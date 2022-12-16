Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
U.S. flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea on Tuesday, as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test.
myscience.org
All a question of trust: Florian Bernhardt is working on a study of the access which Muslims have to palliative care
Florian Bernhardt is working on a study of the access which Muslims have to palliative care. Palliative medicine has been establishing itself in Germany for some years now, and today caring for terminally ill people at the end of their lives is no longer conceivable without it. In such situations, it ensures that control of symptoms and, in consequence, the quality of life are both improved. One problem, however, is that individual groups of patients such as immigrants are underrepresented in the field of palliative care. Florian Bernhardt, a doctoral candidate of medicine, and Prof. Philipp Lenz, the medical director of the Central Institute of Palliative Medicine at Münster University Hospital, carried out over 30 interviews with Muslims in order to hear their opinions, concerns and expectations on the subject. Bernhardt’s study, funded by the Schober Foundation, bears the rather complicated title of -Access to Palliative Care for Muslim Immigrants and their Direct Dependents in Germany - Possibilities, Barriers, Reservations (-ZuPaMEN- for short).
myscience.org
Opinion: Netflix’s Harry & Meghan: the Sussexes are not unique in being royal victims
Professor Robert Hazell and Dr Bob Morris (both UCL Constitution Unit) break down the relationship between the monarchy and the media in The Conversation and discuss whether Harry and Meghan have been uniquely victimised. To our surprise, one of us (Robert Hazell) appeared in episode one of the Netflix documentary...
myscience.org
TU Delft brings knowledge and expertise even closer to government and policy at the heart of The Hague
Many still know it as the old V&D building, later the Canadian department store Hudson’s Bay moved in briefly, but the iconic building on the Grote Marktstraat in The Hague is getting an academic destination. Together with Leiden University, the Open University and Universities of the Netherlands (v/h VSNU), TU Delft will be co-occupying the Spui building in 2025. The ideal place to bring engineering knowledge closer to the heart of policy and administration, according to Behnam Taebi (Faculty of Technology ,Policy and Management TU Delft) and Jaco van Noppen (Campus Real Estate & Facility Management TU Delft).
myscience.org
New programme announced to help eradicate Sheep Scab from the iconic national Welsh flock
A new programme developed by the farming industry, in partnership with the Royal Veterinary College (RVC) and Coleg Sir gar, and funded by the Welsh Government Rural Investment Schemes, will help eradicate Sheep Scab in farms across the country. Planning to launch in Spring 2023, the All-Wales Sheep Scab Eradication Programme will be a critical step towards reducing the prevalence of the disease seen in Welsh flocks.
myscience.org
16th International Symposium of Veterinary Epidemiologists and Economists held in Halifax, Canada
Our VEEPH group was well represented at ISVEE 16 (International Symposium on Veterinary Epidemiology and Economics) in Halifax in Canada in August 2022. We hosted special sessions, gave oral and poster presentations, were active in workshops, met old friends and made new ones and connected with several collaborators and alumni.
myscience.org
Cardiff Medicentre celebrates 30 years
A biotech and medtech innovation hub in the Welsh capital has reached a milestone third decade of helping to grow some of the UK’s most exciting businesses. Founded in 1992, Cardiff Medicentre was the first business incubator of its kind in the UK. A joint venture between Cardiff University...
myscience.org
Paying farmers to create woodland and wetland is the most cost-effective way to hit UK environment targets
Study of farmer preferences shows that turning whole areas of farmland into habitats comes with half the price tag of integrating nature into productive farmland, if biodiversity and carbon targets are to be met. Semi-natural habitats deliver far more biodiversity and climate mitigation per unit area. Incentivising farmers to restore...
myscience.org
Brittle concrete walls: researchers find the cause
After extensive analyses, researchers found the cause of the concrete scandal in County Donegal, Ireland, where structural damage has been causing red faces and protests for years: Concrete walls of thousands of houses are riddled with cracks, necessitating expensive repairs or even demolition. For the longest time, an excessively high mica content in the concrete was thought to be the reason. Thanks to the Empa investigation, serious structural damage can be avoided in the future, as the real culprit - the mineral pyrrhotite - has now been identified.
myscience.org
UK woodlands could store almost twice as much carbon as previously estimated
UK forests could store almost double the amount of carbon than previous calculations suggest, with consequences for our understanding of carbon stocks and humanity’s response to climate change, according to a new study involving UCL researchers. For the study, published today in the journal Ecological Solutions and Evidence ,...
myscience.org
Producing fertiliser without carbon emissions
Researchers at ETH Zurich and the Carnegie Institution for Science have shown how nitrogen fertiliser could be produced more sustainably. This is necessary not only to protect the climate, but also to reduce dependence on imported natural gas and to increase food security. Intensive agriculture is possible only if the...
myscience.org
Scientists tackle rusty plant threat
University of Queensland scientists have developed an environmentally friendly RNA-based spray to help combat myrtle rust, which has wiped out many Australian plants. Developed in collaboration with Department of Agriculture and Fisheries forest pathologists, the spray induces RNA interference (RNAi) - a natural way to shut down protein translation - which means it could stop the spread of myrtle rust through bushland, home gardens and nurseries.
Comments / 0