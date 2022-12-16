ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Comments / 0

Related
ifiberone.com

Othello man indicted on federal drug, firearm charges

SPOKANE — An Othello man arrested in October in connection to a narcotics investigation has been indicted on federal charges. Jaime Alberto Garza is charged in U.S. District Court in Spokane with possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and felon in possession of firearms. Garza has pleaded not guilty to both counts.
OTHELLO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Umatilla drug dealer gets 10 years

PORTLAND, Ore.—A known drug dealer from Umatilla County, Oregon was sentenced to federal prison today after he was convicted at trial on multiple felony drug and firearm charges. Jordan Anthony Camardese, 32, a resident of Umatilla, Oregon, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Third suspect arrested for murder of Tri-Cities resident in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A third person has been arrested in the killing of a Walla Walla man that happened back in July of 2022. The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Pasco Police Department on December 16. However, when the crime happened, authorities said the boy was 15. Authorities said human remains...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Third Kennewick teen arrested in homicide

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a third suspect has been taken into custody in connection to death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24. His remains were discovered northeast of Walla Walla off Kibler Road on July 5. Undersheriff Joe Klundt said the...
KENNEWICK, WA
News Talk KIT

One Dead One Arrested in Yakima Crash Early Monday

A 25-year-old man is facing a charge of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after a fatal crash Monday in Yakima. Yakima Police say Shane Kroeger was driving west in the 300 block of East Lincoln Avenue when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The crash was reported at about 5:15 am Monday. Police say Kroeger fled the scene of the crash but was found and arrested a short distance away from the crash.
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Vehicle recovered in pursuit Sunday

News release from Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram:. December 17, 2022 at 12:00p.m., a Pendleton resident reported that theft of his white 2001 Ford F250 from the drive way of his residence by unknown suspect(s). A Pendleton Police Department patrol officer responded to the residence of the victim and took the theft report.
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

MISSING: Endangered individual with dementia

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:44 p.m. The man has been found, according to YPD. The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing endangered individual. The missing adult man has dementia and was last seen around 72nd Ave and Nob Hill Boulevard, according to YPD. Anyone...
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Bird Flu Confirmed In South Central Washington Commercial Operation

The Washington State Department of Agriculture has confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a large commercial flock. The Franklin County operation first reported a high number of sudden deaths of chickens to the WSDA last week. Investigators say other birds were lethargic and showing additional signs of illness; prompting an investigation by state and federal veterinarians. State officials quarantined the impacted operation, and all birds on the farm were quickly and humanely put down.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: I-84 reopened west of Pendleton

EASTERN OREGON - UPDATE. 12-20-22. 2 a.m. According to ODOT I-84 is reopened for traffic. Interstate 84 is closed due to a crash, according to Oregon State Patrol. The closure includes all lanes around milepost 188, about 21 miles west of Pendleton. Use an alternate route.
PENDLETON, OR
FOX 11 and 41

One in critical condition after shooting outside Pasco bar

PASCO, Wash. – One person is in critical condition after a shooting outside Kahlua’s Bar in Pasco on December 18. According to Sergeant Davis with the Pasco Police two groups of people got in an altercation in the bar and were told to leave. As the two groups left the bar, the situation escalated and one group shot at the other.
PASCO, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy