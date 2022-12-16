Read full article on original website
A pioneer of innovative training
The -PharMSchool- started up ten years ago and is a lighthouse project for interdisciplinary, networked teaching. Can therapeutic plasters help to combat depression? What impact does the high amount of pressure to achieve good marks in studying pharmacy have on students’ mental health? Does an antibiotic gel have greater benefits than tablets in treating wounds? It is not easy to find answers to these questions, and doing so requires creativity, a researcher’s approach, and interdisciplinary thinking. Nevertheless, the motivation displayed by pharmacy students at the University of Münster is high. Thanks to the "PharMSchool", they are able to undertake independent research into a scientific topic. "What I especially like is the fact that we can try out so many different things," says Charlotta Struncius, who, together with six fellow-students, is studying what is nowadays a widespread illness: depression.
The man WWU is named after: The work involved in the project entitled ’Zur Sache WWU’ is drawing to a close, providing an opportunity to look back and look forward
The work involved in the project entitled -Zur Sache WWU- is drawing to a close, providing an opportunity to look back and look forward. January 2021 saw the start of a project entitled "Zur Sache WWU" (WWU = Westfälische Wilhelms-Universität), in which the University of Münster has been taking a critical look at the man who gave the University its name - Wilhelm II, the last German Kaiser (Emperor). What has happened in the past 24 months? Who was involved in the project? And why was such a critical examination necessary? The following article provides information on the most important aspects and developments, as well as on the background.
Antimalarial Drug Proves Ineffective at Saving Children’s Lives
Rectal artesunate, a promising antimalarial drug, has no beneficial effect on the survival of young children with severe malaria when used as an emergency treatment in resource-constrained settings. These are the results of a large-scale study conducted by the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute and local partners in three African countries.
Scientists turn to astrophysics to measure body clock in hospital patients
An interdisciplinary team led by University of Manchester scientists has adapted a technique originally developed to analyse data from stars to devise a way of accurately measuring the human body clock in hospital patients. The development of the method called ClinCirc could one day help doctors to target patients at...
Exploring morality at MIT
Philosophy PhD candidate Eliza Wells investigates how our social roles influence our moral lives. Eliza Wells wrestles with deep ethical questions that have implications well beyond her field. A fourth year student in MIT’s philosophy PhD program, Wells studies morality and facilitates discussions at the Institute about ethics and technology. "I believe that philosophy can change lives. I want to help people interrogate their values so that they can make their own lives and others’ better," she says.
MedUni Vienna researchers honoured by Vienna Medical Association
The Vienna Medical Association awarded MedUni Vienna researchers for outstanding research work. Gregor Dovjak from the University Clinic Department of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine was awarded this year’s Theodor Billroth Prize by the Vienna Medical Association. Matthias Luft from the University Clinic Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery and Lisa Wadiura from the University Clinic Department of Neurosurgery followed in the places of honour. First place in the Erste Bank der Österreichischen Sparkassen AG Research Promotion Prize went to Nina Buchtele from the University Clinic Department of Internal Medicine I, followed by Martina Hermann from the University Clinic Department of Anaesthesia, General Intensive Care Medicine and Pain Therapy and Angelika Starzer from the University Clinic Department of Internal Medicine I. The Erste Bank 2022 Research Promotion Prize seal of approval also went to a MedUni Vienna researcher, Johannes Müller from the University Clinic Department of Anaesthesia, General Intensive Care Medicine and Pain Therapy.
Biology medicine and health: a review of our top stories
2022 was another bumper year for news from the Faculty of Biology, Medicine and health. Here are some of our highlights:. January we showed how early data for multivariant COVID-19 vaccine booster shows promise. The first results of an early trial of a multivariant COVID-19 vaccine booster, launched in Manchester in September 2021, showed it is driving a comprehensive immune response.
Award-winning tool using AI to measure heart’s function
The Sheffield team - which included Dr Andrew Swift, Dr Samer Alabed and Dr Mahan Salehi; Dr Kavita Karunasagaraar at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust; and Dr Pete Metherall and Michael Sharkey at 3D Lab - has developed a cutting-edge tool that provides doctors with immediate measurements of the heart’s function.
MIT community members win 2023 IEEE medals and awards
Seven faculty and alumni are among the winners of the prestigious honors for electrical engineers and computer scientists. The IEEE recently announced the annual winners of their 2023 prestigious medals and technical awards , and a number of MIT faculty and alumni have been honored. Rodney Brooks, Panasonic Professor of...
All a question of trust: Florian Bernhardt is working on a study of the access which Muslims have to palliative care
Florian Bernhardt is working on a study of the access which Muslims have to palliative care. Palliative medicine has been establishing itself in Germany for some years now, and today caring for terminally ill people at the end of their lives is no longer conceivable without it. In such situations, it ensures that control of symptoms and, in consequence, the quality of life are both improved. One problem, however, is that individual groups of patients such as immigrants are underrepresented in the field of palliative care. Florian Bernhardt, a doctoral candidate of medicine, and Prof. Philipp Lenz, the medical director of the Central Institute of Palliative Medicine at Münster University Hospital, carried out over 30 interviews with Muslims in order to hear their opinions, concerns and expectations on the subject. Bernhardt’s study, funded by the Schober Foundation, bears the rather complicated title of -Access to Palliative Care for Muslim Immigrants and their Direct Dependents in Germany - Possibilities, Barriers, Reservations (-ZuPaMEN- for short).
University partners with leading online coding boot camp provider
Stock-photo-young-african-developer-sitting-in-armchair-by-desk-and-typing-while-looking-at-coded-data-on-2086490128.jpg. HyperionDev, one of the largest global providers of online coding boot camps, is now working with three major education bodies in England: The University of Manchester, The Department for Education (DfE) and University of Nottingham Online in a bid to bridge the widening tech skills employment gap in England.
Bringing movement into the classroom and academics into the gym
An experimental new course rethinks the relationship between brains and bodies in schools. It’s highly unusual for MIT students to be encouraged to throw one another to the floor, but that’s exactly what was happening during a lab that met in the Wrestling Room at the duPont Athletic Center at MIT in November.
VUB medical students celebrate milestone with White Coat ceremony
For the students in the first master of medicine at VUB, last Saturday was a day to remember. During the traditional White Coat ceremony, they received their coveted doctor’s coat and UZ Brussel badge. The ceremony marks the transition from theoretical lessons to real medical practice in a hospital: an eagerly awaited and important step on their medical journey.
Green social prescribing: time in nature can increase wellbeing
Nature is a powerful tool that can be harnessed by social prescribers to improve people’s health and wellbeing, according to a series of new evidence reviews led by a UCL researcher. Researchers worked with the National Academy for Social Prescribing (NASP) to prepare four Evidence Information Notes, commissioned by...
New gene mutation discovered in children in obesity research
A research team at the University of Leipzig Medical School has discovered a new mechanism associated with severe childhood obesity. A genetic alteration leads to an unusual expression of a gene related to the control of the feeling of hunger. Until now, this alteration has not been detected with general genetic diagnostics in obesity. The important findings were published in the renowned journal Nature Metabolism.
