisiana. But, it's being met with opposition.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is warning the public after three people were killed in house fires. The fires happened on Sunday, Dec. 18, and on Monday, Dec. 19, at homes in New Orleans, Leesville, and Ruston, according to officials. “It’s cold outside...
kalb.com
(KALB/SFM) - The State Fire Marshal’s (SFM) Office is urging the public to increase their fire safety awareness and prevention efforts. Deputies are investigating multiple fatal house fires across the state that happened all within 26 hours. “It’s cold outside and we know cold temperatures go hand-in-hand with fire...
NOLA.com
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
NOLA.com
A cold airmass blowing in from the arctic could cause at least three hard freezes in a row in the New Orleans area this weekend, and potentially affect travel plans for Christmas. National Weather Service forecasters have predicted freezing cold temperatures Christmas weekend, the coldest seen thus far as fall...
NOLA.com
Michelle Woodfork is set to take over as interim New Orleans police chief on Thursday, the first woman ever to do so, after a three-decade career that almost ended in 2017 when a drunk driver plowed into a crowd on the Krewe of Endymion parade route. Woodfork was a New...
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish. Louisiana – A Destrehan, Louisiana resident has been cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for failing to tag and validate a deer harvest and for failing to comply with harvest card requirements. The Louisiana...
NOLA.com
New Orleans charter organizations and education-focused nonprofits received more than $28 million in the latest round of donations from maverick philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Scott recently wrote on her website Yield Giving that her donations have yielded more than $14 billion in funding for about 1,600 nonprofits since 2019. She also...
iheart.com
Sometimes a special occasion calls for a celebration at a special restaurant, a place where you can treat yourself to an expensive meal and experience the unique atmosphere of a fine dining establishment. Eat This, Not That! searched the country to find the best expensive restaurants around, compiling a list...
NOLA.com
Matthew Ballier bolted out of his Serantine Street home the moment he heard his 73-year-old aunt, Ferry Simpson, screaming his name from the front porch of her burning home just a half-block away Sunday evening. With flames shooting out of her front door behind her, Simpson was trapped by the...
WDSU
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans area needs to prepare for pipe-bursting cold temperatures on Christmas weekend. Friday and Saturday are WDSU Weather Alert Days for pipe-bursting cold in the mornings. It's time to start thinking about how you're going to protect pipes, plants, pets and people. Frigid Arctic...
NOLA.com
Ever since New Orleans police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced his resignation two weeks ago, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has faced a critical choice. Would she go it alone in picking a new chief for a city set to become the nation’s murder capital? Or would she accede to calls from business leaders, the City Council and voters, and undertake a national search followed by a council confirmation process?
theadvocate.com
I moved to New Orleans when I was young, lured by the endless festivities and laissez-faire atmosphere. However, as I grow older, I’m finding my values and principles evolving. For example, the prospect of having a family and raising children is on the horizon. I’ve lived in the city...
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food.
NOLA.com
White roses and lilies stood in for a coffin as drums and hallelujahs filled a shotgun-style church in the 7th Ward. A funeral was underway for Lamar Ford, but his body was 200 miles north in Waterproof, sent ahead to the cemetery. “They said all the bones in his body...
NOLA.com
A woman was driving on Interstate 10 when New Orleans police say someone in another vehicle shot her. The shooting was reported to authorities just after 8 p.m. Sunday on I-10 East near Louisa Street. The woman was driving when police say someone swerved around her and opened fired. She...
NOLA.com
Ercel Placide, a NOLA.com reader from New Iberia, said he’s aware that not everyone pronounces New Orleans precisely the same way. “I’ve heard a plethora of different pronunciations,” he said, listing New Orluhns, New Orleens, and Nawlins. The question is, he said, “What is correct?”. Arriving...
NOLA.com
Magee is his name, and the only name he uses, because he says no one needs a last name when they’re living on the street. Although Magee was raised in the 9th Ward, life was never the same after Hurricane Katrina wiped out his neighborhood. In the chaotic aftermath of the storm he was whisked away to Houston, and by the time he returned to New Orleans, his family home had been demolished and his entire block was leveled. His relatives were scattered, and his job repairing truck tires was long gone.
