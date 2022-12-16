Read full article on original website
Related
ifiberone.com
Othello man indicted on federal drug, firearm charges
SPOKANE — An Othello man arrested in October in connection to a narcotics investigation has been indicted on federal charges. Jaime Alberto Garza is charged in U.S. District Court in Spokane with possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and felon in possession of firearms. Garza has pleaded not guilty to both counts.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Umatilla drug dealer gets 10 years
PORTLAND, Ore.—A known drug dealer from Umatilla County, Oregon was sentenced to federal prison today after he was convicted at trial on multiple felony drug and firearm charges. Jordan Anthony Camardese, 32, a resident of Umatilla, Oregon, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised...
Third suspect arrested for murder of Tri-Cities resident in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A third person has been arrested in the killing of a Walla Walla man that happened back in July of 2022. The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Pasco Police Department on December 16. However, when the crime happened, authorities said the boy was 15. Authorities said human remains...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Third Kennewick teen arrested in homicide
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a third suspect has been taken into custody in connection to death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24. His remains were discovered northeast of Walla Walla off Kibler Road on July 5. Undersheriff Joe Klundt said the...
One Dead One Arrested in Yakima Crash Early Monday
A 25-year-old man is facing a charge of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after a fatal crash Monday in Yakima. Yakima Police say Shane Kroeger was driving west in the 300 block of East Lincoln Avenue when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The crash was reported at about 5:15 am Monday. Police say Kroeger fled the scene of the crash but was found and arrested a short distance away from the crash.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Vehicle recovered in pursuit Sunday
News release from Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram:. December 17, 2022 at 12:00p.m., a Pendleton resident reported that theft of his white 2001 Ford F250 from the drive way of his residence by unknown suspect(s). A Pendleton Police Department patrol officer responded to the residence of the victim and took the theft report.
klcc.org
A six-million-pound problem: More than a million chickens in Franklin County, Washington have bird flu
More than a million chickens at a farm in Franklin County, Washington, are set to be destroyed because of bird flu. Officials are now deliberating on how to transport, bury, compost or incinerate the birds. Hoar frost collects like icey-armored spikes against the steady trunks of rural poplars. The stout...
nbcrightnow.com
MISSING: Endangered individual with dementia
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:44 p.m. The man has been found, according to YPD. The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing endangered individual. The missing adult man has dementia and was last seen around 72nd Ave and Nob Hill Boulevard, according to YPD. Anyone...
Bird Flu Confirmed In South Central Washington Commercial Operation
The Washington State Department of Agriculture has confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a large commercial flock. The Franklin County operation first reported a high number of sudden deaths of chickens to the WSDA last week. Investigators say other birds were lethargic and showing additional signs of illness; prompting an investigation by state and federal veterinarians. State officials quarantined the impacted operation, and all birds on the farm were quickly and humanely put down.
Family of six displaced following early morning mobile home fire
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — A family of six is without a home following an early morning fire northeast of Pasco along Haugen Road. First responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19. According to Franklin County Fire District #3, the fire completely destroyed a mobile home. The cause is suspected to be faulty electrical....
Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk Could Cost You Big in Washington
I walk around 1.5 miles every day with my dog, and it is amazing how much of the sidewalks we see are not cleared of snow and ice. Is a homeowner responsible if I fall down in front of their house on ice and snow that hasn't been cleared in Washington State? You might be surprised!
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News and Weather Update December 19: Shooting outside a Pasco bar, Amber Heard settles case and bitter cold temperatures
One person is in critical condition after a shooting outside Kahlua's bar in Pasco. Amber Heard has settled her defamation suit against Johnny Depp and frigid air will settle over the Tri-Cities for most of the week.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: I-84 reopened west of Pendleton
EASTERN OREGON - UPDATE. 12-20-22. 2 a.m. According to ODOT I-84 is reopened for traffic. Interstate 84 is closed due to a crash, according to Oregon State Patrol. The closure includes all lanes around milepost 188, about 21 miles west of Pendleton. Use an alternate route.
FOX 11 and 41
One in critical condition after shooting outside Pasco bar
PASCO, Wash. – One person is in critical condition after a shooting outside Kahlua’s Bar in Pasco on December 18. According to Sergeant Davis with the Pasco Police two groups of people got in an altercation in the bar and were told to leave. As the two groups left the bar, the situation escalated and one group shot at the other.
2 Tri-Cities businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 21 perfect scores.
ifiberone.com
-24 F? Experts say rare arctic front will deliver deadly temps to local region on Wednesday
Temperatures that can kill will consume the region on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say this week’s cold front isn’t just any weather system, it’s an "arctic front," which is rare for Washington. Weather analysts say the freezing air...
Comments / 0