New Orleans, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kalb.com

3 victims die in fires across Louisiana within 26 hours

(KALB/SFM) - The State Fire Marshal’s (SFM) Office is urging the public to increase their fire safety awareness and prevention efforts. Deputies are investigating multiple fatal house fires across the state that happened all within 26 hours. “It’s cold outside and we know cold temperatures go hand-in-hand with fire...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana

A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Louisiana

Sometimes a special occasion calls for a celebration at a special restaurant, a place where you can treat yourself to an expensive meal and experience the unique atmosphere of a fine dining establishment. Eat This, Not That! searched the country to find the best expensive restaurants around, compiling a list...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Interim New Orleans police chief chosen by Mayor LaToya Cantrell

Ever since New Orleans police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced his resignation two weeks ago, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has faced a critical choice. Would she go it alone in picking a new chief for a city set to become the nation’s murder capital? Or would she accede to calls from business leaders, the City Council and voters, and undertake a national search followed by a council confirmation process?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

'I feel human again': Mobile units offer hot showers, washer and dryer

Magee is his name, and the only name he uses, because he says no one needs a last name when they’re living on the street. Although Magee was raised in the 9th Ward, life was never the same after Hurricane Katrina wiped out his neighborhood. In the chaotic aftermath of the storm he was whisked away to Houston, and by the time he returned to New Orleans, his family home had been demolished and his entire block was leveled. His relatives were scattered, and his job repairing truck tires was long gone.
