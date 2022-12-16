ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

What to know about collarbone surgery

35%-45% of breaks in the shoulder area involve the collarbone. After a collarbone fracture, doctors may recommend surgery. This article explores collarbone surgery, including what happens during the procedure, risks, and recovery. When is collarbone surgery needed?. Doctors may treat a collarbone fracture with or without surgery. In some cases,...
Healthline

Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Women Should Look Out For

Because bladder cancer is much more common in males, early signs in females are often overlooked by healthcare professionals and females themselves. Key symptoms, such as blood in your urine, may warrant further testing. The. estimates that new cases of bladder cancer will affect around 61,700 men and 19,480 women...
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
NBC News

Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.

Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
Ricky

Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old

The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
The Independent

These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs

Pain is a tricky subject - as it is often considered subjective and dependent on individual pain threshold.However, while the painfulness of getting a tattoo or having a baby may be debatable, there are certain health conditions or illnesses that are undeniably excruciating.According to the NHS, there are 20 conditions that rank as “pain so disabling” that they can prevent you from performing daily tasks - and they include well-known pains such as broken bones and kidney stones to the lesser-known but still agony-causing gout or trigeminal neuralgia.The NHS also names frozen shoulder as one of the worst pains...
OHIO STATE
shefinds

2 Hair Care Mistakes That Almost Always Lead To Thinning

Are you unknowingly contributing to your own thinning hair dilemmas? Say it ain’t so! While genetics, aging, and stress can be among the biggest culprits responsible for thinning hair, you could be doing things on your very own at home that make the problem worse or could lead to future thinning. From styling errors to an incredibly common scalp issue you could be overlooking that can lead to damaged, thinning hair, these are two hair care mistakes that almost always lead to thinning.
Science Focus

Early risers and night owls: A sleep expert explains the best time to exercise

Why and how to match your workouts to your sleep profile. Some of the mechanisms by which exercise has a positive impact include reducing factors that can disrupt sleep, such as anxiety and obesity; and assisting the circadian rhythm, the natural sleep-wake cycle (to support consistent patterns). Recommendations, historically, included...
Medical News Today

Parkinson's disease is 50% more common than previously reported, researchers say

In a recent study, researchers examined health records from North America to assess the prevalence of Parkinson’s disease (PD). They found that incidences of Parkinson’s disease is 50% more common than previous estimates. The findings might have implications for healthcare providers for the diagnosis and treatment of PD.
TEXAS STATE
psychologytoday.com

Feeling Lonely? Weak Social Ties Offer Surprising Benefits

Weak ties provide important benefits to well-being. A diversity of both weak and strong connections with others is important for life satisfaction. Friendly strangers and acquaintances can boost our mood and provide a sense of community. A client, who I’ll call Claire, lived alone for many years after a divorce....

Comments / 0

Community Policy